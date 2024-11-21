Research Your World

Trump, Bobby, Biden, and Kamala Are ALL UN2030 Agenda, US Deep State Operatives - Their World Economic Forum Connections
The Uniparty Is Just Changing Out Their Actors, People!
  
Sarah E. Lawton
How to Make Genocide Great Again!
With Zionism rising, we should all be working to make genocide supporters feel more comfortable in supporting the mass murder of civilians everywhere.
  
Sarah E. Lawton
Lurian Kabbalah: The Dark Ideology Behind The New World Order, The Great Reset, and The Cult of Saturn Zionist Oligarchy Who Run Our World.
When you believe that you understand something fully, that should be your cue to begin digging deeper.
  
Sarah E. Lawton
Make America Healthy Again...Yayyy!
As Pharma Execs Tied to Pfizer and Bill Gates' GAVI are Promoted to Positions of Power
  
Sarah E. Lawton
Vote Harder America!
Your Choices are Globalist Zionist Psychopath 1 and Globalist Zionist Psychopath 2. Positive Change begins with Psychopathy.
  
Sarah E. Lawton
October 2024

September 2024

Financing Your Own Murder and Enslavement
We Are Funding the Fascist Regime Known as the World Economic Forum via Big Food Companies
  
Sarah E. Lawton
Zeolites Excite and Enhance Nanotech Activity, Demonstrated by Maria Crisler
Zeolite products excite and increase the activity of the nanotechnology.
  
Sarah E. Lawton
How Much Proof Do You Need?
Synthetic Biology and Depopulating the Planet Via Hydrogel Clots
  
Sarah E. Lawton
Trump Derangement Syndrome Campaign Video
Amnesia Helps Mask TDS Symptoms
  
Sarah E. Lawton
August 2024

