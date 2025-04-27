Defining Antisemitism

Language can evolve slowly over time, or it can be forced to evolve by governments, media, and institutions. Since 2020, we have seen the radical forced evolution of terms including, “vaccine,” “immunity,” and many others; but, no term has been more completely manipulated, transformed, and weaponized than “antisemitism.” The true definition of antisemitism is contained in the word itself. “Anti” means opposed to or against. “Ism” means a distinctive practice, system, or philosophy, typically a political ideology, or an artistic movement. A “Semite” is a member of any of the peoples who speak a Semitic language. So, “antisemitism,” is a distinctive practice, philosophy, or ideology of being opposed to or against peoples who speak or spoke Semitic languages.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, (https://www.britannica.com/topic/Semitic-languages):

Semitic Languages Still Used Today

In the early 21st century the most important Semitic language, in terms of the number of speakers, was Arabic. Standard Arabic is spoken as a first language by more than 200 million people living in a broad area stretching from the Atlantic coast of northern Africa to western Iran; an additional 250 million people in the region speak Standard Arabic as a secondary language. Most of the written and broadcast communication in the Arab world is conducted in this uniform literary language, alongside which numerous local Arabic dialects, often differing profoundly from one another, are used for purposes of day-to-day communication. Maltese, which originated as one such dialect, is the national language of Malta and has some 370,000 speakers. As a result of the revival of Hebrew in the 19th century and the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, some 6 to 7 million individuals now speak Modern Hebrew. Many of the numerous languages of Ethiopia are Semitic, including Amharic (with some 17 million speakers) and, in the north, Tigrinya (some 5.8 million speakers) and Tigré (more than 1 million speakers). A Western Aramaic dialect is still spoken in the vicinity of Maʿlūlā, Syria, and Eastern Aramaic survives in the form of Ṭuroyo (native to an area in eastern Turkey), Modern Mandaic (in western Iran), and the Neo-Syriac or Assyrian dialects (in Iraq, Turkey, and Iran). The Modern South Arabian languages Mehri, Ḥarsusi, Hobyot, Jibbali (also known as Śḥeri), and Socotri exist alongside Arabic on the southern coast of the Arabian Peninsula and adjacent islands.

Since Arabic is a Semitic language (the most commonly used Semitic language by far, in fact), hatred for, or opposition to Arabic-speaking peoples IS antisemitism. Ethnic cleansing of complete cities where Semitic languages are spoken, like Gaza, is antisemitic. Mass murder of Arabs in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon is antisemitism! Yet, per ultra-corrupt governments in the Western world, antisemitism is opposition to anything or anyone only IF they identify as Jewish even when you are arguing on the behalf of other Semitic peoples. In addition, Jews who reject Zionism are also painted as anti-Semites.

Map Showing Where Current Semitic Languages Are Spoken

Anti-Zionism is NOT Antisemitism

Zionism is a far right, Jewish-supremacist political ideology embraced by many who identify as Jews and also by many non-Jewish, non-Semitic-speaking peoples. The simplistic and incorrect definition of Zionism is explained as the belief that the current nation of Israel has the right to exist. Therefore, proponents of this definition suggest that anyone opposed to the Israeli government or the behavior of their military must believe that the Israeli State does not have the right to exist. They then stretch this definition even further to say that if the current Israeli State doesn't have the right to exist as-is— as an apartheid state, then you must also think that Israeli Jews do not have the right to exist. This understanding is based in absolute ignorance, and often, has been carefully crafted by the globalist Ashkenazi Elites and their puppet governments via propaganda and psychological manipulation.

Millions of Jews are anti-Zionist, so the idea that these Jews are also antisemitic is nonsensical; yet, that narrative is being promoted by the US and other Western governments, NGOs, most of the media, and universities. On June 3, 2018, 15,000 rabbis came together in New York, to hear Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro and other Judaism experts explain why Zionism and Judaism are incompatible. Below is a 4 minute clip where Shapiro explains that Zionism is a political ideology and is not rooted in Judaism. Being opposed to political ideologies or political parties is NOT racism or bigotry.

AshkeNAZI

I’ve had a couple of readers get upset over my capitalization of “NAZI” when I write about the Khazarian AshkeNAZI Elites. One reader said that I was capitalizing “NAZI” because it equated the Jews with the Nazis. He was right. I do equate the Ashkenazi Elite Jews with the Nazis because the Nazi party was and is, an offshoot of the Zionist political party, created for the purpose of perpetuating the Holocaust.

has an excellent 5 minute video below, that will walk you through some of the historical connections.

In addition, there aren’t a lot of differences in the way the Third Reich ruled its people and attacked the nations around Germany in the 1930s and 40s, and the iron-fisted authoritarianism and offensive nature of the current Israeli government and their IDF’s brutality. For anyone who may not be aware, in the last year, Israel and her Western allies (especially the US and Britain, and their proxies pretending to be Islamic radicals) have already invaded and/or attacked Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Sudan, and Somalia, in addition to the genocide they have been perpetuating in Gaza and the West Bank. This is all a part of the Zionist Party’s, Greater Israel Project. It is also how the globalists plan to start the Third World War to usher in their New World Order, authoritarian global government. To clarify, Zionism is the political party of the United Nations-World Economic Forum globalist Cabal; and Israel is a globalist nation-state created to usher in the New World Order. They are using the supposed “prophetic” parts of the Abrahamic religious texts as their playbook.

The Third Reich’s persecution of the Jewish People throughout Europe helped to fulfill the primary objectives of Zionism— namely, creating the perceived necessity of a Jewish Ethno-State, and driving the Jews apart from other European peoples and cultures to prevent further assimilation. Christopher Jon Bjerknes has a 2 minute video showing Nazi leadership, in their own words, advocating for the creation of Israel and verbalizing their support for Zionist ideology. You can watch his short video via the below link.

https://rumble.com/v4r50ei-zionazis-nazi-zionists-in-their-own-words.html

The Zionist Exploitation of the Holocaust and the Jewish People

David Ben-Gurion was the first Prime Minister of Israel. He was also a major player in the Zionist Party and Jewish Supremacy movement, second only to the Father of Modern Zionism, Theodore Herzl. In the late 1930s, Ben-Gurion was speaking to his MAPAI Party and stated, “If I knew that it was possible to save all the [Jewish] children in Germany by transporting them to England, but only half by transporting them to Palestine, I would choose the second.” Killing European Jews by the thousands was acceptable to accomplish the Zionist goal of an Israeli State.

You see, the Jews were not persecuted because the Nazi Regime wanted to exterminate them. The Jews were persecuted so they would be willing to leave their home nations and flee to Palestine, so the Zionists could steal the land that is now known as the Nation of Israel. Even Benjamin Netanyahu admits that Hitler didn’t want to kill the Jews, but instead wanted to expel them. In the second part of his statement, he claims that Haj Amin-al Husseini, a Muslim Arab leader, told Hitler to burn them instead, because expelling them would lead to a mass influx of Jews into Palestine. Whether or not that was true, Netanyahu added this to his comment to elicit anti-Muslim sentiment. Hitler was not beholden to Husseini. He served the Khazarian Mafia and Rothschild Banking Dynasty.

Tony Greenstein is a Jewish Anti-Zionist author and researcher who has written about how the Zionist Party collaborated with the Nazi Regime. In the interview below, he further explains that the Zionists were already making plans to exploit the Holocaust before most of the Jews were killed in the early 1940s.

What is the “Greater Israel Project?”

Land Bought By Lord Rothschild in 1946 and the expansion of Israel through the Year 2000:

Current Israeli Land:

The Greater Israel Project and Total Lands the Zionists are Currently Working to Steal:

As I have shared in previous articles, not all Jews are Zionists, and not all Zionists are Jews. In fact, according to anthropologist, Robert Sepehr, nine out of ten Zionists today are non-Jewish. That said, most of the Zionist party’s leadership today identify themselves as being Jewish. Then, there are some who claim to belong to another religious group, yet, those leaders claiming to belong to other religions still openly observe religious customs associated with Judaism, are being advised by Chabad Rabbis, are helping facilitate the genocide to enable the Greater Israel land grab, and are fomenting the push to label any criticism of Zionism or Israel as punishable, “antisemitic” hate crimes. Pretending to belong to one religious group, while secretly belonging to Judaism is known as Crypto-Judaism.

For example, Trump claims to be a Christian (sometimes). Below, Trump prays to the dead rabbi who Chabad-Lubavich members believe to have been Judaism’s most recent Messiah— Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson. Judaism believes in reincarnation, so they believe that Schneerson will be reborn to usher in their Messianic Golden Age. Past supposed messiahs include Sabbatai Zevi and Jacob Frank.

When Trump speaks about how he will usher in the “Golden Age” for the US, Judaism’s Messianic Golden Age is what he is referring to.

To learn more about the Messianic Golden Age and the Millennialist ideology of the Ashkenazi Elites, you can check out the article below.

The Aryan Kabbalah, Nazis, and Millennialism

What is Chabad-Lubavitch?

Chabad-Lubavitch is the Messianic Jewish Cult whose leaders back the Zionist political movement, and whose rabbis are advisors to most or all of the WEF-connected, Cult of Saturn politicians currently in power in the West. The guy in the painting behind RFK Jr. is Rabbi Schneerson.

(This collage comes from Richard Willett’s Classified program on the Ickonic platform.)

Basic Overview of Belief Systems Within Judaism

Ultra-orthodox and Orthodox respectively, are the most religious, followed by Conservative and Reconstructionist Judaism. Reform Judaism is mostly secular. Many in the Reform movement say they believe in god, but this god is defined as the god of each individual’s understanding rather than a specific deity. Hasidic and Sabbatian Jewry, both steeped in Kabbalistic Jewish Mysticism, still fall under the umbrella of Orthodox Judaism, yet some of their beliefs are radically different. The Chabad-Lubavich Cult is Hasidic.

The Written Torah vs. the Oral Torah

When most people think of Torah , they probably imagine the scroll read each week in the synagogue. But that scroll, which consists of the first five books of the Hebrew Bible, is only part of what Jews mean when they refer to Torah. The scroll read in synagogue consists of the first five books of the Hebrew Bible — Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy. Along with the latter books of the Prophets and the Writings — 24 books in all — this is the Hebrew Bible, also known as the Written Torah, or Torah she-bich’tav in Hebrew. But there’s another Torah, known as the Oral Torah — or Torah she-ba’al peh. The Oral Torah refers to the later works of the rabbinic period — most prominently the Mishnah and the Gemara, jointly known as the Talmud — that explain and expound upon the statutes recorded in the Written Torah. The traditional Jewish view is that both these Torahs were revealed at Mount Sinai, but the Oral Torah was passed down as oral tradition (hence the name) until the destruction of the Second Temple in the early part of the Common Era, when fear of it being lost forever led to it being committed to writing for the first time.

Hasidic and Sabbatian Jews

Orthodox Judaism emphasizes holiness through strict adherence to Jewish law, which is derived from the Written Torah and Talmud. Jewish Mysticism (Hasidic and Sabbatian Jews), however, predominantly emphasize a for-the greater-good, redemption-through-sin doctrine, and focuses attention on the Zohar, and other Kabbalistic texts. These groups want to hasten the coming of their Messiah. Their redemption-through-sin doctrine teaches that their role in hastening their coming Messiah is to create more suffering, more illness, more war, and more death, and that by facilitating evil upon the Earth, their acts will ultimately lead to a greater good or righteous outcome— namely, their Messianic Golden Age. This Golden Age is also known as “The World to Come.”

In order for their Messiah to come, the Jewish people must fulfill the 613 Mitzvot commandments. These commandments include cleansing the planet of the descendants of Amalek in every generation, and/or the conversion of all remaining gentiles to Judaism. Many of these messianic groups teach that ALL non-Jews are today’s Amalekites.

You can read all of the commandments here: https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/756399/jewish/The-613-Commandments-Mitzvot.htm

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, refers to the Palestinians as Amalek:

Who are the Amalekites?

In short, according to modern religious interpretations and teachings, the Amalekites include both Jews and non-Jews. They say, Amalek lives inside all people who do not unquestioningly obey the Jewish god and his edicts. Of course, their god doesn’t come down and tell them what to do; instead this means absolute obedience to their religious texts, cultural norms, and the religious teachings and interpretations coming from their rabbis.

From Chabad.org, and their latest messiah, Rabbi Schneerson:

Amalek is anyone opposed to the Messianic Jewish Supremacy movement. Do you worship another version of god, or not believe in god at all? You are Amalek. Are you opposed to the genocide being perpetuated by the IDF? You are Amalek. Do you dislike every Western government representative having their first allegiance to Israel rather than their own nation? You are Amalek. Are you opposed to the New

World Order’s one world government and their explicitly stated intention to reign with absolute authority over every detail of every lifeform on the planet— stealing all wealth and depopulating the earth with wars, famine, and manmade pestilence? You are Amalek.

What do the Ashkenazi Elites believe?

Most of the Ashkenazi Elites reject the written Torah, and instead have embraced Jewish Mysticism based on the Lurianic Kabbalah. They are known as Sabbatians, named after their first Messiah and teacher, Sabbatai Zevi. Zevi was a charismatic, Kabbalist rabbi, who declared himself the Jewish Messiah in 1666. He gained a massive following of over 1 million people during his lifetime; this included roughly half of the global Jewish population while the bulk of the other half of the Jewish world vehemently rejected Zevi and his teachings. His “redemption through sin” doctrine has been embraced by the Secret Societies who also teach Kabbalah. Freemasonry, the Illuminati, and the Vatican’s intelligence branch, the Jesuit Order, are just a few of the better known Kabbalistic groups who adhere to Zevi’s form of Judaism.

It’s important to further understand that there are different renditions of Kabbalah, and that the Lurianic Kabbalah is the version of the text the Ashkenazi Elites believe in. The Lurianic Kabbalah teaches that the Jews must create the conditions that will bring the end times and usher in their Messianic Golden Age. A significant portion of the Jewish people do not adhere to this belief, but instead believe their end times will develop naturally without their direct manipulation and instigation of end time world events.

Robert Sepehr has done some amazing work on this topic. You can skip ahead to 3:28 if you’d like to avoid the intro and get to the meat of the video. It’s about 20 minutes.

Crypto-Jews

Sabbatai Zevi, after seizing the title of Messiah, publicly converted to Islam in 1666, being forced to do so or die by the Sultan of the Ottoman Empire. In secret, however, Zevi continued adherence to his new version of Judaism. Initially, this caused some of his followers to lose faith that he was their Messiah; however, shortly thereafter, many of his followers also publicly converted to Islam. Like Zevi, their conversion was not authentic. These Crypto-Jews began working to subvert Islam from the inside.

Jacob Frank announced that he was the messianic heir of Sabbatai Zevi in 1755, and also had a huge following amongst the world’s Jews. Four years later, Frank converted to Catholicism, as did thousands of his disciples. Like Zevi, Frank and his followers did not truly embrace the teachings of Catholicism. These Crypto-Jews instead, now externally identified as Catholic, worked to subvert Catholicism and the whole of Christianity.

Crypto-Jews exist within Islam and Christianity today. They lead the Catholic Church, founded Mormonism and the Jehovah’s Witness sects, and are leadership and teachers within most or all Christian and Islamic sects. Freemason leadership are primarily Crypto-Jews. Western prime ministers and presidents today, are mostly Crypto-Jews. Donald Trump is a Crypto-Jew. They are Sabbatian Kabbalists, although many in the West pretend to be Christians. Because they attest they belong to other religions, they are hard to see unless you understand they exist. However, you can identify them because they flaunt their occult symbolism, and occasionally publicly observe Jewish customs. Occult symbolism can be seen in their clothing, jewelry, hand gestures, home décor and art, etc. Some of them flaunt their symbolism more openly than others.

Donald Trump, for example, parades his occult symbology via his architecture and home decor.

Below is the inverted triangle made of trees on the exterior of Trump Tower in New York City. If you count the trees on the sides of the triangle, they number 666.

If you include the 2 ft. spire that sits atop the Trump Tower in NY, the building is 666 ft. tall. Wikipedia will tell you that it is 664 ft. tall, but this is because they intentionally do not count the 2 ft. spire. Trump also manipulated the elevator numbers to the 58 floors so he could live on the 66th floor of his 666 ft. building.

The black cube that sits atop his Trump Towers building in Istanbul is the Black Cube of Saturn. He is a Kabbalist, and Kabbalists are the Cult of Saturn. The Cult of Saturn is a Jewish religious sect.

To see more of Trump's occult symbolism, you can check out the below article.

Trump's Occult Symbolism

An example of more muted flaunting is Tucker Carlson, and his red string bracelet he wears around his left wrist. Occult means “hidden,” and Crypto-Jews enjoy hiding in the plain sight of those they mean to conquer. Carlson would likely say he wears the bracelet to remind him of Jesus’ sacrifice, but he is clearly on the conservative team of the US Deep State mainstream alternative media. He serves the role of convincing the conservative-leaning public that the Democrat Party is the Deep State, rather than our giant Republican and Democrat Uniparty. He is Donald Trump’s biggest cheerleader.

Was Hitler a Crypto-Jew?

According to Jewish Law, intermarriage is not permitted. It is a violation of the religious law that Orthodox Jews believe they must obey. Hitler’s wife, Eva Braun, was an Ashkenazi Jew. We are told she was Catholic, but I just explained that Sabbatian Jews frequently fake-convert to Islam and Christianity, as Sabbatai Zevi and Jacob Frank did before them, and hide amongst the groups they mean to subvert and conquer.

In addition to being married to a Jewish woman, Hitler and his SS leadership created and embraced secret societies steeped in Kabbalistic themes. The most famous were his Thule Society and Madame Blavatsky’s Theosophical Society. They were founded by Krypto-Jew and Freemason, Rudolf von Sebottendorf and Freemason (and Krypto-Jewish), Helena Blavatsky respectively.

Google’s Not-A-Mason explanation is splitting hairs.

Please note the Seal of Solomon, swastika, and serpent that adorns her book covers. All are prominent symbols within Freemasonry, The Cult of Saturn, and Kabbalistic Judaism which share the same Jewish Supremacist religious ideology.

Recently, Sergei Lavrov, the current Russian Foreign Minister, asserted during a press conference that “Hitler had Jewish blood.” He was discussing the Nazi brigades in today’s Ukrainian military and a journalist countered that Vladamir Zelensky was Jewish, insinuating that Jews wouldn’t support Nazis in their ranks. Lavrov’s response resulted in a flood of articles and news reports vehemently arguing that there was no truth to his claims. When the mainstream media and their new mainstream alternative media are all simultaneously shouting denial about the validity of a topic, my ears perk up. It is often a tactic to drown out the few media outlets who are working to share truth by flooding the internet and TV media with the narrative they want the public to embrace.

Adolf Hitler was raised, groomed, and propelled into power by the Ashkenazi Jewish-Rothschild banking family. Proving this statement would take a full article (or two) to unravel the fraudulent narratives that most of the public has embraced, but to begin to assemble this puzzle, you can check out this article regarding his Jewish roots from the Jerusalem Post.

https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/study-suggests-adolf-hitler-was-a-quarter-jewish-597966

The great David Icke has also written about Hitler’s Rothschild upbringing in some of his books (more about that in a moment). Yes, that would be the same Rothschild family and banking dynasty who founded the 1948 State of Israel supposedly to give the Jewish people a safe home after the atrocities of the Holocaust they helped engineer. Of course, current Israel wasn’t founded for the Jewish People— that is just the cover story. It was founded to orchestrate the events we are seeing today which are intended to lead to World War III, so the Ashkenazi Elites can remake the world and reign as gods during their Messianic Golden Age.

And The Truth Shall Set You Free and The Biggest Secret are two of David Icke’s works that discuss Rothschild’s grooming of Hitler and his creation and funding of the Nazi party. Both are very well sourced with detailed source indexes added after each chapter. Per Icke:

How strange then, that as I have documented in And The Truth Shall Set You Free and The Biggest Secret, along with endless other researchers and scholars, Adolf Hitler and the Nazis were created and funded by the Rothschilds. It was they who arranged for Hitler to come to power through the Illuminati secret societies in Germany like the Thule Society and the Vril Society which they created through their German networks; it was the Rothschilds who funded Hitler through the Bank of England and other British and American sources like the Rothschild's Kuhn, Loeb, bank which also funded the Russian Revolution. The very heart of Hitler's war machine was the chemical giant, I.G. Farben, which had an American arm that was controlled by the Rothschilds through their lackeys, the Warburgs. Paul Warburg, who manipulated into existence the privately-owned "central bank" of America, the Federal Reserve, in 1913, was on the board of American I.G. Indeed Hitler's I.G. Farben, which ran the slave labour camp at Auchwitz, was, in reality, a division of Standard Oil, officially owned by the Rockefellers, but in truth the Rockefeller empire was funded into existence by the Rothschilds. See And The Truth Shall Set You Free and The Biggest Secret for the detailed background of this and other aspects of this story. The Rothschilds also owned the German news agencies during both World Wars and thus controlled the flow of "information" to Germans and the outside world. Incidentally, when Allied troops entered Germany they found that the I.G. Farben factories, the very core of Hitler's war operation, had not been hit by the mass bombing and neither had Ford factories - another Illuminati supporter of Hitler. Other factories nearby had been demolished by bombing raids. So the force behind Adolf Hitler, on behalf of the Illuminati, was the House of Rothschild, this "Jewish" bloodline which claims to support and protect the Jewish faith and people. In fact they use and sickeningly abuse the Jewish people for their own horrific ends. The Rothschilds, like the Illuminati in general, treat the mass of the Jewish people with utter contempt. They are, like the rest of the global population, just cattle to be used to advance the agenda of global control and mastery by a network of interbreeding bloodlines… …According to a book by a psychoanalyst, Walter Langer, called The Mind of Hitler, not only was Hitler supported by the Rothschilds, he WAS a Rothschild. This revelation fits like a glove with the actions of the Rothschilds and other Illuminati bloodlines in Germany who brought Hitler to the fore as dictator of that nation. He was also supported by the British Royal Family, the House of Windsor (in truth the German House of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha), and these included the British royal "war hero", Lord Mountbatten, a Rothschild and a Satanist. Their royal relatives in Germany, who you would never have thought would normally support an apparent guy from the street like Hitler, were among his most enthusiastic supporters. But, of course, they knew who he really was. There is no way in the world when you do any study of the Illuminati obsession with bloodline that Hitler would not have been one of them. Langer writes: "Adolf's father, Alois Hitler, was the illegitimate son of Maria Anna Schicklgruber. It was generally supposed that the father of Alois Hitler (Schicklgruber) was Johann Georg Hiedler. There are some people who seriously doubt that Johann Georg Hiedler was the father of Alois (an Austrian document was) prepared that proved Maria Anna Schicklgruber was living in Vienna at the time she conceived. At that time she was employed as a servant in the home of Baron Rothschild. As soon as the family discovered her pregnancy she was sent back home..where Alois was born." Langer's information came from the high level Gestapo officer, Hansjurgen Koehler, published in 1940, under the title "Inside the Gestapo". He writes about the investigations into Hitler's background carried out by the Austrian Chancellor, Dolfuss, in the family files of Hitler. Koehler actually viewed a copy of the Dolfuss documents which were given to him by Heydrich, the overlord of the Nazi Secret Service. The file, he wrote, "caused such havoc as no file in the world ever caused before" (Inside the Gestapo, p 143).

https://cdn.preterhuman.net/texts/conspiracy/David%20Icke%20-%20Was%20Hitler%20A%20Rothschild.pdf

The Jews Are NOT a Homogeneous, Monolithic Group

I repeat, the Jews are not a monolithic group! There are warring factions within Judaism, and just like any other major religion, they do not all follow the same doctrine, nor do huge sects care about all Jewish people. In fact, the Ashkenazi Elites and their Zionist political party are the greatest exploiters of Judaism and the Jewish people in known world history. The antisemitism narratives we are hearing today are an example of this exploitation. Zionists are working to equate any criticism of the Israeli government or their Zionist political party with the modern, twisted definition of antisemitism. This has been named, “new antisemitism.”

From Spookipedia:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_antisemitism

The Cult of Saturn

Most of the Ashkenazi Elites reject the Torah and instead embrace a version of Judaism known as Jewish Mysticism. This is Kabbalistic-Talmudic Judaism and is The Cult of Saturn.

There are different renditions of Kabbalah, but the Lurianic Kabbalah is the version of the text the Ashkenazi Elites believe in. The Lurianic Kabbalah teaches that the Jews must create the conditions that will bring the end times and usher in their Messianic Golden Age, or the World to Come. Traditional Orthodox Jews do not adhere to this belief, but instead believe their end times will develop naturally without their direct manipulation and instigation of end times world events.

How the Holocaust Served and Still Serves Zionism

It appears to me that the mass murder of Jews during the Nazi Regime included mostly Orthodox Jews who were Zionism’s political dissidents. These Jews rejected Kabbalistic Jewish Mysticism and their supposed messiahs, and were opposed to the creation of the Zionist State of Israel. I’m still studying and learning to better understand the purpose(s) behind the concentration camps. There is no doubt that some of the camps were used to exterminate groups the Nazis wanted to dispose of, but the evidence again does not support the mainstream narratives of six million Jews being slain nor of the most well-known concentration camps necessarily being “death camps.” Later, some of these camps were used by the US and Russian militaries to exterminate at least a million Germans, but this is another topic that has been buried to protect the mainstream narratives.

There are researchers who claim that the Jewish population globally did not change by millions, and definitely not six million, when comparing the numbers before and after World War II. One such researcher is Germar Rudolf. He was sentenced to five years in prison in his home country of Germany for his research showing that the numbers according to government data tell a very different story. You can listen to one of Rudolf’s interviews discussing this topic with Mike Adams via the link below.

https://www.brighteon.com/0b8f824b-c066-4419-bb9f-41b72b958af0

However, the continued touting of “six million Jews” being massacred gives the Zionist political party cover so their current atrocities cannot be questioned in the public square. When they are questioned, they just throw the terms “antisemite” or “Holocaust Denier,” at whomever is criticizing the Israeli Regime or their Zionist puppets in leadership around the world. They also publicly call on the memory of the Holocaust often, and in so doing, garner sympathy from the masses while shutting down dissent.

Below, Netanyahu showcases the motto of Israel’s most ruthless intelligence agency— Mossad.

The Zionist political movement includes paramilitary groups who have terrorized the Jewish people living in nations all over the world for more than a century. Some of these groups include: Hagana, Palmach, Irgun, and Stern Gang. This terror has served two purposes. First, to push more and more Jews out of their home countries so more would be willing to move to Israel. And second, to keep the Jewish people distrusting non-Jewish peoples from cultures outside their own. Keeping Jewish People constantly feeling that they are hated and hunted prevents assimilation; this terror served to prevent Jews from mixing with other races and cultures. “Esau hates Jacob,” is a proverb that many Jews teach to their children. This is a constant reminder that the gentiles hate the Jews and is unrelenting propaganda perpetuated, especially to the Jewish Israeli People, from their government and religious leaders. This has been used to convince the majority of the Jewish Israelis that their government is justified in striking their perceived enemies first.

Why did Trump Administration official, Rudy Guillani, also publicly state that “Palestinians are taught to kill us [Americans] by the age of two?” Because, it’s a page out of the same propaganda playbook. Guillani, another Crypto-Jew, was working to convince the American People that the Israeli and American governments are justified in perpetuating the ongoing Gaza genocide, and in preemptively attacking perceived enemies (like Iran).

Where to Find the Best Teachers to Understand Kabbalistic Judaism

If you prefer videos, Robert Sepehr has both YouTube and Rumble channels, and is a brilliant anthropologist and author. Surprisingly, YouTube does not seem to censor him, but that may be more about the titles he chooses for his videos and his presentation of material. I’ve watched at least 50 of his videos and can attest that everything I’ve watched of his, so far, is based in solid fact. YouTube has more of his videos available than his Rumble channel. Christopher Jon Bjerknes is a researcher and author who has deep knowledge of Kabbalistic-Talmudic Judaism. Bjerknes has a Rumble channel and has written several books which you can find at CJBBooks.com. David Icke is a researcher and author, and he is the founder of the Ickonic platform. He has written more than 20 books that deal with all aspects of the rise of the New World Order, which is a Kabbalistic-Talmudic, Jewish movement. Icke has a free website as well at Davidicke.com. On the Ickonic platform, Richard Willett is one of my favorite researchers. He has an excellent show called “Classified,” and hosts a few other good ones for Ickonic. Willett also has a Substack publication titled, Some Will Conspire.

