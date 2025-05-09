Research Your World

Research Your World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kathy dimov's avatar
kathy dimov
5d

We are sitting ducks. It’s US vs THEM and THEY have all the power and money. And they continue to strip us of what little we have left. It’s a no win situation. The tech billionaires of Silicon Valley have now set their sights on taking over farmers lands in NC. They are filing lawsuits if the people and farmers refuse to sell all of the 20,000 acres they want! You can’t fight billionaires in court and win. You’ll run out of money. They won’t. This is how they plan to land grab all over the country. Trump is a globalist and one of THEM. That’s why we are seeing him deliberately doing what he’s doing. I saw red flags long before he won but he sealed the deal the next day after his inauguration when he trotted out the billionaire tech crowd and announced how we need huge data centers and offered $500 billion for the start up. Tax payer money at a time like THIS??!! It’s all smoke and mirrors folks. Our country is done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Sue's avatar
Sue
5d

This article was OUTSTANDING!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sarah E. Lawton
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sarah E. Lawton
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture