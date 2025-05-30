The True Law and Order That Governs Our World

If you haven't ever been fooled by the ocean of propaganda psyoppery being put out by Cult of Saturn media minions, like

, then you are in the minority. There is far, far more Cult propaganda than there is true journalism. That is true regardless of the media identifying itself as “alternative,” and regardless of the public platform where supposed “journalism” is found. In my estimation, the ratio of propaganda versus truth is around 99 : 1. Nass and her fellow deception agents flood the internet with tremendous quantities of disinformation, ensuring that the vast majority of humanity will rarely find information that isn’t tainted with lies and misdirection. Cult media propaganda is available for free, so if you don’t have to pay to access their work, consider that it is likely because someone else (Mossad, CIA, MI-6) is paying them instead. Nass’ weekly articles regarding the WHO Treaty are carefully crafted to keep the public believing in the fraudulent concept of a world that is governed by law and order. She and her handlers want you to believe that without a new WHO Treaty, the WHO has no authority and governments will not bow to the WHO again when they pull their trigger on their next plandemic. Pah-leeease!

Was the WHO Treaty active in 2020, Meryl? Nope! Yet, almost every government followed the WHO’s “guidance” (headed by a corrupt, genocidal Ethiopian thug), in lockstep as had been planned since the Rockefeller Foundation published their 2010 Operation Lockstep Future Scenario blueprint.

This document can be viewed in its entirety at the link below. To get to the good stuff, start on page 18.

https://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf

Now, don’t get me wrong. I’m not suggesting that there is no law or order that governs our world. Rather, I am saying that it is neither the law nor the order that the vast majority of humanity believes to be real. The true law is the Satanic Law (or principle) of Inversion. The true order, is that which is dictated by the Cult of Saturn Oligarchs— facilitated by their selected government officials who run their fraudulent systems, and their minion mouthpieces, like Meryl, who work to keep the public ignorant, confused, and drinking from mirages.

Who Founded the UN and WHO?

In short, the Rockefellers were behind the creation of The United Nations and The World Health Organization on behalf of the Rothschild banking dynasty, who also are known as the Khazarian Mafia (KM). The KM represents the 13 Cult of Saturn bloodlines who believe themselves to be the remnant of Atlantis’ Aryan race, and claim to be the 12 Tribes of Israel. The Rothschilds are not the tip of the spear, but they are the closest to the top leadership that the public is allowed to see. The UN is the evolved version of the earlier League of Nations, which was also created and funded by the Rothschilds via his Rockefeller proxy. So, the UN and WHO are Rockefeller/Rothschild creations and the Lockstep Plan was written by the Rockefeller Foundation.

Operation Lockstep is still in place, as is the WHO International Health Regulations agreement, or IHR. No new WHO Treaty is necessary. Besides… A treaty requires 2 nation states. Last I checked, the WHO isn’t a nation and therefore, cannot enter into a treaty with other nations. Of course, it’s a globalist body and the globalists love to muddy and change language, so maybe the dictionaries will soon tell us that treaties have always been official documents between fraudulent philanthropic organizations and the nations these same “philanthropists” pillage and control.

The New World Order is the Old World Order

The New World Order is not a new regime working to solidify power into a newly formed one world government. This one world government entity has existed for almost a century, but they haven’t had iron-fisted control over the entire planet. The transnational criminal cartel of oligarchs, bankers, and their politician puppets have held the reigns of Western global government power since before they engineered the first and second world wars. Otherwise, World War I and World War II wouldn’t, and couldn’t, have taken place. How many of the world’s population genuinely want to send their young people off to fight other young people, so both can be traumatized, maimed, and killed, to enable the rich and powerful to become even more rich and powerful at their expense?

What has been missing for the Old World Order’s global government is airtight control over the few remaining nations and territories whose regimes would not have volunteered true allegiance to the transnational oligarchs who now run the UN, or have/had rejected the League of Nations/UN’s governing authority after its inception. This has been a century-old project in the making, but the century is almost up and the UN oligarchs now reign over most of the nations on Earth.

A Few Examples of the Oligarchs Consolidating Their Global Control Over the Past Century

Russia would have never submitted to the UN Oligarchs prior to the murder of Czar Nicholas and the Bolshevik Revolution. So, the oligarchs arranged funding (a sizeable portion came from Wall Street), trained their Bolshevik army of saboteurs, and began shipping their revolutionaries by the thousands into Russia from all over the West. The bulk of the Bolshevik leadership were not Russians, although they succeeded in creating bitterness and discontent amongst segments of the Russian populace. By the early 1920s, they had successfully wiped out the Russian Royals and overthrown Russia’s legitimate government. By some estimates, the Bolsheviks massacred between 100-150 million Russians including all of their scholars and independent thinkers, so they could remake Russia into the Cult-owned nation-state it has been since Zionist, Joseph Stalin, was installed. In case you are not aware, the KGB is a Khazarian Mafia, Zionist creation, and Vladimir Putin (a former KGB operative) was groomed for power by the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders (YGL) program in the early 1990s before it officially had that name. A great resource to learn more about the Bolshevik Revolution is a documentary series on Bitchute titled, “Europa,” which can be viewed here.

(Full disclosure - I have not seen this entire documentary series, but films 1-2 are excellent and cover the Bolshevik Revolution.)

China also suffered a Bolshevik revolution under Rothschild-funded and Zionist-groomed Mao Zedong. Before that though, the globalist oligarchs made use of their owned Western governments who orchestrated the Opium Wars of the 1800s, draining China’s wealth, destroying China’s culture, and preparing the nation’s people for their coming revolution. Once the Zionists had conquered Russia, they used their new Russian government to arm, fund, and catapult Mao, their preferred leader for China, into power.

Communism is a Zionist creation. Careful study of Zionist-conquered nations reveals the same globalist methods were used to usher in authoritarianism in each one. First, Zionist agents infiltrate leadership within government, art, music, education, and religion to transform culture into a backwards, unrecognizable shadow of the national culture that had previously been built over centuries or millennia. These provocateurs work to introduce more and more flagrantly disorienting ideas, directed mostly at the youth of the targeted country. They sow disorder in all public spheres, ripping apart both the familial and societal cohesion that existed before their infiltration. For most of these nations, within about a decade, society will become so disoriented and therefore, so desperate, that they will embrace any form of government— including fascism, that appears to combat the societal destabilization happening amongst their populace. China, however, took a century to topple. You can see this exact pattern in Germany from the 1920s-1930s to prepare the public to embrace the Rothschild-created Nazi Regime.

Libya was one of the richest nations (many sources say it was the richest nation) in Africa prior to the overthrow and murder of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Contrary to what the rewritten history books tell us, Gaddafi was not so much “a dictator” to his people, but instead, dictated national independence, and later, African continental independence terms to the globalist oligarchs who lusted after Libya and her resources. Prior to NATO’s bombing and invasion in 2011, all Libyans enjoyed free electricity, interest-free loans, and the nation itself was technically debt-free. Yes, Libya was debt-free. Just ten years after Gaddafi took power, Libya went from being the poorest nation in Africa to one of the wealthiest with zero help from the central banks and the oligarchs who run them. Gaddafi was also working to improve farming. His massive “Great Man-Made River” Project tapped into an aquifer enabling plenty of crop and drinking water in a region that only gets about 5% nation-wide coverage of rain with the remaining 95% of land being classified as desert. Gaddafi literally turned sand into soil. Although most media sources will parade “experts” who discount that the aquifer-tapping project was sustainable, even if it had only fed and watered the nation for a century, it would have been a great century of plenty and wealth for the Libyan People.

https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Africa/2010/0823/Libya-s-Qaddafi-taps-fossil-water-to-irrigate-desert-farms

In 2009, Gaddafi addressed the UN Assembly. He began his speech by ripping up the UN Charter and railing against the UN’s supposed mission of peace, which had failed to prevent “65 wars since 1945;” most of these wars, were instigated and/or directly fought by the 5 permanent members of the UN Security Council he was chastising. Of course, the UN’s mission has never been peace. It has always been to solidify power and control amongst the Oligarch Class while pretending to be a benevolent organization focused on the betterment of the world.

From the Burning Blogger article below:

“Gaddafi was establishing himself as the pioneer of African development and currency; establishing himself as the alternative to the IMF in Africa. In effect, he was setting himself up for conflict with the international central banks and monetary system. Just how significant Gaddafi’s presence was to Africa is something that Western media has always tried to downplay. But Gaddafi alone had allocated two-thirds of the $42 billion that was required to launch a public African Central Bank (based in Nigeria), an African Monetary Fund (based in Cameroon) and an African Investment Bank based in Libya. The African Monetary Fund (AMF) would’ve meant no more borrowing from Rothschild Central Banks for African countries, but production of its own currency for Africa, interest-free and backed by Gold standard.”

https://burningblogger.com/2016/12/26/muammar-gaddafi-a-psychological-profile-of-man-myth-reality/

Gaddafi couldn’t be controlled. He refused to become indebted. And, he was inspiring and helping other nations, many throughout Africa, to shake off the monetary yoke the imperialists had shackled them with. Therefore, the oligarchs trained and funded more revolutionary groups, whom they seeded throughout the Middle East and Africa to accomplish their planned revolutions. Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and Ansar al-Sharia are just some of the Zionist-created groups that facilitated the Arab Spring, which eventually brought Libya to its knees resulting in the overthrow and murder of Gaddafi. Over the past 20 years, Libya has plunged into poverty and guerilla war and their current replacement government, The Government of National Unity (GNU), was appointed by— you guessed it— the UN.

Did Trump Cut Funding to the WHO?

Um, no. He didn’t stop funding the WHO, but instead, changed how he routed the funds, so Minion Meryl and her fellow Zionist media mouthpieces can claim Trump is anti-globalist, America First, and pro-humanity. Mmm-hmm. Trump is a UN2030 author and Agenda Contributor for the World Economic Forum (WEF). The article below proves this for anyone who has never researched his connections to the WEF. Pay attention, Meryl! Real journalism requires a little digging.

During Trump’s first term, his media sycophants claimed he cut WHO funding. What he did, was write an executive order (EO) explaining his intention to cut direct funding to the WHO and withdraw the US, which requires a mandatory year before a nation can stop their funding or exit the organization. The Trump Administration then just shuffled around who sends the funding where. He had the USAID send the remaining $58 million owed, and then Trump sent an additional $62 million to the UN. The WHO is a UN-governed NGO, so whether the money is sent to the WHO or the UN, it all goes to the same globalist pot. He still sent every dime of the $120 million that had been previously promised.

“As the United States withdraws from membership in the World Health Organization, the Trump administration will redirect $62 million still owed for this year’s dues to other health-related causes also under United Nations auspices, State Department officials announced on Wednesday. Most of the redirected money will go to children’s immunization and influenza surveillance, officials said. But the United States Agency for International Development will continue with plans to give $68 million to the W.H.O. to support its work in Libya and Syria, and on polio eradication in Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

In addition, in 2020, Trump and the US Congress increased their funding to Bill Gates’ Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI). At the time, Gates would have been the top funder of the WHO after the US “pulled” their funding. The US sent GAVI about $300 million in 2019 as the US’ typical annual GAVI funding stipend; then, Trump committed to sending an additional $1.3 billion from 2020-2023.

According to The Kaiser Foundation (KFF), as of 2024, the US government has committed to send another $1.58 billion to GAVI over the next five years for its next replenishment period. Trump, of course, has not written an EO stopping this funding.

Shocker, but in 2021, Biden reversed Trump’s 2020 exit-the-WHO EO, which now Trump has supposedly resubmitted for 2025. Like his last one, Trump’s 2025 exit-the-WHO EO also will not go into effect until the following year, and by then, the WHO, UN, and WEF oligarchs, plan to have the world immersed in their second plandemic of the decade. The WEF has worked two scenarios for their upcoming plandemic and attached dates to both exercises. Their 2025-2028 SEERS plandemic is set to begin in November of 2025 according to their “fictional” Catastrophic Contagion tabletop exercise.

Their SPARS plandemic is scheduled from 2025-2028 and can be viewed here. Like the 2019 preparation for their coronavirus plandemic, Event 201, both practice events were held via Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Health Security.

Johns Hopkins is a WEF organization and integral piece of the Military-Pharma Industrial Complex.

How much do you want to bet that the SEERS-25/SPARS 2025-2028 engineered emergency will prevent Trump from pulling out of the WHO in 2026? In addition, according to James Roguski per an interview I listened to on Redacted, there are actually two binding global takeover agreements the WHO is working on. There is the new WHO Treaty still in the works, and there is the International Health Regulations (IHR) pact, which has been in place since 1969! The IHR apparently is constantly evolving and being updated, but it is the already binding agreement that has placed the UN’s WHO in control of depopulation through their manufactured health emergencies. The new WHO Treaty is a red herring!

Trump Has Not Signed an EO Rejecting the WHO’s IHR, which is just more of his slight-of-hand manipulation. His handlers publicize that his exit-the-WHO EO was signed because Trump doesn’t intend to bow to the WHO the next time they engineer a plandemic. Meanwhile, the actual binding agreement, the IHR, stays active in the background and is never mentioned. Even if Trump’s exit-the-WHO EO isn’t halted before the one year waiting period expires, the US is still bound by the WHO’s IHR document unless he also submits an exit-the-WHO-IHR EO as well. Below is an article to introduce you to Roguski’s work. Unlike Minion Meryl, I do believe he is trying to keep the public informed.

Meryl’s Role in Exit-the-WHO Psyoppery

Nass’ Substack exists to confuse the public on many topics. The most important of which include, wasting your time trying to stop the WHO “Treaty,” and the idea that there was a COVID-19 virus created by what they claim is gain-of-function research. We’ve already discussed the fact that a new WHO Treaty is both impossible and unnecessary. Treaties require all parties to be nation states, and no treaty is necessary since the IHR has been in place since 1969, as Trump already demonstrated by his 2020 plandemic Operation Lockstep performance. The gain-of-function psyop is one the Zionists want hammered into the public psyche. Be afraid. Stay afraid. And, believe there are a slew of deadly weaponized viruses the globalists plan to release into the world.

Viruses Are Not Naturally Occurring Microorganisms

Dr. Thomas Cowan and multiple other honest researchers have sent FOIA requests to the CDC and other government agencies asking for evidence that any virus exists. You cannot weaponize a virus using gain-of-function methods without first having the virus you plan to weaponize. Cowan’s FOIA (and the FOIAs of many others) requested any evidence that someone has isolated and purified any virus. To my knowledge, at least 200 FOIAs have been sent by a variety of Western researchers. Every response attests that the CDC, and their agency counterparts around the world, have no evidence that any virus has ever been properly isolated by anyone.

The Fraudulent Virus “Isolation” Method

Dr. Stefan Lanka is a researcher, biologist, and virologist. Well, in all honesty, I’m not sure if he would classify himself as a virologist anymore since he has successfully proven that virology is pseudoscience. Lanka set up the first control experiment for the viral “isolation” method that has been used by virologists since the 1950s. What they are calling “isolation,” is definitely NOT isolation. Isolation is purification.

Purification is the process by which organisms are proven to exist. It requires all material to be removed from the sample except a single organism— in this case, a virion. What virology calls “isolation” is a convoluted DNA soup, cell culture method which Lanka has demonstrated proves absolutely nothing. Lanka’s control experiment has since been replicated and therefore, verified to be accurate.

The so-called “isolation” of viruses is done by taking the snot, blood, or other secretions from the sick person/animal, and wiping it on a growth medium (food for microorganisms). Then, they add bovine serum (cow DNA), green monkey kidney cells called vero cells (monkey DNA), and nephrotoxic antibiotics into the dish. So, if the secretions are taken from humans, you now have human, cow, and monkey DNA sitting in your dish. When the nephrotoxic (toxic to the kidneys) antibiotics break down the monkey kidney cell walls, virologists claim this is the evidence that a virus is in the dish. That is the opposite of isolation/purification. With purification, you strip away all material from the microorganism so it can be identified and its genetic code can then be sequenced. What virologists do is add a bunch of crap to the supposed viral sample and then claim the cellular changes caused by all of that added crap proves a virus is present.

Dr. Stefan Lanka proved this method does not show that a virus is in the dish. His control experiment was the exact same process but without the secretion sample that would contain the supposed organism. Lanka took a cell culture, added the bovine serum, vero cells, and antibiotics, and what do ya know, the vero cell walls broke down exactly as they do when a supposed virus is in the dish. You can study Lanka’s work here.

Some great resources to learn about the psyoppery of virology include:

The "There Are Viruses, There Are No Viruses" Debate Sarah E. Lawton · May 22, 2024 Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you have likely heard people going back and forth about this topic over the last few years. When I first heard people arguing about it, I thought it was a bit extreme to have reached the conclusion that viruses don’t exist altogether; however, I had never really made time to go back and relitigate this, prior to … Read full story

Final Remarks

If you are spinning your wheels following Minion Meryl’s Substack, or her interviews in the EU Parliament and the supposed “alternative” media, then you are wasting your time. She is not putting out information to help humanity or stop the NWO’s transformation of the world. I’m convinced she is a CIA-Mossad asset for many reasons, but her pseudo-journalism on the WHO Treaty and her staunch support of Zionist-owned RFK Jr. as a MAHA gamechanger should be enough to cause truthseekers to seek truth elsewhere. In addition, her MD licensure faux “fight” with the Maine Medical Board over her promotion of the Ivermectin DREADD, mind-control toxin clearly shows at best, that she is an indoctrinated physician incapable (so far) of reassessing what she thinks she knows regarding her profession. Anyone within medicine who still has not yet researched the origins of allopathic medicine and the entire pharmaceutical industry, is not someone we should be listening to about anything. Allopathic medicine and the entire pharmaceutical industry were created to further the Rockefeller Foundation’s eugenics movement. That is an easily verifiable fact. There is not a single pharmaceutical that has ever been made to restore health. All of them deplete necessary nutrients, damage organs, and/or destroy DNA. Minion Meryl works to lead the public astray and to keep you chasing phantom causes. This way, you will still be trying to open locked doors while her bosses succeed in depopulating the planet and setting up their tyrannical police state. Don’t fall for her psyoppery.

Find people to learn from who are not promoting the Zionist’s lying narratives. There are thousands of them out there, working to share important information that can ultimately make a difference if the public will organize, rally together, and refuse compliance with their plans. And, please consider financially supporting the work of these people. Unlike Meryl, they are not gleaning paychecks from CIA-Mossad handlers.

