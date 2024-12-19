Are you a homeowner in the United States of America? Have your property taxes been skyrocketing over the past 7-8 years? You are not alone. This is happening to homeowners nationwide; but, contrary to what your county tax assessors might tell you, it has little to do with a booming housing market or an increased demand for housing. The US government, and about 100 different NGOs and corporations are currently working together in what appears to be the biggest financial fraud scheme in US history. When completed, this financial quagmire will dwarf the Savings and Loan (S&L) crisis of the 1980s and the 2008 subprime mortgage scandal, known as the Great Recession. This article will explain the truth behind the property tax explosion, the organized criminal cabal facilitating it, and what you can do about it.

Discovering the Nationwide Property Tax Scheme

Mitchell Vexler is the President and Founder of Mockingbird Properties. He has had a 35 year career as a builder and property developer, and is an expert in statistical probability and quantitative finance. In 2016, Vexler settled with the Denton Central Appraisal District (DCAD) after he caught them fraudulently manipulating the values of some of his properties in Denton County. He states that the appraiser then attempted to negotiate the home value after he called out the criminal inflation of his properties, and further attests that negotiating the property value of homes is illegal. Again, DCAD settled on the spot to prevent a lawsuit they knew they would lose.

Then, in 2017, the DCAD again fraudulently raised the values of his properties by hundreds of thousands of dollars. Because they had done this to him the previous year and settled on the spot, he recognized that this behavior was likely occurring for more properties than just his inside Denton County. He and his team gathered the necessary information and sued the DCAD for fraud. He easily won his lawsuit. Since then, this pattern has continued annually from 2018-2024, and Vexler and his team at Mockingbird properties are about to file a barrage of lawsuits. However, he attests that his investigation over the past six years shows that this is not only happening in Texas’ Denton County. He asserts that this is happening nationwide in likely every county in the US, and he has the receipts to prove it. According to Vexler, this is a coordinated fleecing of American homeowners to the tune of trillions of dollars each year.

The Players

The Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice, or USPAP, is a private foundation that was established in 1987.

It is a public-private partnership between the US Congress, the Appraisal Subcommittee (ASC), and about 100 other non-governmental organizations (NGOs), corporations, and US government agencies. The US Congress authorized the Foundation to be the sole authority in the US that sets appraisal standards and qualifications in response to the S&L crisis of the 1980s.

Per the USPAP Foundation’s website via www.appraisalfoundation.org:

In 1989, the U.S. Congress enacted the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act (FIRREA), which authorized the Foundation as the source of appraisal standards and qualifications. The Foundation is not a membership organization but rather is composed of other organizations. Today, with Sponsoring Organizations and Advisory Councils, over one hundred organizations, corporations and government agencies are affiliated with the Foundation. The Appraisal Foundation is the nation’s foremost authority on the valuation profession. Our boards are responsible for setting congressionally authorized standards and qualifications for real estate appraisers and providing voluntary guidance for all valuation professionals. It is our mission to advance the valuation profession by setting standards of excellence, promoting education and upholding the public trust.

A Brief History of How Bankers and Their US Government Puppets Have Stolen Trillions of Dollars from US Taxpayers via Past Financial Scandals

The S&L Crisis of the 1980s and 1990s

The S&L “crisis,” which was engineered by bankers and the Carter and Reagan administrations, resulted in the failure of 1,043 thrifts between 1986 and 1995. With the US government playing their role and removing regulations, Wall Street, organized crime, and the US CIA syphoned money from the working class via legalized fraud and then left taxpayers footing the bill for their scheme to the tune of approximately 500 billion dollars, according to some estimates. Yes, in this scandal, 1000 Wall Street bankers went to prison. However, many of the bigger fish, like Charles Keating, who was convicted on more than 70 counts of fraud, had his prison sentence overturned on appeal. Michael Milken, another big fish, who pled guilty to several counts of securities fraud, served only 22 months of a 10 year prison sentence, and later, was pardoned by President Trump.

Criminality in Politics Pays Large Returns

The US government is basically a money laundering institution and a criminal manipulator of the law. To help create the S&L crisis, first, the US government changed laws, making fraud once again, legal. They repealed the Glass-Steagall Act. Glass-Steagall was put into law after the stock market crash that caused The Great Depression. The purpose was to protect the public’s deposits from being stolen by the US banking cartel who had previously been using their depositors money as their private piggy bank prior to its passage.

From https://www.history.com/topics/great-depression/glass-steagall-act:

Deregulation created the predatory lending environment where bankers could then legally defraud their customers while raking in billions off of flagrantly risky investments. After Glass-Steagall was repealed, Wall Street brokers and bankers took their depositors money and sunk it into risky land deals and junk bonds. They invested their depositors capital in illegal land flips, encouraged their clients to buy bad stocks they were actively working to tank, purchased high-risk real estate, and made speculative, high-risk capital bets using government-insured capital. Then, when their precarious investments imploded, most of the smaller firms were allowed to enter into bankruptcy (which ensures that only the biggest corporations they owe get any of their funding back) while most of the larger ones were rescued by US government bailouts. Ultimately, it resulted in a centralization of money and power, with the biggest financial institutions merging with and acquiring the entire S&L industry. And then, the US government laundered hundreds of billions of John Q Taxpayer dollars back into the banks.

How did the politicians benefit, you might ask? The banking lobby repaid the politicians who made all of this possible via campaign contributions, carefully managed investments, book deals, paid speeches, corporate and lobbying jobs, and other private sector wheeling and dealing. This is the organized crime system that ensures the political class is rewarded for enabling theft from the American People. This is why over the past 50 years, presidents have had massive increases in net worth after they re-enter the private sector, and why many of our Senate and House reps have increases while in office and once they resign.

Massive wealth increases for US presidents:

https://wealthgang.com/net-worth-of-12-presidents/

Massive Wealth Increases of US Congress:

https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2020/04/majority-of-lawmakers-millionaires/

Back to the S&L scandal…

https://www.investopedia.com/terms/s/sl-crisis.asp

How the Crisis Unfolded In 1982, in response to the poor prospects for S&Ls under current economic conditions, President Ronald Reagan signed Garn-St. Germain Depository Institutions Act, which eliminated loan-to-value ratios and interest rate caps for S&Ls, and also allowed them to hold 30% of their assets in consumer loans and 40% in commercial loans. No longer were S&Ls governed by Regulation Q, which led to a tightening of the spread between the cost of money and the rate of return on assets. With reward uncoupled from risk, zombie thrifts began paying higher and higher rates to attract funds. S&Ls also began investing in riskier commercial real estate and even riskier junk bonds. This strategy of investing in riskier and riskier projects and instruments assumed that they would pay off in higher returns. Of course, if those returns didn’t materialize, it would be taxpayers [through the Federal Savings and Loan Insurance Corporation (FSLIC)]—not the banks or S&Ls officials—who would be left holding the bag. That's exactly what eventually happened. This combination of deregulated lending and capital requirements along with a taxpayer-funded guarantee backstop created an enormous moral hazard in the S&L industry. S&Ls were allowed to take greater risks and incentivized to do so excessively. The result was rapid growth in the industry along with ballooning speculative risk. At first, the measures seemed to have done the trick, at least for some S&Ls. By 1985, S&L assets had shot up by nearly 50%; far faster growth than banks. S&L growth was especially robust in Texas. Some state legislators allowed S&Ls to double down by allowing them to invest in speculative real estate. Still, over one in five S&Ls were not profitable, as of 1985.1 Meantime, although pressure was mounting on the FSLIC's coffers, even failing S&Ls were allowed to keep lending. By 1987, the FSLIC had become insolvent. Rather than allowing it and S&Ls to fail as they were destined to do, the federal government recapitalized the FSLIC, exposing taxpayers to even greater risk. For a while longer, the S&Ls were allowed to continue to pile on risk. S&L Fraud The "Wild West" attitude among some S&Ls led to outright fraud among insiders. One common fraud saw two partners conspire with an appraiser to buy land using S&L loans and flip it to extract huge profits. Partner 1 would buy a parcel at its appraised market value. The duo would then conspire with an appraiser to have it reappraised at a far higher price. The parcel would then be sold to Partner 2 using a loan from an S&L, which was then defaulted on. Both partners and the appraiser would share the profits. Some S&Ls knew of—and allowed—such fraudulent transactions to happen. Due to staffing and workload issues, as well as the complexity of such cases, law enforcement was slow to pursue instances of fraud even when they were aware of them. Savings and Loan Crisis: Resolution

As a result of the S&L crisis, Congress passed the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act of 1989 (FIRREA), which amounted to a vast revamp of S&L industry regulations. One of the most significant actions of the FIRREA was the creation of the Resolution Trust Corporation, which had the goal of winding down the failed S&Ls that regulators had taken control of.

The Bottom Line The Savings and Loan Crisis of the 1980s and 1990s was the first large banking crisis after the Great Depression. The crisis resulted in thousands of savings and loan institutions closing and billions of dollars lost, hurting customers and taxpayers. The crisis led to many banking reforms being put in place, but not enough so to avoid another crisis that occurred between 2007–2008, leading to the Great Recession.

S&L Organized Crime and How the CIA Got Their Piece of the Action

https://thirdworldtraveler.com/CIA/S%26L_Scandal_CIA.html

It is not our intent to discuss the unethical and even illegal business practices of the failed savings and loans and their governmental collaborators. The outlandish salaries paid by S & L executives to themselves, the subsidies to the thrifts from Congress which rewarded incompetence and fraud, the land "flips" which resulted in real estate being sold back and forth in an endless "kiting" scheme, and the political manipulation designed to delay the scandal until after the 1988 presidential elections are all immensely interesting and important. But they are subjects for others' inquiries. Our interest is in the savings and loans as living, breathing organisms that fused criminal corporations, organized crime, and the CIA into a single entity that served the interests of the political and economic elite in America. Let us begin by quickly summarizing the most blatant examples of collaboration between financial institutions, the mob, and the intelligence community. First National Bank of Maryland: For two years, 1983-1985, the First National Bank of Maryland was used by Associated Traders, a CIA proprietary company, to make payments for covert operations. Associated traders used its accounts at First National to supply $23 million in arms for covert operations in Afghanistan, Angola, Chad, and Nicaragua (Bainerman, 1992; 276-277; Covert Action 35, 1990). The links between the First National Bank of Maryland and the CIA were exposed in a lawsuit filed in Federal District Court by Robert Maxwell, a high-ranking bank officer. Maxwell charged in that suit that he had been asked to commit crimes on behalf of the CIA. Specifically, he charged that he was asked to conceal Associated Traders' business activities, which by law he was required to specify on all letters of credit. Maxwell alleged that he had been physically threatened and forced to leave his job after asking that his superiors supply him with a letter stating that the activities he was being asked to engage in were legal. In responding to Maxwell's lawsuit, attorneys for the bank state that "a relationship between First National and the CIA and Associated Traders was classified information which could neither be confirmed nor denied (Bainerman, 1992: 276-277; Washington Business Journal, February 5, 1990). Palmer National Bank: The Washington, D.C.-based Palmer National Bank was founded in 1983 on the basis of a $2.8 million loan from Herman K. Beebe to Harvey D. McLean, Jr. McLean was a Shreveport Louisiana businessman who owned Paris (Texas) Savings and Loan. Herman Beebe played a key role in the savings and loan scandal. Houston Post reporter Pete Brewton linked Beebe to a dozen failed S & L's, and Stephen Pizzo, Mary Fricker, and Paul Muolo, in their investigation of the S & L fiasco, called Beebe's banks "potentially the most powerful and corrupt banking network ever seen in the U.S." Altogether, Herman Beebe controlled, directly or indirectly, at least 55 banks and 29 S & L's in eight states. What is particularly interesting about Beebe's participation in these banks and savings and loans is his unique background. Herman Beebe had served nine months in federal prison for bank fraud and had impeccable credentials as a financier for New Orleans-based organized crime figures, including Vincent and Carlos Marcello (Bainerman, 1992: 277-278; Brewton, 1993: 170- 179). Harvey McLean's partner in the Palmer National Bank was Stefan Halper. Halper had served as George Bush's foreign policy director during the 1980 presidential primaries. During the general election campaign, Halper was in charge of a highly secretive operations center, consisting of Halper and several ex- CIA operatives who kept close tabs on Jimmy Carter's foreign policy activities, particularly Carter's attempt to free U.S. hostages in Iran. Halper was later linked both to the "Debategate" scandal, in which it is alleged that Carter's briefing papers for his debates with Ronald Reagan were stolen, and with "The October Surprise," in which it is alleged that representatives of the Reagan campaign tried to thwart U.S. efforts to free the Iranian hostages until after the presidential election. Halper also set up a legal defense fund for Oliver North. During the Iran-Contra Affair, Palmer National was the bank of record for the National Endowment for the Preservation of Liberty, a front group run by Oliver North and Carl "Spitz" Channell, which was used to send money and weapons to the contras. Indian Springs Bank: Another bank with clear connections to the CIA was the Indian Springs Bank of Kansas City, Kansas (Bainerman, 1992: 279-280; Brewton, 1993: 197-200). The fourth largest stockholder in Indian Springs was Iranian expatriate Farhad Azima, who was also the owner of an air charter company called Global International Air. The Indian Springs bank had made several unsecured loans to Global International Air, totaling $600,000 in violation of the bank's $349,00 borrower limit. In 1983 Global International filed for bankruptcy, and Indian Springs followed suit in 1984. The president of Indiana Springs was killed in 1983 in a car fire that started in the vehicle's back seat and was regarded by law enforcement officials as of suspicious origins. Global International Air was part of Oliver North's logistical network which shipped arms for the U.S. government on several occasions, including a shipment of 23 tons of TOW missiles to Iran by Race Aviation, another company owned by Azima. Pete Brewton, in his investigation of the Indian Springs bank collapse was told that FBI had not followed up on Indian Springs because the CIA informed them that Azima was "off limits" (Houston Post, February 8, 1990). Similarly the assistant U.S. Attorney handling the Indian Springs investigation was told to "back off from a key figure in the collapse because he had ties to the CIA." Azima did indeed have ties to the CIA. His relationship with the agency goes back to the late 1970s when he supplied air and logistical support to EATSCO (Egyptian American Transport and Services Corporation), a company owned by former CIA agents Thomas Clines, Theodore Shackley, and Richard Secord. EATSCO was prominently involved in the activities of former CIA agent Edwin Wilson, who shipped arms illegally to Libya. Azima was also closely tied to the Republican party. He had contributed $81,000 to the Reagan campaign. Global International also had other unsavory connections. In 1981, Global International made a payment to organized crime figure Anthony Russo, a convicted felon with a record that included conspiracy, bribery, and prostitution charges. Russo was the lawyer of Kansas City organized crime figures, an employee of Indian Springs, and a member of the board of Global International. Russo later explained that the money had been used to escort Liberian dictator Samuel Doe on a "goodwill trip" to the U.S. Global International's planes based in Miami were maintained by Southern Air Transport, another CIA proprietary company. According to Franck Van Geyso, an employee of Global International, pilots for Global International ferried arms into South and Central America and returned to Florida with drugs. Indian Springs also made a loan of $400,000 to Morris Shenker, owner of the Dunes Hotel in Las Vegas, former attorney for Jimmy Hoffa, and close associate of Nick Civella and other Kansas City organized crime figures. At the time the loan to Shenker was made, he, Civella, and other Kansas City mobsters were under indictment for skimming $280,000 from Las Vegas' Tropicana Casino. Vision Banc Savings: In March, 1986, Robert L. Corson purchased the Kleberg County Savings and Loan of Kingsville, Texas, for $6 million, and changed its name to Vision Banc Savings (Bainerman, 1992: 280-281; Brewton, 1993: 333-351). Harris County, Texas, judge Jon Lindsey vouched for Corson's character in order to gain permission from state regulators for the bank purchase. Lindsey was the chairman of the Bush campaign in 1988 in Harris County and later received a $10,000 campaign contribution and a free trip to Las Vegas from Corson (Houston Post, February 11, 1990). Corson was well-known to federal law enforcement agents as a "known money launderer" and a "mule for the agency," meaning that he moved large amounts of cash from country to country. When Corson purchased Vision Banc, it had assets in excess of $70 million. Within four months it was bankrupt. Vision Banc engaged in a number of questionable deals under Corson leadership, but none more so that its $20 million loan to Miami Lawyer Lawrence Freeman to finance a real estate deal (Houston Post, February 4, 1990). Freeman was a convicted money launderer who had cleaned dirty money for Jack Devoe's Bahamas-to-Florida cocaine smuggling syndicate and for Santo Trafficante's Florida- based organized crime syndicate. Freeman was a law partner of CIA-operative and Bay of Pigs paymaster Paul Helliwell. Corson, in a separate Florida real estate venture costing $200 million, was indicted on a series of charges. Hill Financial Savings: Vision Banc was not the only financial institution involved in Freeman's Florida land deals. Hill Financial Savings of Red Hill, Pennsylvania, put in an additional $80 million (Brewton, 1993: 346-348) . The Florida land deals were only one of a series of bad investments by Hill Financial which led to collapse. The failure of Hill Financial, alone, cost the U.S. treasury $1.9 billion. Sunshine State Bank: The cast of characters surrounding the Sunshine State Bank of Miami also included spies, White House operatives, and organized criminals (Bainermann, 1992: 281; Brewton, 1993: 310- 312, 320-323). The owner of the Sunshine State Bank, Ray Corona, was convicted in 1987 of racketeering, conspiracy, and mail fraud. Corona purchased Sunshine in 1978 with $1.1 million in drug trafficking profits supplied by Jose Antonio "Tony" Fernandez, who was subsequently indicted on charges of smuggling 1.5 million pounds of marijuana into the U.S. Among Corona's customers and business associates were Leonard Pelullo, Steve Samos, and Guillermo Hernandez-Cartaya. Pelullo was a well-known associate of organized crime figures in Philadelphia, who had attempted to use S & L money to broker a major purchase of an Atlantic City Casino as a mob frontman. Pelullo was charged with fraud for his activities at American Savings in California. Steve Samos was a convicted drug trafficker who helped Corona to set up Sunshine State Bank as a drug money laundry. Samos also helped set up front companies that funneled money and weapons to the Contras. Guillermo Hernandez-Cartaya was a veteran CIA operative who had played a key role in the Bay of Pigs of invasion. He also had a long career as a money launderer in the Caribbean and in Texas on behalf of both the CIA and major drug trafficking syndicates. Mario Renda, Lender to the Mob: Mario Renda was a Long Island money broker who brokered deposits to various savings and loans in return for their agreement to loan money to phony companies (Brewton, 1993: 45-47; 188-190; Pizzo et al. 1989: 466-471). Renda and his associates received finders fees of 2 to 6 percent on the loans, most of which went to individuals with strong organized crime connections who subsequently defaulted on them. Renda brokered deals to 160 Savings and Loans throughout the country, 104 of which eventually failed. Renda was convicted of $16 million from an S & L and for tax fraud. Renda also served CIA and National Security Council interests as a money broker helping arrange for the laundering of drug money through various savings and loans on behalf of the CIA. He then obtained loans from the same S & L's, which were funneled to the Contras. An organized crime-related stockbroker, a drug pilot, and Renda were all convicted in the drug money laundering case. Full-Service Banking: All told at least twenty-two of the failed S & L's can be tied to joint money laundering ventures by the CIA and organized crime figures (Glassman, 1990: 16-21; Farnham, 1990: 90-108; Weinberg, 1990: 33; Pizzo, et al., 1989: 466-471). If the savings and loan scandals of the 1980s reveal anything, they demonstrate what has often been stated as a maxim in organized crime research: that corruption linking government, business, and syndicates is the reality of the day-to-day organization of crime. Investigations of organized crime in the United States, Europe, and Asia have all uncovered organized crime networks operating with virtual immunity from law enforcement and prosecution. Chambliss' study of organized crime in Seattle exposed a syndicate that involved participation by a former governor of the state, the county prosecutor, the police chief, the sheriff, at least 50 law enforcement officers, leading business people, including contractors, realtors, banks, and corporation executives, and, of course, a supporting cast of drug pushers, pimps, gamblers, and racketeers (Chambliss, 1978). The Chambliss study is not the exception but the rule. Other sociological inquires in Detroit, Texas, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York have all revealed similar patterns (Albini, 1971; Block, 1984; Block and Chambliss, 1981; Block and Scarpitti,1985; Jenkins and Potter, 1989; 1986; Potter and Jenkins, 1985; Potter, 1994)

The 2008 Financial Crisis

Per Globalist Cult-owned Google’s AI bot, the 2008 Financial Crisis was caused by a collapse in the US housing market and not by an unaccountable Banking Cartel committing thousands of acts of fraud and their puppet politicians who worked together to enable and engineer the so-called “collapse.”

Except, the banks were the only ones losing money according to the Federal Reserve’s Report on the 2008 Financial Crisis, which can be viewed in full, here:

https://www.minneapolisfed.org/research/working-papers/facts-and-myths-about-the-financial-crisis-of-2008

The Fed’s graphs via the PDF version at the above website show that the banks were collapsing rather than the housing market or consumer spending. The red line is the banks or financial institutions and the blue line, which was holding steady during the supposed “US housing market collapse,” is the non-banks. According to this graph, the banks lost about $250 billion during their 2008 collapse and would have continued to go belly up if the US Congress had not decided to use taxpayer dollars to fund their losses.

Goldman Sachs

To understand the organized crime activities between the Federal government and the bankers, it’s important to look at the Justice Department’s choice not to prosecute Goldman Sachs executives for stealing billions from their customers during the 2008 financial crisis. Goldman Sachs convinced their clients for years to take out billions of loans and invest them in bad mortgages that the firm had designed to fail so they could rake in billions when their clients were wiped out.

Here is Titus’ short documentary which does an excellent job of exposing the truth behind Goldman Sachs’ government permitted theft from the American People.

Ben Bernanke’s Lies Before Congress

TARP was the “Troubled Asset Relief Program.” Who’s assets were in trouble? As we just saw, it was the banks’ assets that were in freefall in 2008. Congress authorized $700 billion in taxpayer monies via their TARP bailout plan and gave the Federal Reserve their approval for their Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF) Program which pumped cash into both megabanks and non-financial corporations. Bernanke lied to Congress to seal the deal for both programs as Titus shows you in the video below. Although it was presented to Congress that the American People needed the bailout to save the US economy from certain collapse, not a dime ended up getting to anyone outside of the Banking Cartel and their chosen globalist-connected corporations.

The full document for the CPFF Program can be read here:

https://www.newyorkfed.org/research/staff_reports/sr423.html

The CPFF spent another $738 billion, but over half of that went to foreign banks rather than the US banks it was supposedly designed to assist. Per Spookipedia:

The foreign banks that were flooded with new 2008 FDIC funding courtesy of US taxpayers are highlighted in green.

The US megabanks who received funding are highlighted in yellow, and extra funds were given to them after the $700 billion in TARP money had been exhausted.

And, some of the corporations who picked up some free taxpayer dollars are highlighted in blue. Although these corporations didn’t directly receive any of the $700 billion in TARP funds, they had already “sucked up whole warehouses of money through other bailout troughs, like the FDIC’s Temporary Liquidity Program,” according to Titus.

In addition to the CPFF Program, the Fed also created 2 more funding facilities and multiple other funding sub-programs within the CPFF Program, including the Asset-Backed Commercial Paper Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility and the Money Market Investor Funding Facility.

The 666 Connection

Did you happen to notice the “Working Paper” number assigned to the Fed’s October 2008 report in the above video?

I’m not great with numbers, but what do you think the statistical probability is of randomly assigning a 3 digit number to a paper and choosing the numerals 666, which just happens to be the number that represents the Oligarch Saturn Death Cult depopulating the planet and working toward the end goal of the United Nations-World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset?” Per the Great Reset plan, “You will own nothing and be happy.” Well, the Federal Reserve is certainly doing their part to ensure this happens.

Another interesting thing to note on this topic, is that “reset” has a couple of legal definitions, but according to Scottish criminal law, it means:

It’s crucial to our survival that we all begin to understand how the US banking crises of the past 50 years are all pieces of the global coup d'état that is the Great Reset.

Part 2 will be published within the next week and will cover the final details of the homeowner tax scheme. It will also provide helpful resources and cover how you can work together with the other victims of theft in your circle to put a stop to it.

