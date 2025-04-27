Research Your World

Michael Ginsburg
Apr 27Edited

I agree with everything said here except the “far right Jewish-supremacist” bit for two reasons:

1. What exactly is “far right” and how does Zionism reflect that? and

2. While Zionism was adopted by Jews, its origins have NOTHING to do with either the Jewish religion or the Jewish ‘race’ (a term I use very loosely due to the fact Jewish religious dogma determines “Jewishness” purely and solely on whether the biological mother of a child was Jewish herself, regardless of whether she practiced the religion or not).

To quote historian & author Anton Chaitkin:

"The heart of Zionism is British geopolitics set up by Lord Palmerston, Queen Victoria and the United Grand Lodge of Masons.

Zionism is not Judaism.

Christian Zionism is not Christianity.

Zionism is British Freemasonry."

https://rumble.com/v5pdohb-the-british-origins-of-zionism.html

Sober Christian Gentleman
May 5

What a shell game of misdirection and misattribution of the cause of the problem. Evil people do evil things and will use convenient masks to further their evil agenda. It's complicated; no group of people are all good or all bad.

Thank you for the courage to make this post.

