Honeybee
1d

I expected Trump's support of both American Jewry and Israelis; I'm rather stunned by how effectively they've redefined "anti-semitism" as any spoken or written criticism of Israel...particularly BECAUSE this methodology PRECISELY follows both Netanyahu's beliefs and AIPAC's efforts in lobbying for legislation and loyalty to Israel oaths within states.

I'm extremely familiar with all you wrote. Btw, Pike's letter Mazzini remains disputed. If you research the history, the background is shady.

I write on my substack only when moved to do so. Initially, I wrote many on Israeli's genocide in Gaza. The interesting narrative I derived from my research involved how Israeli provides the contemporary example of modern warfare redefined with AI. The asymmetrical war between rock-throwing Palestinians and AI-directed tanks, drones (with bombs), and IDF units (simultaneously in real-time operation) will enable Israel to set the example and sell a great deal of the system worldwide.

This is what the U.S.A. and Israel, its stepchild, want.

I've long researched extensively the origins of European Jewry. I well researched Khazarian identity, country, and culture. I have not one doubt in my mind that Israel is descended from largely Khazars. Netanyahu, himself, is Polish (parents emigrated from Poland). As we all know, Khazars were dispersed by Russia. They had adopted Judaism to appease their neighbors; when they fled, they took this religion and used their "religion" to shape their fortunes and lives.

What is the psyche of a Khazar? In one instance, as traders and travelers journeyed through their country, in addition to the tax levied, they standardly raped the women and, in many cases, assumed the identity of the traveler. That is, they would don their clothes; take their documents and goods; and continue traveling to the trader's/traveler's destination in THEIR IDENTITY. They were able, of course, to amass much influence and wealth from this tactic.

Another would be their belief in siva lingham which many reports, via pottery and stone reliefs, indicate they never truly abandoned. Siva lingham is the worship of the male principle or phallus. In Hinduism, the principles is balanced with the yoni (female principles or vulva/vagina). The Khazars never worshipped the yoni. They worshipped the lingham long before they adopted Judaism. I contend, in their mental processes, they combined the two while overtly professing belief only in Judaism as expounded from Jerusalem.

In essence, we need look no further than their role in the world today which tells us a great deal. I've practiced Buddhism for over 40 years. I've been trained in cause and effect. I know this principle intimately. If you want to see the future, look at the causes one currently makes.

The Israelis, via the Maximus Roman Empire of the U.S.A. long captured by financial systems which have shaped our culture and identity, are the "palace guard" or "palace elite forces" to shape the world.

What's happened in the Middle East? The global controlling financiers became impatient. The Middle East remained too tribal and too divisive for their plans. Hence, U.S. enters and subdues Iraq proclaiming a search for WMDs where none existed. Hussein was the easiest entry. Note that, once the U.S. established their presence, they've never left. Note that the removal from Afghanistan was pre-planned to enable warring tribes to gain enormous access to prime U.S. military equipment and weapons (sold on the black market). Note the U.S. illegally and summarily entered Syria and forcibly took their NE oil and wheat regions--completely against international accords and laws.

The financiers became more impatient. Thus, the "Greater Middle East Plan" was born with shoddy false flags to exterminate Gaza and West Bank Palestinians. The Middle East, for them, is to become the "New Silk Road" opening up a massive route eastward from Africa and Central Asia. Note that the U.S. Command structure in place for this region is called USCENTCOM. Look at their command structure worldwide and wonder why this area is the called U.S. Central Command.

1d

WOW Sarah!

There's enough meat, depth iand and food for thought in thos article for a worthwhile semester of a truly honhest, objective and open-minded college course in a decent institution.

I don't claim to be as knowledgeable in the areas of discussion presented in this and a previous post you presented, but I woud like to take a stab at some of them.

But first I would assert that believing such information as you present, and that of others, requires more than what is presented as facts, especially things that virtually no one wants to believe as truth, but the use of our God-given intellect and reasoning ability that some of us are fortunately still able to use in exercising our gift of free will from God or wherever one chooses to believe as their source. Frankly. Despite the fact that I don't have many necessary answers, it is very easy for me to generally believe you because you speak like a reasonable truth-seekimg individual who dots their I's and crosses their T's in an honest, caring way in an attempt to bring about needed change. This, coupled with open mindedness and all ather things we see happening around us that dovetail with your research, impells me to seriously consider your conclusions.

My first response is a question to you concerning Meryl Nass. I generally don't like it when one writer puts down another, but I'm sure that this may me sometimes necessary to include them with the culprets behind our problems. You mentioned that she was essentially shadow boaxing with the WHO rather than exercising honest and effective retaliation against this tentacle of the globalist leviathan that seeks to depopulate and control us. I know that she is enamered with RFK Jr., as I once was, because he seemingly played a good game. But as you mentioned, and I have finally come to realize, it matters not who is in office because most of them support globalism directly or through their minions who are duped or otherwise enlisted through some form of extortion. I .know that Meryl has spoken out against the Zionists in questioning how those you speak of waltzed into a Supposedly Jewish stronghold in a similar fashion of the likely World Trade debacle and tragedy. I'm not antisemitic or anti-anyone unless they perform evil deeds. There are good Jews and pretend Jews like the Zionists who claim to be good as well as there are good and bad Arabs or any other group. I certainly don't believe that these imposters are the leaders of Israeli gathering mentioned in the Bible and generally accepted by mainstream Christianity as a factor in the Tribulation. So back to my point about Meryl; do you have any other evidence of her minion status or has she responded to your claims against her?

Onother point that concerns me is your assertions against Messianic Jewdism. I know that lables are sometimes necessary for identification, but as as good old Willy once said, " a rose by any other name is still a rose." It is essence that we seek and lables, such as "conspiracy theotist" can some times distort this. As one who imperfectly aspires toward the Trinity, my recent religious practice couples elements of Christianity and Jewdism. Not the institutions as such, but the essence I gleen from both the Old and New Testaments combined. I don't believe in the divisions promoted by the "Tares" in any religion, but in the highest values of our Creater. I don't believe that Christ came to this earth to obsolve us from the essence of the God-given responsibilities of the Old Testament, but to hone and add to them. In the end, I believe that everyone has the right to believe as they may as long as they respect everyone else and all of creation.

You mention the wars in the Middle East. What better way for the globalists to reach their 2030 objective of total control than war and other forms of innialiation like geoengineering? Our biggest threats to humanity are destruction of our environment and all life support systems and societal collapse. According to Dane Wigington of geoengineeringwatch.org and his "bad news weekly broadcast,"

The concerns in your article, along with all forms of environmental destruction and risks of nuclear disasters, coupled with geoengineering has us "circling the drain" of extinction. As all these problems fly in our faces daily, the political theater and bought and paid for "news" outlets hide the truth as they promote an endless beer and pizza, big game future, all to distract us from the globalist realities.

Long enough, Sarah. Sorry to ramble on. I really appreciate what you do to keep us informed, or at least confirm our thoughts about what's really happening behind the curtain that the masses fail to acknowledge. How we get this information out to the general public is our cross to bare. Thanks for doing your part so well, to at least reach the choir, but our biggest challenge is to get it out to the congregation.

