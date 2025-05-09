A Confession

For the first 20 years of my adult life, I gathered most of my information from the Mainstream Media (MSM) and other mainstream sources. This is one reason I didn’t understand my world. When Trump was selected for his first term in 2016 however, I stopped watching the MSM, and began looking for new media sources. It finally dawned on me that my time investment in listening to these so-called journalists and political commentators resulted in a negative ROI. I learned nothing new as the talking heads argued over the same bullshit talking points every week while ignoring topics that I knew were of greater importance.

I’ve been working as a caregiver for a few years now and provide companionship for a lovely client. Like most Americans, she gets her information from only mainstream sources. She watches Fox New Sunday every Sunday morning, so now, I watch Fox News Sunday every Sunday morning. Ugh! It is painful to say the least.

This Sunday morning, with the US, UK, and Israel waging war against civilians in several countries in the Middle East and North Africa, and with Trump’s newest announcement of an embargo against Iranian oil and petrochemicals heating up the trade war between the US and China, what was CIA mouthpiece, Shannon Bream, and her Sunday morning panel discussing?

“SignalGate”

Mike Waltz’s re-appointment to the post of UN Ambassador

Worthless “tax cuts,” as taxation in the form of inflation and new tariffs continue to increase dramatically

Reducing Medicaid spending and Trump’s supposed intention to balance the budget (yeah, right!)

And, the DNC developing a resonating message so they can once again dupe a portion of the American People into believing their next presidential candidate will bring the hope and change that both sides of our corrupt US Uniparty constantly promise but never deliver.

It’s a comical lineup of topics that keeps Fox Not-News Sunday watchers in the dark regarding anything important happening in our nation and around the world. So, for the handful of Fox News fans who may happen across this article, this is the real news this week.

Destroying the US Economy

What most conservatives don’t know, is that the Federal Reserve printed 8.8 trillion dollars during Trump’s first term. Most of these newly printed dollars found their way into the pockets of Trump’s friends in the Billionaire Class. This was done largely through the COVID-19 plandemic. About six months prior to the start of the plandemic, BlackRock executives submitted a plan to The Fed, suggesting they plunder billions from the American People during the next downturn. It was called the Going Direct Plan. John Titus wrote an excellent piece on this topic.

Per Titus,

The popular notion that a virus is the original force behind the current downturn doesn’t stand up to serious scrutiny. It’s easy if not trivial to look at a timeline of monetary events and see that the official monetary response to the “coronavirus pandemic” went into effect before there even was a pandemic. This means that the monetary “response” wasn’t initiated by any virus, but by something else. As it turns out, that something else was a radical monetary plan handed to the Fed for implementation six months earlier by BlackRock. Yes, that BlackRock—the one that had a central role in the Fed’s monetary “response,” which in actuality was nothing more than the execution of BlackRock’s plan.2 To put it bluntly, the actions taken by the Federal Reserve starting in March of 2020—actions that represented a massive departure from the Fed’s responses to crises before that time3—are exactly what BlackRock told the Fed to do in Jackson Hole, Wyoming over half a year before the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic. It was in August 2019, months before the first coronavirus story broke, that BlackRock instructed the Fed to get money into public and private hands when “the next downturn” arrived—which as luck would have it occurred less than a month later. In a nutshell, this was BlackRock’s “going direct” plan,4 and what we are going to see here is how the Fed began executing—quite successfully—that plan (which enriched billionaires) before the pandemic was declared. The WHO’s declaration of the pandemic in fact coincides to the day with the Fed’s shifting BlackRock’s plan—already up and running—from mid-gear into high-gear, as the WHO had just armed the Fed with a huge cover story, the perfect distraction. Indeed, the Fed’s execution of BlackRock’s plan had shifted from low- to mid-gear a couple of weeks earlier, when the stock market plummeted following four months of trouble in the U.S. bond market. The virus pandemic cover story thus permitted the Fed to kick the BlackRock plan into high gear with a massive and wholly unprecedented asset purchasing spree. But for the Fed, hyper aware of publicity as it is, the pandemic cover story came with a downside, which was that it had to actually do something to prop up the appearance of helping the public (which was and still is suffering badly under lockdowns). In an effort to minimize that downside, the Fed came out with a rash of emergency measures that amounted to a handful of peanuts next to the trillions it was gifting billionaires. Those emergency measures arrived very late and were infected with admitted conflicts of interest at that. But those peanuts did buy the Fed some good press and enabled it to ride on the coattails of the Small Business Administration, which is where Main Street got real assistance—not from the Fed’s hackneyed jawboning. To be clear, the Fed absolutely needed the 24/7 hype over the alleged pandemic as superficial justification for its massive $3 trillion balance sheet expansion, which in turn created $3 trillion of new money in private hands—exactly as BlackRock’s plan called for.5 Without the saturation air cover that the Fed had, its acts would’ve amounted to a naked money grab, which as it was even Jim “Mad Money” Cramer called one of the greatest wealth transfers in history.6

The inflation that began accelerating as soon as Biden took office, was caused by his predecessor, Donald J. Trump. Yes, Biden printed another 7-8 trillion dollars; but, it was the Trump Administration’s actions that kicked off the mass inflation of the US dollar which we have seen over the past 4+ years. Biden’s printing just kept the Trump-trend going. Not only did Trump give BlackRock the reigns over fiscal policy (just as Obama had in the previous term), but he also shut down all US small businesses while allowing only World Economic Forum businesses to stay open during his 14-Days-to-Flatten-the-Curve Psyop, which lasted for more than a year in most states. This drove 60% of small businesses to permanently close.

Now that Trump has again taken the reigns, he will finish what he started during his first term— destroying the US economy. The trade war he started with China is a huge piece of this UN2030 plan for taking down the US. For anyone who may not yet know, Trump is an UN2030 Agenda author, and Agenda Contributor. Bill Gates and Joseph Biden are also UN2030 Agenda Contributors.

If you are still falling for the false left-right paradigm and don’t yet see that we have a giant Uniparty, this article will show you just some of that proof.

You Will Own Nothing and Be Happy

“You will own nothing, and you’ll be happy,” is the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) most memorable tagline for their predictions regarding the outcomes of their UN2030 Great Reset. This video has been mostly scrubbed from the internet, but (for now) can still be watched here.

The WEF can predict this because they are working to engineer the conditions that will lead to a total loss of private ownership in the US and around the world. This loss of ownership rights applies to the non-Oligarchy Class only. If we own nothing, it is because they will own everything. According to the WEF, being equally poor is “equity.” To strip billions of people of all of their property, the WEF and their government puppets must manufacture the total destruction of old financial systems, and create new laws that prevent private ownership among the masses. This is why Trump is manufacturing a trade war.

In the past couple of weeks, Trump didn’t just put ridiculously high tariffs on Chinese goods. He also posted on Truth Social that any nations buying oil or petrochemicals from Iran would no longer be allowed to export any products to the US.

Guess which country buys the most Iranian oil? Yep, China!

According to Google’s AI, China buys over 90% of Iran’s oil.

Because China is buying more than 9/10 of Iran’s total oil exports, do you really believe they will find oil elsewhere to satisfy their US rival? I think not. This means it is highly likely Chinese imports will be effectively banned related to Iran’s oil embargo. Let’s look at a couple of the US’ largest businesses and their total imports of Chinese goods.

Walmart

Because Walmart doesn’t disclose specifics regarding where they purchase their products, it’s difficult to get an exact number. Many sources say that Walmart imports 60-80% of their products from China. Other sources state Walmart products are more than 90% Chinese-made. According to the Alliance for American Manufacturing, Walmart’s Chinese products make up 70-80% of what they sell to the American Public. If 60% or more of Walmart’s products are no longer coming in, we will begin to see frequently empty shelves in a matter of weeks.

The Walton Family owns Walmart. Did the Walton Family know these tariffs and sanctions were coming? Based on the fact that they have been selling millions of shares of Walmart stocks annually over the past few years, it seems plausible that they did.

Jim Walton’s Walmart Stocks Sold. 2021, 2023, and 2025 Were the Largest Sell-Off Years.

2023

“In his recent trading, he sold 2,163,616 shares of Walmart Inc at September 19, 2024, which is approximately $171 Million. And his last significant sell was in February 2023 that he sold his Walmart shares and received $1.54 billion.”

2024

“The Walton Family Holdings Trust sold about 8.82 million shares between Feb. 21 and Feb. 23, according to US Securities and Exchange Commission filings from late Friday. The notifications were filed on behalf of Alice, Jim and Rob Walton.”

2025

“In a recent transaction, the Walton Family Holdings Trust, a significant shareholder of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), sold approximately 6.2 million shares of the retail giant. The shares were sold on March 14, 2025, at an average price of $85.05 per share, generating a total of $527.6 million.”

Amazon

“More than 70 percent of the products that wholesalers and retailers sell on Amazon are produced in China, according to a survey conducted by Jungle Scout and published by the ECDB. The United States is the second largest producer of items sold on Amazon, accounting for 30 percent of all total goods sold through the e-commerce giant.”

The Pharmaceutical Industry

Although multiple sources tout that China only provides about 6-12% of American pharmaceuticals, that is not the full story. Per some sources, 80-90% of pharmaceuticals are dependent on at least one ingredient made in China. Between the tariffs on Chinese products and the pharmaceutical industry’s reliance on raw materials from China, if Trump doesn’t change course, costs of over-the-counter and prescription drugs will skyrocket.

“There is definitely a national security risk,” said Reji K. Joseph, associate professor at the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development in India. Joseph pointed to penicillin, a widely used antibiotic, saying, “What would happen if supplies [of raw materials] from China stopped? We do not have a manufacturing facility here [in India], and it is not easy to find another supply source because everyone is dependent on China.” China is deeply embedded in production of medical supplies used to treat COVID-19 as well, experts say. “Sedatives, antibiotics, anti-inflammatories [and] medicines to treat life-threatening low blood pressure are among the generic medicines used to care for people with severe coronavirus. China produces 90% of the chemical ingredients for these essential medicines,” the Hastings Center’s Gibson told the U.S. Senate in March 2020.

Most globalist US-based businesses, including: Target, Lowes, Apple, Home Depot, Costco, Dollar Tree, Disney, Caterpillar, and Raytheon, are also heavily reliant on Chinese imports.

In short, if Chinese products and raw materials cannot be brought into the US, it is the American People who will suffer most. Yes, it would be great for the US to begin manufacturing these goods ourselves, but we do not have the factories nor the infrastructure to begin making these goods before the economy nosedives. Fewer goods with trillions more dollars circulating will result in the US dollar, continuing to lose value. When you add in the BRICS variable and the fact that the US recently lost our petrodollar status, it is only a matter of time before all of those recently printed dollars begin to flood back into the US as the BRICS nations dump their dollars for newer, commodity-backed currency.

