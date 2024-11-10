Make America Healthy Again...Yayyy!
As Pharma Execs Tied to Pfizer and Bill Gates' GAVI are Promoted to Positions of Power
Two days after his victory from “winning” back the Office of the President of the United States, Donald Trump made his first appointment for his new administration today, announcing that the co-chair of his campaign, Susie Wiles, will become his Chief of Staff.
The President Chief of Staff is a position that does NOT have to be approved by the Senate, and is typically one of the first appointments made of a newly elected President, as this person will guide the President in choosing the rest of his staff and cabinet.
This speaks volumes about who Trump is going to surround himself with in his new administration, and remaining true to his original loyalties during his first term, he went with former Big Pharma lobbyist Susie Wiles, who has previously worked as a lobbyist for some of the largest manufacturers of vaccines, including Pfizer.
So what does that say about RFK Jr.’s chance of having any kind of real authority to do what he is claiming he is going to do, when Trump himself called his views on vaccines as “Fake” just a few months ago?
The Substack page called “Wholistic News” also did a piece on Susie Wiles earlier this year highlighting her connection to Big Pharma vaccines, and not only here in the U.S., but globally with ties to the Bill Gates organization, GAVI: The Vaccine Alliance, which purchases vaccines for the United Nations.
https://vaccineimpact.com/2024/trump-announces-former-big-pharma-lobbyist-to-run-white-house-staff/?fbclid=IwY2xjawGd0SRleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHW_MaeUCV6l2KjQtlsLtbWdJNm_FULg5IPyNMMVvESdfaDaG321C8gbNXA_aem_wP7C8sUz8P2Fr2y74KBz4Q
Never mind what these asshats say, but keep a close eye on what they actually do. This is something very few voters in the US do. They listen to what their candidate says on the campaign trail, and after that they go back to their comatosed state of mind KNOWING that everything will be alright, because he or she said it'll be fixed.
I do not care who is in charge, not taking mRNA therapy.