Research Your World

GreaterIsrahell
2d

The whole thing about Meryl is really simple. If she really wanted to inform me about anything she would send me one e-mail per day, and give me time to digest its contents.

Two years ago when I subscribed to her for a breif period she bombarded me with e-mails about minutia details that are meaningless.

Much like what Glenn greenwald does...... He bombards his audience with details that are spot on, but in the larger picture they are meaningless.

Meryl Nass, Glenn Greenwald, Matt Taibbi and loads more are there for one reason. They are there to try to get your eye off the ball.

Bassehound
2d

In the MAHA shenanigans something Bob K Jr has been silent about and something he knows is Trump backing Monsanto//Bayer via a 2019 EO after Bob won a CA case against them. Bob is aware of the EO as he stated it in a podcast pre POTUS rum.

Odd for a product that is known to damage health is not a major MAHA issue. Maybe big corp lobbyist Susie Wiles has something to do with that.

“Trump has publicly aligned himself with pesticide-seed companies to promote the cultivation of GMO crops.”

13 Jun 2019

Center for Food Safety | Press Releases | | CFS Statement: Trump Signs Executive Order to Further Gut Federal GMO Oversight

https://www.centerforfoodsafety.org/press-releases/5624/cfs-statement-trump-signs-executive-order-to-further-gut-federal-gmo-oversight

11 Jun 2019

Trump orders simpler path for genetically engineered food

https://apnews.com/article/2895e0f0ef344d16bfcf6f457ed2e759

30 Apr 2019

Trump EPA insists Monsanto's Roundup is safe, despite cancer cases | Monsanto

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2019/apr/30/monsanto-roundup-trump-epa-cancer

30 Jan 2020

Center for Food Safety | Press Releases | | Siding with Monsanto/Bayer, Trump EPA Once Again Greenlights Roundup

https://www.centerforfoodsafety.org/press-releases/5904/siding-with-monsantobayer-trump-epa-once-again-greenlights-roundup

