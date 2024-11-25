There’s a gimmick in advertising whereby companies use manipulative language to work their targeted audience into a frenzy so they can rapidly sell a large quantity of new products. For example, they advertise that their product has limited availability or that it will soon be hard to obtain. They use tactics like limited-edition releases, exclusive access, timed sales, or high-demand messaging, to generate excitement and encourage customers to purchase quickly before they miss out.

The Definitely Not Creepy River Blindness (Ivermectin) Postage Stamp With the United Nations Logo in a Giant All-seeing Eye:

Ivermectin Advertising

Enter the Ivermectin psyop. It began with the allopathic medical community publishing studies in masse in the Rockefeller fraud journals from mostly the third world early on during the 2020 plandemic. These studies demonstrated that Ivermectin worked to treat COVID-19 infections. There was a short media burst with “Freedom doctors” like Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Pierre Kory, that followed telling the public that these cheap, decades old drugs were “safe and effective” to resolve the infection.

Then, Joe Rogan made sure his massive audience heard his account of being super sick with COVID-19 via an Instagram post where he explained his doctors prescribed Ivermectin along with several other Big Pharma products for treatment. Rogan’s post opened the flood gates of mainstream media and their new mainstream “alternative” media either criticizing the drug as horse paste or an animal de-wormer on the liberal platforms or praising the drug as a 40-year-old Nobel Prize winning medicine that was an effective treatment for a myriad of conditions on the conservative platforms. Creating controversy about a product is a great way to encourage publicity and sales.

There were even stories in those first 1-2 years about Western governments confiscating Ivermectin from pharmacy and drug company stockpiles and destroying it.

This was followed by even more stories from the government’s media mouthpieces either belittling the use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 or asserting there were hundreds of studies over the past 20 years that proved it worked. McCullough and his Frontline Doctors testified before Western governments quoting various Rockefeller studies and stating how they had used it successfully for early treatment. Because the “Freedom Docs” were perceived by many nurses and doctors to be the foremost experts on early treatment, they then began prescribing it in their practices. When nobody’s limbs fell off and their patients seemed to improve, these providers then used their media platforms to tell their audiences about the miraculous healing properties of this Big Pharma-Merck-World Bank-UN-Gates Foundation depopulation drug. Hell, I even posted about Ivermectin for a short time because I initially trusted McCullough.

Just, FYI, Ivermectin makes you feel better temporarily, because like all pharmaceuticals, it manipulates the body to mask symptoms. Ivermectin acts as a binder and can wrap up toxins that are in the blood. It changes the zeta potential, or electrical charge of the cells. It is also an electron donor which results in a boost of energy to the sick person after dosing. But, that is not all that it does as you will soon understand.

Toward the end of this article, I will share why I call Ivermectin a Big Pharma-Merck-World Bank-UN-Gates Foundation depopulation drug, but first, let’s look at the word “Ivermectin” more closely.

Where Does the “Mectin” Part of the Ivermectin Drug Name Originate?

Ivermectin is the generic name for the drug, while Mectizan is the brand name. I think it’s safe to assume that this is where the “mectin” piece of the drug name originates.

Where does the “Iver” Part of the Ivermectin Drug Name Originate?

In Hebrew, “Iver” means “blind.”

So, if we use the Luciferic principle of the Law of Inversion, for those of us considered to be “useless eaters,” when referring to us, the Kabbalists would read this as, “Put a stumbling block before the blind.”

An Explanation of the Satanic Law of Inversion and How it Works in our World

According to Chabad.org, “Iver” does mean “[a] stumbling block before the blind.”

What is Chabad-Lubavitch?

Chabad-Lubavitch is the Messianic rabbi-led Cult whose leaders back the Zionist political movement, and whose rabbis are advisors to most or all of the WEF-connected, Cult of Saturn psychopaths working to kill off billions by 2030. The guy in the painting behind RFK Jr. is Chabad’s, now dead, Messiah— Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

Chabad wants to bring in their Messianic Golden Age and in order to bring back their messiah, they have to remove all non-Jews from the planet in fulfilling the 613 mitzvah laws by cleansing the Earth of the seed of Amalek. Amalekites cannot convert to Judaism to escape this genocidal fate, but other nations can, although conversion according to their texts is the precondition of survival. In order to fulfill these laws, their Kabbalah and Talmudic textbooks also require them to kill off about 2/3 of their Jewish brethren as well. An explanation of their beliefs regarding Amalek’s annihilation can be found via the link below. FYI, the explanation argues that this is not genocide.

https://www.jewfaq.org/613_commandments

Interestingly, Trump paid homage a couple of months ago to Chabad’s supposed messiah, and prayed to the dead rabbi at his grave shortly after he died. The Jews believe in reincarnation, so the rabbi being dead now means that the rabbi will return. The Zionist propagandist, Ben Shapiro, accompanied Trump to the prayer gathering.

What is Tanin’Iver in Kabbalah?

Please note the last sentence in the Tanin’Iver origins screenshot. For reference, Lilith is the female expression or aspect of Lucifer (or the evil principle) in Kabbalah. Samael is the male aspect of Lucifer (the evil principle).

“Tanin’Iver’s hand in having Lilith meet Samael led to the impending creation of plagues and darkness among the Earth as well as the sons and daughters of Adam and Eve.” Please note, the sons and daughters of Adam are equated with plagues and darkness.

Let’s keep reading…

In summary, Tanin’Iver is a dragon-like beast who serves Lucifer and his female counterpart, Lilith. He, Samael, and Lilith tried to kill Jesus on the night of his birth. After losing the battle against the angels who protected Jesus, the scarred creature and Lilith retreated back to Hell. However, the beast’s injuries would motivate it to “increase the boldness and ferocity of his and Lilith’s spiritual attacks upon sons and daughters of Adam, and to extinguish the excruciating light of Heaven.”

What are the supposed powers of Tanin’Iver?

Let’s recap. “Iver” means a stumbling block before the blind. The Tanin’Iver was an evil, demonic, cosmic dragon-like entity and steed of Lilith who emerged from the abyss in Kabbalistic lore. After losing the battle where he was aiding Lilith and Samael in their attempt to assassinate baby Jesus, his injuries from the fight motivated him to increase the boldness and ferocity of spiritual attacks and plagues on the sons and daughters of Adam.

According to Spookipedia:

Tanin’Iver is the mechanism by which evil is activated. He is the catalyst for coupling of the male and female aspects of Lucifer which brings pestilence into the world.

What are the ingredients in Ivermectin?

Ivermectin is made up of two avermectins. Are avermectins safe? Let’s take a look at the first avermectin chemical that makes up about 90% of Ivermectin. According to the chemical manufacturer’s safety data sheet (MSDS) below, 5-O-demethyl-22,23-dihydroavermectin A1a is only supposed to be used in research. It is not supposed to be used for human or animal diagnostic or therapeutic use. Isn’t it just shocking that Merck, a bastion of safety and goodness, would use a chemical in a drug that isn’t supposed to be used in drugs?

You’ll note the MSDS advises that avermectin is toxic if swallowed. Correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t Ivermectin swallowed when taken? Okay, so the MSDS states that 90% of the drug is made from a toxic-if-swallowed chemical, but let’s check out the side effects for good measure. From the Mayo Clinic:

https://www.mayoclinic.org/drugs-supplements/ivermectin-oral-route/description/drg-20064397

Awesome. It looks like a miracle drug to me! So, 90% of Ivermectin is made from a dangerous chemical that is not supposed to be used as a therapeutic in humans. It is toxic if swallowed and has a long list of side effects, some of which, are downright scary. Yet, the “Freedom Docs” have people popping this stuff like candy and it’s now being promoted as a cure for cancer. In addition, the “Iver” portion of the drug’s name suggests it’s designed to be “the mechanism by which evil is activated.” If Tanin-Iver is summoned for purposes of possession, does that mean those taking “Iver”mectin are intended to become possessed by this Cult, I wonder? Does it more easily enable the cybernetic hivemind activation these globalists want? Or, does it potentially enable the start of the dated 2025-2028 plandemic the World Economic Forum simulated a few years ago by enabling pestilence activation in those taking it? Or, does it accomplish both?

Let’s see if there are any studies that show that avermectins have a negative impact on human cells?

What effect does Ivermectin have on the body that could assist the nanotechnology to bring in the 2025-2028 plandemic via frequency activation?

To recap again, “Iver”mectin may be the mechanism by which evil is activated. It may also enable possession by the Cult who summons Tanin’Iver. It causes neurotoxicity, mitochondrial dysfunction and apoptosis, DNA damage, and can destroy the cells in the lungs. It also has a very long list of adverse effects. Is it crazy to wonder if Tanin’Iver is related to something they are trying to do with CERN or HAARP?

According to

, when HAARP puts out a frequency of 4, it does enable mind control of those people who are susceptible.

She has also explained that the nanotechnology is AI technology. The link below is to a Rumble interview with Dr. Mihalcea and Maria Zee where she discusses some of the technology specifics. (Apologies, but I haven’t been able to figure out how to post Rumble videos on Substack that you can play, so please use the link to watch.)

https://rumble.com/v4wgyi8-nanobots-inside-people-are-programming-humanity.html

Forgive me if my tinfoil hat is taking us down an even crazier rabbit hole, but when I typed in “CERN” and “Iver,” this popped up:

Excuse my language, but what in the actual fuck!?!?

Okay, so I’m 46 and not hip to modern music, but I’ve never heard of this band. So, I spent some time looking into them and their music. “Bon Iver,” means “good winter” in Hebrew. So, I searched for connections with “good winter,” and Kabbalah, “good winter” and “CERN,” and came up empty. If there is some sort of relevant connection, it is going to take more time to find it than what I have right now, but some of what I found was interesting.

666

Because of our mostly Christian heavily-influenced culture, most of us think of the Book of Revelation and the Mark of the Beast when we think of the number 666. In Kabbalah, it means the equilibrium between spiritual ascent and descent and embodies the cycle of death and rebirth, destruction and creation.

Bill Gates now has a patent with the number W0200260606A1 that is a crypto mining system that uses the human body.

The CERN logo is 666 and is of course showcased in the Bon Iver-CERN picture above. Bon Iver has songs titled “666” and one titled, “33 God.” Maybe I’ve just gone off the deep end here and been skewed down the wrong path, but I can’t help feeling that there is a connection of some sort.

What I’m wondering is, is the “healthcare” technology CERN makes going to somehow be used to trigger the nanotechnology to affect the minds and/or health of those taking ‘Iver’mectin? I think it is fully possible since CERN has been working on projects regarding mapping (and possibly controlling) the brain.

Does Bon Iver’s “666” or “33 God” Video Contain Coded Messages that Connect?

I’ve been convinced for a long time now that the NWO shrouds information in code to communicate with their followers. Whether or not Bon Iver’s symbolism in their music/video art is part of that communication network, I cannot say. Here is their 666 video.

One thing that I do know related to the upside down cross, is that it is connected to transhumanism. It further connects to the crucifixion of man, and when a person is hung upside down to die on a cross, that symbolizes the death of their soul and not just their body. The two pieces of cross on either side would likely symbolize the two pillars of Kabbalah’s Tree of Life.

Interestingly, there has been tremendous talk from the technocrats regarding AI cults over the last 10+ years. That talk is getting louder.

https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/ai-companies-advocates-cult-1234954528/

https://www.vice.com/en/article/artificial-intelligence-cult-tech-chatgpt/

There is a lot of evidence that these people believe they can use AI as the vehicle to enable the entities they worship to have more interaction and functionality in our world. If that sounds nuts, do some research into the AI god they want to put into their coming (re)build of Solomon’s Temple in Jerusalem. Richard Willett on Classified, which can be found via the Ickonic platform, has done some great work explaining this. If one of the purposes of the nanotechnology is AI control of the mind, and Tanin-Iver is the mechanism by which evil is activated, then do you think me insane for asking, does ‘Iver’mectin have properties that change the brain to enable the AI functions of the nanotechnology to wrestle away control from the human?

Why I call Ivermectin a Big Pharma-Merck-World Bank-UN-Gates Foundation depopulation drug

I can hear the Ivermectin-loving public yelling now, “it was made to treat River Blindness, Sarah! Why are you trying to make our miracle drug into the transhumanist vehicle for demonic possession?” Okay, yes, Mectizan (aka Ivermectin) was supposedly created to treat a condition called “River Blindness.” Except, it wasn’t. Like absolutely everything else in our twisted world, what Big Pharma termed “River Blindness,” or Onchocerciasis, was not what Ivermectin was created to treat. The drug was initially released to “treat” fertility as this article and the documentary it contains will show you. However, it seems quite likely that it has an even more insidious purpose or it wouldn’t be being promoted on every platform as the miracle cure to end all disease.

Since 1970, the now renamed WHO’s African Programme for Onchocerciasis Control, has worked to get Ivermectin into as many Third World bodies as possible for the purposes of sterilization and genocide. Prior to 1995, it was called the Onchocerciasis Control Programme. Let’s see who funded it.

https://journals.plos.org/plosntds/article?id=10.1371/journal.pntd.0002032

The End Fund is where the globalists dump their money into this program now. Please note that it has been funded by the World Bank, The Rothschilds, multiple Rockefeller’s pharmaceutical companies and his WHO, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (who still funds it through the End Fund), Gates Foundation Partners, and many, many more depopulation globalist NGOs, banks, and Word Economic Forum companies both in the past and present. For anyone who may not yet understand, these supposed “philanthropic” organizations exist so the globalists can do the dirty work of their eugenics movement under the guise of charity while also skirting tax laws.

So, for my Ivermectin-loving readers, let’s think critically for a moment. The WHO, UN, Rockefeller’s Big Pharma, Bill Gates, the World Bank, and the companies that make up The World Economic Forum were behind the COVID-19 injection and hospital protocol democide, correct? Do you really believe that they have been funding Ivermectin freebies to the tune of billions for more than 40 years out of the goodness of their hearts? Rockefeller, who founded the WHO, UN, allopathic medicine, and the pharmaceutical industry first founded his Rockefeller Foundation in the early 1900s for the purposes of expediting the eugenics plans of the Cult of Saturn (aka, Satan) Cabal. Tigers do not change their stripes.

