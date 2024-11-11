When you believe that you understand something fully, that should be your cue to begin digging deeper. In the last couple of weeks, I saw a post (actually, a few posts) by

calling out Zionism and the racial supremacist and religious supremacist ideology that backs it. A short time later, I saw a post from

arguing that Sage has it all wrong when he/she comes to the conclusion that there is a Jewish supremacy ideology behind The Great Reset.

But, Sage has this one correct. There are always more layers to uncover, but those layers cannot be exposed when we close our minds to topics because we have been trained and shamed into doing so. Judaism should not be the untouchable, do-not-criticize belief system that the Kabbalists and their owned minions have made it into. When a topic is not permitted to be criticized per the governments, media, and society at large, that topic needs to be more closely scrutinized by those of us who are seeking truth. Please allow me to take you through some of the deeper layers.

And, before the indoctrinated masses begin to throw the term, “anti-Semite,” at me and this article, please stay the name calling until you have read what I have to say. Then, you can proceed with calling me anything you desire. :)

Freemasonry is based on the Religious Ideology of Jewish Mysticism, aka, Luciferianism

Many of us now understand that Freemasonry and the other Kabbalah-worshipping Secret Societies are tied to the political ideologies of Zionism. Zionism is the political movement behind The Great Reset. If this is news to you, hopefully, this article will help you to better understand the connections. It’s important to study occult symbolism if you want to be able to identify the various owned politicians, media groups, celebrities, companies, and the many NGOs who are facilitating the Great Reset’s depopulation and global coup d'état. Truthfully, it is less of an overthrowing of nations than some of us likely realize. The globalists have been running the world for millennia; and, what we are calling a “global coup d'état” is more accurately, The Old World Order coming out from the shadows.

Kabbalah is complicated when you first begin delving into it as a belief system. Below is a link to an article that does a good job of giving a brief explanation of the fact that this belief system has created pretty much all belief systems, both religious and secular, over the past 2000+ years. http://www.province-of-the-mind.com/kabbalah.html

“As above, so below.” This saying is central to an understanding of

the Kabbalah. In this system, humanity is the microcosm to God’s

macrocosm. That is one of the supposed treasures of the Kabbalah: that

it grants insight not only into the nature of humanity, but also that

of divinity and all of creation.

Below are the 3 pillars of Kabbalah’s Tree of Life. Please note that on the feminine left pillar (Boaz) the triangle at the bottom points down, while on the masculine right pillar (Jachin), the triangle points up. The middle pillar, the Pillar of Consciousness, symbolized by numbers 1, 6, 9, and 10, represents the balance between the two opposites of female and male, moon and sun, and dark and light.

The 2 triangles at the bottom of the feminine and masculine pillars, come together to create The Seal of Solomon, also known as, The Star of David. Note, there are 3 pillars and 3 equilateral sides that make up each triangle. The 3 sides of the triangle represent Kabbalah’s Trinity. Numerology is very important in Jewish Mysticism, as we will see shortly.

The Hexagram Star, rotated, sits upon the Israeli flag. It is the symbol that represents Saturn, whose other names include Apollyon/Apollo, Lucifer, Satan, Shiva, Moloch, The Black Sun, Kronos, Helios, and Father Time. There are other expressions of Saturn, but those are the most common.

Solomon’s Ring and Solomon’s Temple

The story behind Solomon’s ring is that he was given it by god as a tool for supposed “good-doing and repair of spiritual mayhem or evil.” This tool had a pentagram engraved on it. The pentagram represents the 5 elements, which are: earth, air, fire, water, and spirit. The ring is believed to have empowered Solomon with the ability to build Jerusalem and Solomon’s Temple. They believe it literally enabled Solomon to direct and command spirits and demons. Think CERN! And remember, these people still practice human sacrifice, animal sacrifice, cannibalism, and black magic.

So, how did the pentagram become the six-pointed Jewish star? Per Wikipedia:

The globalists are going to (re)build Solomon’s Temple in the next couple of years. According to their mythology, it will be the third Solomon’s Temple; however, I have not seen conclusive evidence that proves the first and second temples ever existed.

The Zionists have recently obtained their perfect red heifer. According to both Jewish and evangelical Christian tradition, a red heifer without blemish must be slaughtered, burned, and its ashes spread on the site of Solomon’s Temple prior to initiating the build. In 2022, five blemishless red heifers were delivered from the US to Israel in anticipation of fulfilling this so-called prophecy. Believers attest that in 2000 years, no perfect red heifer has been born…until now.

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-palestine-west-bank-settlers-red-cows-third-temple

9/11 Kabbalah

The globalists play the long game. Most people plan days or weeks ahead, but the globalists plan and implement tasks over the span of millennia, centuries, and generations. This UN2030 plan intensified in the decades where the Twin Towers were built and destroyed. The Twin Towers represented the masculine and feminine pillars of the Kabbalah’s Tree of Life.

Tower 7, The Salomon Brother’s Building, was brought down to represent the third pillar — the Pillar of Consciousness. The number 7 represents completion and fullness in Kabbalah. Salomon = Solomon.

The North tower, (North represents “darkness” in Kabbalah), was “hit” at 8:46am. 7 World Trade Center was detonated and fell at 5:20:33pm.

5:20:33pm —> 5 + 2 = 7, and 33 is a sacred number in Freemasonry (and therefore, Kabbalah) representing the 3 sides of each of the 2 triangles on the Seal of Solomon. 33 is considered the Master Number of the three Master numbers. 11 and 22 are the other Master numbers. 11 + 22 = 33.

The time between the first tower being “hit” and building 7 falling was 8 hours and 34 minutes. In Kabbalah, the number 8 represents the supernatural realm, the covenant with God, and a level of holiness beyond nature. 34 minutes = 3 + 4 = 7. Again, 7 represents completion and fullness.

Tower 7 was a 47 story building. 4 + 7 = 11. The 11 represents the 2 pillars standing next to each other in Kabbalah’s Tree of Life.

As I’ve shared in previous articles, and contrary to what we are told by Jewish and Christian religious dogma, the early Catholic Church wrote the New Testament. The Vatican leadership, like the Zoroastrian Magi, have never followed the religion they teach to their followers. The Pope, their intelligence branch — the Jesuit Order, and most of their cardinals and bishops practice Jewish Mysticism, aka, Satanism.

Jesus = Attis = Dionysus = Buddha = Mithras, etc.

It’s all basically the same story with a few changed details, told again, and again.

Jesus - born of a virgin mother on December 25th and visited by 3 wise men who followed a star that announced his birth. He had to be hidden from Herod who sought to kill him. He was a shepherd, teacher, and miracle worker. He was crucified on a cross to save the world from sin, descended into the underworld, and was resurrected 3 days later. He is remembered by his followers by eating bread representing his flesh and drinking wine representing his blood. He was called the “only begotten son” and the “Most High God.”

Attis - the Phrygian god who preceded Jesus, was born of a virgin mother on December 25th. He was a shepherd and called “the only begotten son.” He was both the Father and the divine son in one. He was crucified on a tree and his holy blood redeemed the earth. He went into the underworld and was resurrected 3 days later as the “Most High God.” His followers remembered his death and resurrection by eating bread that represented his flesh.

Dionysus - aka, Bacchus was also born of an immaculate conception to a human mother, fathered by the God, Zeus. He too, was born on December 25th. He was a traveling teacher who performed miracles. He, like Jesus, was known for turning water into wine.

Gautama Buddha - some accounts say he was born on December 25th, about 500 years prior to Jesus. He also was born of an immaculate conception to his mother Maya, not to be confused with Mary. His birth was announced by a star. Like Jesus, he performed miracles including healing the blind and walking on water.

Mithras - he was born on December 25th and was conceived via an immaculate conception to a virgin mother in some accounts, and born fully formed having come out of a rock in others. A star announced his birth. Shepherds brought him gifts and attended him in a cave. Mithras was also a traveling teacher who performed miracles.

Many other characters in the biblical text also mirror older stories from other world religions, many of which are far older than Christianity. For example, Moses = Mises = Nemo the Lawgiver = the King of Sargon. Now that we can dispense with the myth that the Bible is “the Word of God,” let’s look at the text with new eyes.

What most Christians believe to be prophecy, is actually a detailed plan shrouded in code. It’s easy to foretell future events when your group has written the religious texts, owns the religious leadership of all global religions, and has determined what would and would not enter into the historical records for millennia. The 3 Abrahamic religions were created to sew confusion and division by inverting the belief system of The Cult of Saturn. Those who worship Allah, Jesus, and Yahweh, are unknowingly worshipping Saturn. Satan, aka Saturn, is very much the God of this world and the vast majority of people who have been tricked into worshipping Saturn do so because they have never invested the time to understand where their religious beliefs actually come from. Humans are lazy when it comes to understanding our world, and we trust our authorities to tell us what we should believe and not believe. We overwhelmingly, trust the experts. Our “experts” include our parents, our religious leaders, our religious texts, our political leaders, the White Coat medical Cult, our chosen media personalities, etc.

Do you think it’s a coincidence that during this premeditated decade of depopulation, that pharmakeia (pharma), meaning “sorcery,” was used to cull the human herd by allopathic doctors who all take the Oath of Apollo (Saturn) to be allowed to practice their craft? I think not.

This is the grand finale. It appears to be the end times of the 3 Abrahamic faiths because this is the end of the final millennium that was written into their texts for the purpose of bringing forth the Kabbalah’s “World to Come.” The World to Come is the Cult of Saturn’s Messianic Golden Age. It is their seventh millennium of rest (their sabbath) after completing their six thousand years of creation. They are manufacturing the end times mythology of all 3 Abrahamic faiths. Why? Because if you believe this is all inevitable and the will of your supposed god, then you won’t fight any of this, will you???

When reading Revelation 9:11 (September 11) below, it’s important to recognize that Abaddon = Apollyon = Apollo = Saturn = Satan = Lucifer = Shiva.

9:11, The Gate of Apollo and Sigil of Saturn

Below is a picture of what remains of the Temple of Apollo at Didyma. Note the 2 pillars, Boaz and Jachin, at the entrance to the temple with the central pillar of balance or consciousness in the distance. If you are standing at the entrance of the temple, the central pillar would appear midline.

Kabbalah’s Tree of Life, when turned on its side, shows the two pillars, (II), with the XX Sigil of Saturn between them.

Why is Elon Musk obsessed with X’s? Because, Musk is a member of the Cult of Saturn. Novus Ordo Seclorum = New World Order, or New Order for the Ages. Who is that in Musk’s NWO post? That would be Trump — the political savior of brainwashed conservatives everywhere.

IX XI in Roman numerals = 9 and 11. Hence why The Twin Towers had to come down on September (the 9th month) 11, 2001. 2+0+0+1 = 3. 3 represents the Kabbalistic Trinity.

9/11 Summary and Trump’s 2024 Selection

9/11 was a blood sacrifice ritual. It was the mass murder of more than 3000 innocent people to begin transforming the world into The Cult of Saturn’s New World Order at a quicker pace.

The 2024 Trump selection (and selections of all other Western leaders over the past few years) is another part of this world transformation. The globalists are playing chess while the people they govern have been playing checkers. Below is a picture of a Freemason temple. Note the chessboard patterned floor surrounded by a blue and red border.

Blue and red are the opposite ends of the light spectrum that we see in a rainbow. Red + Blue = purple, so yes, technically indigo or purple is at the end, but that is the balance of the red and blue polarities.

Hmm, where do we see the blue and red polarities in US culture?

In UK culture?

In Australian Culture?

Need I continue?

Polarizing the population is a divide and conquer strategy. It works beautifully. They divide us on a whole range of topics, break us into multiple camps, and then sit back and watch as we turn our anger onto each other, while leaving our oligarch masters to do as they wish. “Do what thou Wilt”— and they do because we enable it by separating into their right-left tribes like the obedient cult followers we have always been.

*Much of this post comes from the work of Richard Willett’s Re-Classified program on the Ickonic platform.