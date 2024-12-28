The information war makes it difficult to understand what is true and what isn’t. We have access to so much information, but the bulk of that information is a diversion from the truth. This is true regardless of the information topic. So, it isn’t surprising that those among us who are aware that something nefarious has been happening post 2020, reach different conclusions. Lissa Johnson does an excellent job of helping us to bridge those information gaps.

Transhumanism is Eugenics. After World War II, the world had become more aware of the eugenics movement. This required them to cloak the movement in new terms. The globalists use the manipulation of language as a tool to hide truth from their targeted population while still openly talking about it. They often say the opposite of what they mean, using the Law of Inversion. In addition, when too many people become aware of their plans, they change important terms to new ones that often sound more benign. This makes it challenging for us to effectively communicate our current reality with the people we care about. I encourage you to give Johnson the opportunity to explain the transhumanism agenda, and the role the nanotechnology is playing in accomplishing the depopulation, control, and surveillance aspects.

