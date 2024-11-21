Don’t get caught up in the emotion of “hope and change,” America. They serve us their hope-and-change propaganda every 4 years, and then each new administration drives the country in the exact same direction - toward the UN2030 goals. Every election season, Americans act like an amnesic abused spouse, making excuses for why their pick made pro-UN2030 decisions for 4 years, kept none of their campaign promises, and suggesting this next time, miraculously, it will be different.

We know what the Trump Administration is going to do based on who funded his campaign, who he installed over the government agencies while in power, what he did in his previous term, and the people he is currently placing to lead his team once in office. Trump is World Economic Forum (WEF) and has had a leadership page up on the WEF website for years.

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/authors/donald-j-trump/

Trump’s WEF page is right in the open, people. Why are Tucker Carlson, Glenn Beck, Alex Jones, and so many of the supposed “alternative” media completely unaware that Trump is one of the WEF’s UN2030 representatives? Well, either they are fully aware or they are terrible journalists. These big names and many others in the alternative media, like OAN, NewsMax, The Epoch Times, Redacted, and The Daily Wire, appear to me to be controlled opposition. Meaning, they exist to persuade you toward the Deep State conservative narratives that will keep you believing that Trump, RFK, and Elon Musk are going to be your oligarch heroes.

Yes, the aforementioned media mouthpieces share some truth — sometimes a lot of truth — but they will tell you that there was a COVID-19 gain-of-function virus, when there wasn’t. There was self-spreading, self-replicating nanotechnology in the food, drugs, water, and air that works with the 5G towers to cause increased radiation poisoning. Radiation poisoning symptoms from our SMART phones and the complex of SMART technologies all around us, cause flu-like symptoms. Those flu-like symptoms are increased by the nanotechnology’s pull of EMFs and radiation for the 24/7 biometric surveillance we are all now under. Why do you get sick when you visit someone else who is sick? Because you are being exposed to the same levels of radiation when you spent time with them, which is what caused their illness to begin with. We are all also passing back and forth our nanotech via “shedding,” and those still getting “vaccinated” are carrying larger payloads when they shed. The nanotech also creates foreign proteins in the body.

They will convince you that the assassination attempt(s) on Trump were real. They weren’t.

They will suggest that the 2020 “stolen” election was done without Trump’s knowledge and support. It wasn’t. It’s a CIA operation called a “limited hangout.” Limited hangouts are used to steer the public’s thinking in the direction the intelligence agencies desire. They will leak some evidence of some of the state’s diabolical and often, illegal maneuvers to illicit an outcry so that, they can then use that outcry to accomplish something. That “something,” with the 2020 steal was a psyop designed to help the public focus on Trump’s lawfare drama rather than his behavior and unkept promises during his first administration. Ultimately, they wanted to ensure that the conservative base believed that the Deep State opposed Trump’s reelection. Per RationalWiki.org:

They will help you to believe that some or all of the endless wars are reasonable and are for your safety, or the safety of an oppressed group, depending on their targeted audience. They aren’t.

And, they will push the narratives that keep you believing that one of our political parties are different from the other, while we clearly have a giant uniparty that continues to steer the country into the dirt. The two parties have different rhetoric and extremes, but they work together to implement the same policies. One party may work a little slower or more covertly while the other party is more blatantly obvious, but they ALL drive the country in the exact same direction.

World Economic Forum Connections

Trump is an “Agenda Contributor” at the WEF. What Agenda did he contribute to? That would be the UN2030 Agenda. Ivanka, his closest advisor and favorite child, is also a WEF Young Global Leader (YGL). Other WEF YGLs placed into government leadership include: Angela Merkel, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Boris Johnson, Kier Starmer, Vladamir Putin, Jacinda Arndern, and the list goes on and on. If they are in a Western power position in government or companies connected to the governments, they are WEF! WEF Young Global Leaders are groomed for power positions in politics and business by the WEF. This way, they will govern nations and WEF-supported companies according to the whims and fancies of the oligarchy class.

Look closely at the screenshot below. Trump is an author of the UN2030 Agenda. Trump contributed by helping write it.

Bill Gates is also an Agenda Contributor - so if you dislike Gates, you should at minimum, be suspicious of Trump.

Who funded Trump’s Campaign?

https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2024/06/21/who-is-timothy-mellon-trumps-biggest-donor-is-a-secretive-billionaire-banking-scion-who-paid-53-million-for-border-wall/

Don’t you think that it is interesting that Kennedy supposedly ended his campaign because he now believes Trump is the best candidate to save America? Yet, when you follow the money, you will find the same billionaire banker donor funding both campaigns?

According to Forbes, Mellon has not been a big donor in politics, and yet suddenly in 2018, he begins to open the funding floodgates, giving $10 million to a GOP Super PAC. Then in 2021, he donated more than $50 million to Governor Greg Abbott to build the SMART wall that has been going up at the US-Mexico border during the Biden Administration. And, now, he has thrown $100 million dollars at least, into the Trump-Kennedy psyop-theater we have been watching this political season.

FYI, SMART stands for Secret Militarized Armaments in Residential Technologies. The Mellon-Abbott border wall has total Biden-Harris, US military, CIA, FBI, DOJ, HHS, and FEMA approval. Hmm. I thought Trump was supposed to save us from the Deep State, yet he is aligned with them on this. Coincidence? I think not.

Yes, Abbott has been building a US-Mexico SMART wall for years with the blessing of the Biden/Harris administration, funded in part by Trump’s biggest donor — Banker-Oligarch, Timothy Mellon. Trump never intended to build a physical wall, my friends. He planned to build parts of the current SMART wall project, which is hurriedly being completed for their 2025-2028 SEERS/SPARS plandemic. It will keep Americans inside the hellhole that the US is planned to become. The parts of the wall Trump did finish, were always intended to work with the SMART technology going up now. The WEF has long wanted to restrict movement, and the border project is actually theirs.

Greg Abbott is a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, too. Like all other YGLs, Abbott was groomed for power to ensure the WEF’s plans come to fruition.

Timothy Mellon also has strong ties to the World Economic Forum through Carnegie Melon University and the WEF’s Global University Leaders Forum, (GULF). In 1967, Andrew Mellon’s son, Paul Mellon, who was the father of Trump megadonor, Timothy Mellon, suggested the merger of Carnegie Tech the Mellon Institute, becoming Carnegie Mellon University (CMU). CMU is the home of Artificial Intelligence creation which is significant when you look at the Trump-Vance connections to WEF YGL technocrats like Peter Theil and Elon Musk.

https://www.cmu.edu/50/founder-stories/story-carnegie-and-mellon.html

Digital IDs, a WEF-UN Tool of Surveillance and Control

In order for the SMART border wall to work though, all of us have to have digital IDs to enable facial and/or iris recognition surveillance. Who is out there promoting the need for digital IDs other than the WEF? Trump and the U.S. Congress.

https://davidicke.com/2024/08/31/whether-through-biden-harris-or-trump-digital-ids-are-coming-to-america/

Recently, Trump was presenting the digital ID solution to his base on the campaign trail, stating it’s needed to prevent illegals from voting in November. He has also made overtures to digital IDs being necessary to deal with the migrant crisis. Contrary to the rumor that Trump shutdown Bill Gates’ ID2020 while in office, he didn’t. I have looked for any real evidence that this fact check is untrue and cannot find any.

Although Trump is just beginning to sales pitch (again) the need for digital IDs related to the government funded migration crisis, he was big on biometrics related to migration during his first term.

Biden Continuing a Trend Toward Surveillance Started by Trump Concerns surrounding digital identities, facial recognition, and the general loss of privacy have been rising since the late 2010s, when the Trump Administration began working on plans for fighting illegal immigration using biometrics. In November 2020, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) proposed a new rule that would dramatically expand the use of facial recognition surveillance at the border. The rule was opposed by several branches of the American Civil Liberties Union, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Fight for the Future, and other rights organizations. The CBP posted a notice announcing their intention to collect the faceprint of nearly every single non-U.S. citizen who enters or exits the United States. The rule also applies to children. This faceprint will then be stored on a government database for up to 75 years. This data could then be used by the Department of Homeland Security, foreign governments, and federal, state, and local law enforcement to identify individuals for a variety of purposes.

The US Congress is also promoting Digital IDs and passed legislation ordering the formation of a taskforce to work toward digital ID implementation in 2023. This taskforce is made up of both Republicans and Democrats. Calling these Republicans on the task force, “rhinos” does not explain why almost all of the Republican congress is supporting this legislation. Again, it’s a uniparty.

According to BillTrack50.com:

https://www.billtrack50.com/blog/the-improving-digital-identity-act-of-2023/

Guess who else wants us to have digital IDs? The WEF-UN conglomerate. The digital IDs are intended to be tied to our CBDC or Stable Coin (private bank digital currency) digital wallets where money can be restricted and/or turned off if we speak or protest in opposition to our governments. If you dare say something about the ongoing corruption in the US uniparty, they can turn off your money and instantly punish you for using your 1st amendment, Constitutional right to freedom of speech.

The WEF is also equating cyber crime with online speech they dislike and calling for digital IDs to allow civilians online access. Over the past few months, we have seen the UK government emptying their prisons of child predators and violent criminals to make room for UK citizens who verbalize opposition to the ongoing government-UN importing of military-aged males. These migrants are UN troops, and have been being intentionally flooded into all Western nations for the past 10 years to help destabilize the countries, begin civil wars, and enable the West to eventually be placed under martial law. Furthermore, online voicing of opposition to UK police and intelligence agencies turning a blind eye to migrant violence is being criminalized as cyber terrorism to clamp down on dissent. This is what all citizens of Western nations have to look forward to with the implementation of digital IDs. With the private tech sector (Facebook, X, Rumble, Telegram, etc) becoming increasingly entrenched with the National Security State, employing more and more “former” FBI and CIA agents as employees on their platforms, these intelligence actors can skirt existing privacy laws to enable more and more surveillance of the American populace. It’s more than just surveillance. It’s a trap. They don’t call it the “World Wide Web” without reason.

Big Tech Censorship and Trump’s CISA

Speaking of the tech sector, Trump and Kennedy’s biggest technocrat promoter is Elon Musk. Musk brings in billions annually through US government contracts through his companies, especially Space X, which is in a public-private partnership with NASA.

https://www.barrons.com/articles/elon-musk-companies-money-federal-government-0683b7d9

Musk’s Tesla also gets government perks, though indirectly, via legislation that drives car manufacturers to purchase Tesla technology and credits.

https://frontiergroup.org/articles/automakers-could-have-learned-to-build-evs-they-paid-tesla-to-do-it-instead/

Between credits used to comply with the ZEV program and other regulatory credit programs around the world, rival automakers have paid Tesla more than $8 billion for regulatory credits through the end of the third quarter of 2023, according to Tesla’s reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Musk’s X social media platform is also in bed with the US Government. I like David Icke’s way of explaining this. Despite the psyop that is The Twitter Files which Musk released in December, 2022 - March, 2023, X is still in the hands of a Deep State government contractor and the “Free Speech Warrior” title is one Musk has never earned. Icke reminds us (I’m paraphrasing):

“The Deep State had Twitter right where they wanted it, in their hands, where they could censor anything they desired, right? Yes. Okay, so why did this same Deep State allow Musk to buy it, and even sued Musk to ensure the purchase if he was going to give speech back to the people once it was under his control?” Censorship under Musk’s leadership has never been greater.

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-09-20-censorship-remains-even-after-musk-twitter-takeover.html

When Elon Musk took the helm of Twitter, the American people expected the platform to uphold the constitutional right of free speech like never before. Though Musk has taken major steps forward by revealing the hellacious amount of censorship by the previous Twitter regime, he is still failing to follow through with his promises. Lately Musk has failed to recognize and remove opponents to free speech that are in major leadership positions.

“[Musk] is still failing to follow through with his promises,” is an understatement. According to David Icke, censorship has increased dramatically under Musk’s leadership, surpassing an 80% increase since Musk took the reigns.

Why would the Free Speech Warrior be censoring speech that doesn’t support the WEF-UN’s globalist agenda? Well, for starters, Musk was also groomed for power by the WEF’s YGL program. From Spookipedia:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Young_Global_Leaders

The WEF has taken down Musk’s Young Global Leader page on their website, but they forgot to take down the evidence on Wikipedia. If you go to the WEF website, you can type in “Elon Musk” into their search bar and find plenty of glowing articles sharing how his work is furthering the WEF-UN 2030 Agenda.

Elon Musk’s X CEO is Linda Yaccarino, another WEF YGL. Are you seeing a pattern yet?

Musk was just tapped by President-Elect Trump to co-chair the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk will be able to make the US government more efficient by bringing in AI from his xAI company, to run significant portions of various agencies. This will enable Trump to slash what will be perceived as Deep State Swamp jobs, while maintaining those needed Deep State officials who are important to keep the US’ Swamp System running. He will claim that this time he is keeping his “Drain the Swamp” promise while simply replacing some of the human jobs with Musk’s AI.

CISA is the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. This is the public-private partnership that President Trump created during his first term.

https://www.cisa.gov/topics/cybersecurity-best-practices/executive-order-strengthening-cybersecurity-federal-networks-and-critical-infrastructure

Biden, of course, has not shut down CISA because CISA is the brainchild of the WEF-UN. Joe Biden is also a WEF YGL and UN2030 Agenda Contributor.

CISA is what gives the technocratic overlords the ability to censor citizens and infringe on our Constitutional right to free speech on behalf of the US government and the WEF-UN conglomerate they ultimately work for. By subcontracting censorship out to the private Big Tech companies, the US government can semi-legally shadow ban, take down content, and censor speech claiming that both are being done to “protect the community” from supposed “spam” or “hate speech.” They can do so without any accountability or recourse for Americans and other nations’ citizens when the WEF-UN and their government partners, deem true content as inconvenient — aka, “malinformation.” “Disinformation” is the term often used regarding true information when the US government is still lying about a topic, such as the US government-globalist takedown of the World Trade Center on 9/11/2001.

https://www.zdnet.com/article/trump-signs-bill-that-creates-the-cybersecurity-and-infrastructure-security-agency/

That should be all you need to know, but let’s dig deeper. J. D. Vance was Peter Theil’s pick for US Vice President, not Trump’s. Peter Theil is another Deep State government contractor and a major player in the tech sector, like Musk. Theil is also a WEF YGL.

The only reason Vance is where he is today is related to Theil funding his rise to power.

https://www.axios.com/2024/07/16/jd-vance-venture-capital-career

Vance was a corporate lawyer who went to Silicon Valley and got connected with Peter Thiel, via a two-year stint at venture capital firm Mithril Capital. As his book "Hillbilly Elegy" blew up, he connected via Twitter with investor and AOL co-founder Steve Case, who at the time was on a bus tour to highlight geographies were underserved by venture capital.

Vance agreed to join Case's firm, Revolution, to invest in Midwestern startups and help launch a new seed fund. While at Revolution he overlapped with Ron Klain, who would later become President Biden's first chief of staff.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacheverson/2022/05/06/thiel-was-good-for-10-million-but-jd-vances-other-billionaire-backers-were-good-for-nothing/

Peter Thiel’s $10 million contribution is widely credited with boosting Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance to victory Tuesday in the Ohio GOP primary for Senate. Thiel’s donation isn’t just extraordinary for its amount of zeroes, however. Like Thiel, billionaires Marc Andreessen and Eric Schmidt reportedly invested in Vance’s venture-capital fund, Narya, in 2020. Jeff Bezos, Howard Schultz, Meg Whitman and at least 11 other billionaires backed an investment fund Vance managed for Steve Case’s Revolution LLC, as did members of the Koch, Pritzker and Walton families, the Columbus Dispatch reported in 2017.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jd-vance-trump-vp-peter-thiel-billionaire/

Vance's most prominent benefactor over the years is Peter Thiel, the iconoclastic tech pioneer and investor. Thiel hired Vance at his global investment firm in 2017, and then nurtured Vance's political rise, donating $15 million to his 2022 Ohio Senate campaign and helping him win a closely fought GOP primary before going on to capture the seat in the general election… …it's the relationship with Thiel that has been the most consequential for Vance. Their personal and financial ties formed long before Vance formally entered politics… …In 2019 Vance moved back to his native Ohio, where he started his own venture capitalist firm, heavily backed by Thiel and other elite tech investors. By then he was flirting with a potential run for elective office, and Thiel was encouraging him. By the time Vance finally took the plunge in 2021, he had been transformed from one of Trump's most vitriolic critics (he once called Trump "an American Hitler" in a private message to a friend) into one of his most effective defenders and fundraisers. Thiel brought Vance to his very first meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in February 2021, according to the New York Times. In the 2022 campaign, Thiel made $15 million in donations to Vance's SuperPAC, Protect Ohio Values, a staggering amount from a single individual for a Senate race, according to OpenSecrets, a nonpartisan group that tracks the influence of money on politics. But that wasn't all. Thiel also steered at least $200,000 to Vance's super PAC from a group he controlled called Per Aspera Policy, according to the Kansas City Star and OpenSecrets. Per Aspera is a dark money nonprofit, which means that its spending is used to influence elections, but it is not required to disclose its donors. In the same cycle, Vance's super PAC also received hundreds of thousands in contributions from the Mercer, Uihlein and Lindner families, all staples of mega-conservative political giving in recent years. It is not entirely clear what Thiel may have wanted in exchange for his largesse. (Thiel declined comment for this story.) Thiel's philosophy has been described as "techno-libertarian," but critics say it veers toward authoritarianism, and even fascism (he wrote in an article in a libertarian journal in 2009, "I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible").

https://unlimitedhangout.com/2024/07/investigative-reports/the-man-behind-trumps-vp-pick-its-worse-than-you-think/

Interestingly, Palantir’s CEO, Alex Karp, funded the presidential campaigns of both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Guess what, kids? Alex Karp is also a WEF YGL.

Peter Theil and Eric Schmidt sit on the board, or Steering Committee, of the Bilderberg Group. Schmidt is also a WEF UN2030 Agenda Contributor. Schmidt has been a significant donor to Joe Biden’s 2020 run and Kamala Harris’ 2024 campaign.

In addition to helping bankroll Joe Biden’s 2020 run, Schmidt has been funding the Biden Administration’s White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) - a necessary chess piece to enable the WEF’s policy influence over their next global plandemic.

https://www.vox.com/recode/23001543/eric-schmidt-white-house-office-science-technology-policy-philanthropy-ethical-concerns

https://www.vox.com/recode/23001543/eric-schmidt-white-house-office-science-technology-policy-philanthropy-ethical-concerns

The Bilderberg Group was founded in 1954, meets annually, and arguably is more senior globalist leadership than the gophers at the WEF. This is where the higher power players meet to scheme how to maneuver nation states, world markets, and big events to enable the rise of the New World Order. As I’ve mentioned previously, it’s an Old World Order coming out from the shadows; what’s new is that the 2020-2030 decade is the Order ethnically cleansing the planet and remaking the world into their tyrannical police state.

This video is about 16 minutes but it will give you a quick and very basic introduction to the Bilderberg Group.

Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kamala Harris, and many other US politicians who have been participating in the US right-left political charade are also connected to the WEF.

RFK’s Connections to the WEF

As I mentioned before, the WEF has scrubbed some of their people from their website. I’ve seen RFK Jr’s brother, Joseph P. Kennedy II’s WEF web page in the past, but it’s no longer available, even using the Wayback Machine Internet Archives.

Unlike RFK Jr’s brother’s page, the WEF forgot to remove Joseph P. Kennedy II son’s page, Joseph Kennedy III. This is RFK Jr’s nephew.

RFK Jr’s VP pick was Nicole Shanahan. Shanahan was the wife of Google co-founder, Sergey Brin until their divorce in 2021. Brin is another WEF YGL and now runs Alphabet, a WEF UN2030 Agenda partner. Remember that the WEF is made up of the top 1000 companies who gross 5 billion dollars or more annually. All of their 1000 companies are part of the UN2030 make-the-world-into-a-technocratic-police-state depopulation agenda.

Nicole Shanahan was a huge donor to the Biden 2020 campaign and DNC in the same year, she was a donor to the 2016 Clinton campaign against Trump, and now is pretending to have done an about-face, like RFK, although her history shows her as a lifelong Democrat. I would tell you, she isn’t a “lifelong Democrat,” but rather is a lifelong contributor to the two-party fiction the globalists keep the public mired in so they can facilitate their genocidal plans without an uprising from those they are slowly mass murdering.

RFK Jr’s sister, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, is connected to John Hopkins University, where the WEF’s coronavirus Event 201 exercise was executed in October of 2019. She is further a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, whose members have steered every US administration going back to WW1. I can hear people now, saying, “but she criticizes RFK Jr’s stance on “safe vaccines.” Yes, but as I’ve said many times, stop listening to what these people say and watch what they do!

If you don’t know what the Council on Foreign Relations is, this is an excellent video to begin to understand the CFR has controlled the policy of all US administrations going back to their creation in the early 1900s.

Townsend is also chair of the Global Virus Network (GVN) which works to promote the depopulation pseudoscience that is the virology-vaccine portion of Rockefeller’s Medical Industrial Complex death squad.

GVN’s partners include: Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi, and Moderna.

Abbott Laboratories was the producer of the fraudulent COVID-19 PCR “tests”, the Binax COVID-19 tests, and the owner of all of the labs worldwide who gave orders that the PCR needed to be run at 40-46 cycles ensuring the insane PCR “positive” case rates would climb higher and higher during the 2020 plandemic. In addition, we now know that the PCR was one of the nanotechnology (the virus) spreading methods since

proved that the swabs had the COVID-19 injection nanotechnology on them, which were being pushed up through the nasal membrane directly into the brain via the sharp fibers attached to the swab.

Abbott Laboratories is also a WEF UN2030 Agenda partner.

Abbott Laboratories CEO is Robert Ford, who is not listed as a member of the WEF currently, but is definitely doing their bidding since becoming the 13th Abbott Laboratories CEO in March 2020. 13 is an important number in the Cult of Saturn-Kabbalah-Talmudic secret societies that most of these people belong to. Their Mystery Schools are where they train to deceive the public and where they are taught much of the hidden history and science that has been kept secret from the world for millennia.

Sanofi is a major vaccine manufacturer who is a WEF UN2030 Agenda partner.

Sanofi CEO, Mark Hudson is a WEF UN2030 Agenda Contributor.

Moderna, of course, is also a WEF UN2030 Agenda partner and was one of 3 companies selected to manufacture the US Department of Defense-WEF-UN’s COVID-19 bioweapon injection.

Moderna CEO, is Stephane Bancel, a WEF UN2030 Agenda author, like Donald Trump.

I’m sure there are other RFK Jr. connections to the WEF, as there are a lot of Kennedy names the WEF mentions on their platform. Yes, the Kennedy name is common, but it is also the name of one of the 13 Illuminati bloodlines who are at the top of the depopulation globalist pyramid. Some of the evidence for that is the century of Kennedy US political leaders who have sat on the Council of Foreign Relations and run policy that brought us into WWI, WWII, and all of the other forever wars the US has been in since. They plan on bringing us into WWIII, following the published plans of General Albert Pike for the 3 world wars. Pike was a 33rd Degree Freemason and his plan for 3 world wars appears to be the globalist’s plan when you understand it was published by a former British intelligence in the late 1920s and was accurate regarding how WWII started; so far, it is also accurate in the progression toward WWIII.

Explaining the plan for WWIII, Pike wrote:

https://themasonicleader.com/albert-pike-and-the-3-world-wars/

You can search through the Kennedy names here: https://www.weforum.org/search/?query=kennedy. Many are UN2030 Agenda Contributors, and remember that many Kennedys have married into other families and had name changes.

So, if RFK Jr. is so worried about the WEF’s plans, then why isn’t he calling out his brother, sister, and nephew who are all involved behind the scenes in culling the “useless eater” masses via their complicity with the WEF? Here is RFK Jr. claiming to be super concerned about the rise of the WEF-UN’s one world government. It’s all theater!

Trump and RFK Jr. are now talking about the fluoride in the water and the chemicals in the packaged food industry. However, they are not talking about Trump’s Warp Speed COVID-19 bioweapon injections nor the nanotechnology poisoning of the entire human race. If you think fluoride is bad, just wait until you see the dangers associated with graphene or the 5G SMART technology network bathing us in EMFs to create the Internet of Bodies and the Internet of Things. Graphene boosts the internet signal in our bodies which enables the 24/7 biometric surveillance these psychopaths need to maintain total control.

Graphene Oxide easily crosses the blood brain barrier, is being spread through chemtrail aerosol poisoning, gets absorbed through all manners of injection, and can pass into the body through the GI tract via the contaminated water and food supplies.

The Toxicity of Graphene Oxide in the Human Body

particleandfibretoxicology.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12989-016-0168-y?fbclid=IwAR1QUfEPUL6HMIXX1Sslg5eKBei-AYLnvLnhi1YmyLGOfr3TeU88p58wtJs_aem_ARsFjBgrswS7JUEqb5JZRFsnQtzSdN9MCtbCUPmvlZGNqn9csvXEqvFm4mH8HFMaPB4

…the risk of …environmental exposure to GFNs is increasing [26]. And recently, there are some investigation on GFNs exposure in occupational settings and published data showed that the occupational exposure of GFNs had potential toxicity to the workers and researchers [27–29]. GFNs can be delivered into bodies by intratracheal instillation [30], oral administration [31], intravenous injection [32], intraperitoneal injection [33] and subcutaneous injection [34]. GFNs can induce acute and chronic injuries in tissues by penetrating through the blood-air barrier, blood-testis barrier, blood-brain barrier, and blood-placenta barrier etc. and accumulating in the lung, liver, and spleen etc. For example, some graphene nanomaterials aerosols can be inhaled and substantial deposition in the respiratory tract, and they can easily penetrate through the tracheobronchial airways and then transit down to the lower lung airways, resulting in the subsequent formation of granulomas, lung fibrosis and adverse health effects to exposed persons

For everyone coming down with pneumonia, I would suggest it is graphene-induced pneumonia caused by inhalation of graphene being sprayed via stratospheric aerosol injection, aka, chemtrails.

Toxicity in internal organs GO can result in acute inflammation response and chronic injury by interfering with the normal physiological functions of important organs [32, 81]. Oral gavage experiments did not show detectable absorption of GO through the gastrointestinal tract [95]. Interesting, a low dose of GO caused serious damage to the gastrointestinal tract after maternal mice drank a GO suspension rather than a high-dose of GO because a low dose of GO without agglomeration can easily attach to the gastrointestinal surface and cause destruction through its abundant sharp edges [53]. GFNs caused inflammation and remained in the lung on day 90 after a single intratracheal instillation, and even translocated to lung lymph nodes by a nose-only inhalation [96, 97]. A high dose of GO that forms aggregations can block pulmonary blood vessels and result in dyspnea [50, 98], and platelet thrombi were observed at high concentrations of 1 and 2 mg/kg body weight via intravenous injection [89]. GO reportedly disrupted the alveolar-capillary barrier, allowing inflammatory cells to infiltrate into the lungs and stimulate the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines [99]. Fibrosis and inflammation could be verified by the increased levels of the protein markers collagen1, Gr1, CD68 and CD11b in the lungs. The use of Tween 80 to disperse FLG or a pluronic surfactant to disperse graphene was suggested to reduce the likelihood of lung fibrosis formation in cells or mice, whereas lung fibrosis was observed when graphene was suspended with bovine serum albumin (BSA) [100]. In addition, radioactive isotopes can be delivered into the lungs, accompanied by a depth distribution of 125I-NGO in the lungs, and the isotopes might deposit there and result in mutations and cancers [30]. However, recent publications claimed no obvious pathological changes in mice exposed to low dosages of GO and functionalized graphene by intravenous injection, including aminated GO (GO-NH2), poly(acrylamide)-functionalized GO (GO-PAM), poly(acrylic acid)-functionalized GO (GO-PAA) and GO-PEG; only GO-PEG and GO-PAA induced less toxicity than pristine GO in vivo [31, 79, 89]. So the functional groups of GFNs and the working concentration or aggregate state largely influence the toxicity of GFNs. Recently, the ways to modify the functional group of GFNs, decrease the working concentration or change the aggregate condition are usually used to decrease the toxicity of GFNs. Toxicity in the central nervous system Graphene has largely benefited neurosurgery with the application of drug/gene delivery for brain tumour treatment, intracranial and spinal biocompatible devices, biosensing and bioimaging techniques. Studies regarding the potentialities or risks of graphene in the brain have emerged. In the chicken embryo model, pristine graphene flakes decreased the ribonucleic acid level and the rate of deoxyribonucleic acid synthesis, leading to harmful effects on brain tissue development and the atypical ultrastructure was observed in the brain [101]. The recent researches of GFNs in the central nervous system are mostly involved in the application rather than the toxicity. The data of the toxic study on GFNs is underway. Toxicity in reproduction and development system Pristine graphene reduced the vascularization of the heart and the density of branched vessels after injection into fertilized chicken eggs followed by incubation for 19 d [101]. GO and rGO damage zebrafish embryos by influencing the embryo hatching rate and body length in a concentration-dependent manner. Although no obvious malformation or mortality was observed in exposed zebrafish embryos [102], GO adhered to and was wrapped in the chorion of the zebrafish embryos, causing remarkable hypoxia and hatching delay. GO aggregates were retained in many organelles, such as the eyes, heart, yolk sac, and tail of the embryos, and apoptosis and reactive oxygen species (ROS) generation were observed in these regions [103]. The GFNs exert different toxicological effects on male or female reproductive system. Data showed that GO exerted very low or nearly no toxic effects on male reproduction even at a high dose via intra-abdominal injection [66]. Additionally, rGO did not change the serum estrogen levels of non-pregnant female mice. The condition is different in the female mouse: mouse dams could give birth to healthy offspring after rGO injection before mating or during early gestation, and only a few abnormal foetuses were present among the rGO-injected dam litters. However, the pregnant mice had abortions at all dose, and most pregnant mice died when the high dose of rGO was injected during late gestation [44]. Notably, the development of offspring in the high dosage group was delayed during the lactation period. The high dose of GO decreased the maternal mice’s water consumption by oral exposure, which reduced milk production and thus postponed the growth of offspring [53]. Though the findings indicate that GFNs are potentially harmful to development, but data on reproductive and developmental toxicity are still deficient. Studies of the influence of GFNs on male and female reproduction and development are still required to elucidate the underlying toxicity mechanism.

So, until RFK Jr and Trump are talking about the COVID-19 bioweapon injections AND the nanotechnology poisoning of humanity through the food, water, drugs, PCR “tests,” and air, don’t think for one moment that they give a damn about humanity, because they don’t. They are pro-UN2030 Agenda and are here to implement its final phase.

Novus Ordo Seclorum = New Order for the Ages = New World Order.

Who is that with Musk in this NWO post? Oh yes, #47, Donald J. Trump. 4 + 7 = 11, and 11 represents the pillars in Kabbalah’s Tree of Life. To understand more about the Kabbalah numerology and Cult of Saturn symbolism, you can check out the below article.

For anyone who may not have seen it, Trump posted this on his truth social just a few days ago. So, no, he has not learned anything because he has been complicit in this depopulation plan this entire time.

Come Together Americans - We Are ALL Team Depopulation Targets

Team Humanity is also Team Depopulation Targets. We are bitterly divided by the illusion of our 2 party systems. Although we don’t agree on everything, it is vital that we begin to understand that the conservative and liberal public are on the SAME team! We are all team depopulation targets for this genocidal Saturn Death Cult.

Tip jar: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SarahLawtonRN