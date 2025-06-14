By Way of Deception, Thou Shalt Make War

Netanyahu showcases Mossad’s motto at the United Nations General Assembly. It is not a secret that the Israeli government uses deception as their greatest propaganda tool. If Netanyahu’s lips are moving, he is lying.

What is deception?

October 7th, An Obvious False Flag

I didn’t know much about Israel’s defenses prior to October 7, 2023. When I began to hear reports though of a 9/11-style attack in Israel, I felt it was important to better understand the topic. The public was being asked to believe that hundreds of Hamas militants easily breached the militarized border of Israel just as the supposed 9/11 Islamic terrorists were able to infiltrate the most secure airspace on the planet for two hours before successfully hitting US targets. Not only did these Hamas fighters walk right over the borders, mostly on foot, but they were able to terrorize thousands of Israelis without any resistance from the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) for the first 7+ hours of the attack.

Israel’s Border Defenses per a Quick AI Search

The above summary is an easily accessed AI overview. The public doesn’t need to dig to find this information. It’s quickly found via just a few keystrokes for anyone who is willing to think objectively for a few minutes and ask legitimate questions. What are the border security measures in Israel? Considering that sensors, remote-controlled weapons systems, and physical barriers compose several layers of protection, how did hundreds of Hamas militants just walk right over the border into Israel without triggering any alarms? And, once Hamas was inside Israel, why was there no response from the IDF for several hours? Israel is about the size of New Jersey and is arguably one of the most militarized nations on the planet. Helicopters can fly from one side of the country to the other in about 45 minutes. Yet, the IDF was nowhere to be found for more than 7 hours on October 7th.

The Hannibal Directive

In addition, we now know that a huge number of Israelis killed on October 7th were murdered by the IDF and not Hamas. The evidence is overwhelming, so anyone arguing that there is not sufficient evidence to draw this conclusion are either willfully blind or are Zionist propagandists. “At midday of October 7th, the IDF instructed all its fighting units to perform the Hannibal Directive, in practice, although they did so without stating that name explicitly…”

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2024-07-07/ty-article-magazine/.premium/idf-ordered-hannibal-directive-on-october-7-to-prevent-hamas-taking-soldiers-captive/00000190-89a2-d776-a3b1-fdbe45520000

The Hannibal Directive was established in 1986 after the capture of 2 Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon by Hezbollah fighters. The idea behind it was to prevent Israeli hostages from being kidnapped and then later ransomed. Instead, the Israeli government decided that killing the hostage was a better outcome. It is named after a Carthaginian general who poisoned himself rather than being captured alive by the Roman Empire. Contrary to reports that claim Israel officially rescinded this order in 2016, after the Hamas attack on October 7th, it is clear the order has been revived and repeatedly used to kill Israelis.

What Is a False Flag?

Some of us have known terms like “false flag” for decades, but many of us— myself included— were not aware of this term until we were jolted awake by the COVID-19 plandemic about 5 years ago. So, what is a false flag?

The Israeli Government Founded Hamas, and Has Funded Hamas for Decades

It’s important in today’s media war to seek out multiple sources before deciding that reporting is based in truth. The below compilation of media will show you that this is not a conspiracy theory, but is conspiracy fact. In the below quotes, bold print and emphasis was added by me.

“Since the founding of Hamas in 1987, Israeli, American and Palestinian officials have repeatedly acknowledged that Israel did indeed help create and fund the Islamist group. The point made by many of these officials is not that Israel “allowed” the rise of Hamas or that Hamas emerged in response to Israeli “occupation” of Palestine. Rather, their point was and is that Israel’s intelligence agencies actively helped create and finance the Hamas group. As the officials cited below make clear, the overall goal of supporting Hamas has been to thwart the creation of a Palestinian state and avert the implementation of a two-state solution to the Palestine question. From Israel’s perspective, a two-state solution would reduce Israel’s territory to the internationally recognized pre-1967 borders, prohibit any future territorial expansion, and prevent the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital city. More specifically, supporting the Islamist Hamas group has served several Israeli objectives at once: first, it undermined Yasser Arafat’s secular nationalist PLO; second, it helped prevent the implementation of the 1993 Oslo Accords; third, it undermined the Palestinian National Authority and isolated Gaza from the Westbank; fourth, it impeded Western support for the Palestinian cause; and fifth, it justified Israeli (counter-)attacks on Palestinian territory. In other words, by secretly supporting a group that does not recognize the existence of the state of Israel and does not accept a two-state solution, Israel does not have to accept the existence of a Palestinian state and does not have to support a two-state solution, either. It is sometimes argued that while Israel initially supported the creation of Hamas, the Islamist group got out of control and Israeli officials came to regret their support (the “blowback theory”). While this is certainly true for some Israeli officials and for the Israeli population affected by Hamas rockets and terrorist attacks, it is not true for Israeli grand strategists, as the quotes below make clear: for them, Hamas has continued to serve its intended purpose even after the Oslo Accords in 1993 and after Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005. For the grand strategists, the presence of Hamas in the remaining Palestinian territories might provide, one day, the necessary pretext for a “final solution” to the Palestinian question.”

https://revolver.news/2023/10/ron-paul-hamas-was-created-by-israel-and-the-us-to-counteract-yasser-arafat/

“This isn’t a conspiracy theory. Listen to former Israeli officials such as Brig. Gen. Yitzhak Segev, who was the Israeli military governor in Gaza in the early 1980s. Segev later told a New York Times reporter that he had helped finance the Palestinian Islamist movement as a “counterweight” to the secularists and leftists of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Fatah party, led by Yasser Arafat (who himself referred to Hamas as “a creature of Israel.”) “The Israeli government gave me a budget,” the retired brigadier general confessed, “and the military government gives to the mosques.” “Hamas, to my great regret, is Israel’s creation,” Avner Cohen, a former Israeli religious affairs official who worked in Gaza for more than two decades, told the Wall Street Journal in 2009. Back in the mid-1980s, Cohen even wrote an official report to his superiors warning them not to play divide-and-rule in the Occupied Territories, by backing Palestinian Islamists against Palestinian secularists. “I … suggest focusing our efforts on finding ways to break up this monster before this reality jumps in our face,” he wrote. They didn’t listen to him. And Hamas, as I explain in the fifth installment of my short film series for The Intercept on blowback, was the result. To be clear: First, the Israelis helped build up a militant strain of Palestinian political Islam, in the form of Hamas and its Muslim Brotherhood precursors; then, the Israelis switched tack and tried to bomb, besiege, and blockade it out of existence.”

The below article offers more evidence showing the Israeli government’s role in keeping Hamas funded.

“But reporting in the New York Times has revealed that Netanyahu's government was more hands-on about helping Hamas: they helped a Qatari diplomat bring suitcases of cash into Gaza, indirectly boosting the militant organization, according to the report. The calculus — the Times reported on Sunday, citing Israeli officials, Netanyahu's critics, and the man's own reported statements — was to keep Hamas strong enough to counteract the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, allowing Netanyahu to avoid a two-state peace solution and keep both sides weak.”

In the article below, Netanyahu further explained his Hamas funding to Knesset members in 2019, stating:

“Anyone who wants to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian state has to support bolstering Hamas and transferring money to Hamas,” he told a meeting of his Likud party’s Knesset members in March 2019. “This is part of our strategy – to isolate the Palestinians in Gaza from the Palestinians in the West Bank.”

https://archive.ph/20231014033824/https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2023-10-09/ty-article/.premium/another-concept-implodes-israel-cant-be-managed-by-a-criminal-defendant/0000018b-1382-d2fc-a59f-d39b5dbf0000

In an interview with the Ynet news website on May 5, 2019, IDF Major General Gershon Hacohen stated, “We need to tell the truth. Netanyahu’s strategy is to prevent the option of two states, so he is turning Hamas into his closest partner. Openly Hamas is an enemy. Covertly, it’s an ally.”

https://archive.ph/20231021203347/https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/2023-10-11/ty-article/.premium/netanyahu-needed-a-strong-hamas/0000018b-1e9f-d47b-a7fb-bfdfd8f30000

The final solution to the Palestinian question is to kill and displace all Palestinians as Israel expands via their Greater Israel Project landgrab. Israel and her globalist masters need their supposedly Jewish (but actually Luciferian), theocratic ethnostate to do their part in ushering in World War III. World War III is necessary to enable the Old World Order’s, New World Order global government to officially seize control of all land, resources, and systems on Earth. The globalist’s blueprint can be found in the so-called “prophetic” writing of Abrahamic religious texts. Fulfilling supposed prophecy requires Israel to accomplish so much atrocity that the entire non-Western world will rise up to fight and destroy the genocidal regime. The sides are intended to be the Islamic World, China, and Russia against the NATO nations and Israel. Israeli Jews are overwhelmingly ignorant to the fact that if these events happen according to their religious textbooks, that Israel will be destroyed and about 2/3 of the Israeli People will be sacrificed.

Albert Pike’s Letter to Mazzini Laying Out the Plans for Instigating 3 World Wars

Surprise! Benjamin Netanyahu is a World Economic Forum-trained, Young Global Leader

If you have read this far but get squeamish when people begin discussing “conspiracy theories,” then I ask you to consider the possibility that some of what you have decided to be theory may actually be fact. We do not know what we don’t know until we are introduced to new information. Yes, a global government is planned and the World Economic Forum (WEF)-United Nations (UN) conglomerate are the rising one-world government. Their Young Global Leaders Program has been used for decades to train future world leaders how to think and act as obedient WEF servants once they are funded into power positions. Other noteworthy WEF-trained YGLs include: Vladamir Putin, Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau, Ivanka Trump, Elon Musk, and Palantir’s Peter Theil.

https://humanevents.com/2022/11/10/world-economic-forum-young-global-leaders

“But both of those roles pale in comparison to graduates of WEF’s “Young Global Leaders” (YGL) program, which is not some fancy public conference like Davos, but rather a private, instructional multi-year seminar. While some merely attend Davos and others “contribute” to its agenda, YGL graduates are actually trained in the WEF worldview (and usually earlier in their careers, hence the name of the program).”

For more information on US-leadership involved with the WEF, you can check out the below article:

Transforming the Call to “Free Palestine,” Into an Antisemitic Slur

Most of the calls around the world to “Free Palestine” are calls to stop Palestinian torture, starvation, and murder. They are not calls to kill all Israelis or end the Israeli State. Anyone who is honest and not completely indoctrinated by the media, knows this. But, when massive protests broke out around the world in the first few months following Israel’s October 7th false flag, it became necessary to change the meaning of “Free Palestine” into something more sinister. So, for over a year now, the globalists have been working to hijack this reasonable cry for justice and turn it instead into a racist slur. (Yes, I know the Jews are not a race, but the propagandists have been pushing the idea that Jews are a race for decades, and most believe they are a racial group.)

Step one used the media to beat the public over the head with the idea that any criticism of Israel or Zionism was just hidden antisemitic hate speech. Step two included funding of protests on college campuses where bad actors could be folded in with peaceful protestors to sabotage the message. These saboteurs would infiltrate these protests, damage campus buildings, and give the Free Palestine movement an anti-Jewish, hate-fueled veneer. Step three required some covert terrorism by intelligence agencies targeting synagogues and Jewish communities to prove that antisemitic aggression is indeed growing in the US and the Western World.

Again, Mossad’s motto is: “By Way of Deception, Thou Shalt Make War.” No one does deception as well as the New World Order’s Zionist Regime. Zionists have been staging attacks on Jewish communities for well over a century using underground Zionist militia groups like The Haganah, The Irgun, and The Lehi. There are more, but these three groups would form the new Israeli Defense Force (IDF) once the Israeli nation was created. Of course, these groups didn’t just kill Jews. They killed anyone who stood in the way of Zionism’s rise to power. Killing Jews however, works to perpetuate the antisemitism psyop which acts as a shield to protect the Israeli government from criticism, and has served to prevent assimilation amongst Jews and non-Jews which is an equally important Zionist goal.

This history has been well-hidden. Government and media propaganda has instead replaced it so that the majority of people today would stay ignorant, and easy to persuade by the propagandists posing as journalists around the world. Christopher Jon Bjerknes is one of today’s scholars who works to bring this history to light amongst the uninformed populace. I still don’t know how to embed Rumble videos in my posts, but the link below will take you to this video and show how the current antisemitism psyop has been ongoing for decades.

https://rumble.com/v4qmg7h-the-antisemite-psyop-exposed.html

Messianic Jews Were Targeted and Killed, Not Judaism-practicing Jews

The murder of two Israeli diplomats last month appears to have kicked this psyoppery into high gear. Yaron Lischensky and Sarah Milgrim were murdered by a gunman in Washington DC on May 21, 2025 outside of the Capital Jewish Museum where an Israeli Young Diplomats Reception event was taking place. ​Yaron Lischinsky was a Messianic Jew, which means he was a Christian. As I have explained many times, not all Zionists are Jews and not all Jews are Zionists. Lischinsky was a Messianic Jewish Zionist, which is a Christian Zionist.

Sarah Milgrim appears to have been Jewish and was a member of the Chabad Lubavich messianic death cult. Upon further analysis, though, Milgrim likely was not Jewish. (I’ll explain more shortly.) Chabad is the religious arm of the New World Order’s Jewish Supremacist ideology, shared by the Zionist political party who is working to hasten the coming of their Jewish Messiah. The screenshot below is a piece of Milgrim’s obituary which can be read in full here.

According to Judaism, Jews cannot marry non-Jews. A Christian Zionist is a Christian, not a Jew. Because they were scheduled to get engaged a few days after they died, it is likely that Milgrim was also a Messianic Jew (aka, a Christian Zionist), rather than a practicing religious Jew.

Chabad would view these Messianic Jews as apostate Jews. Apostate Jews are considered worse than non-Jews in Judaism. The first recorded reference addressing apostasy can be found in Deuteronomy 13:6-11. As you can see, the religious text explains that apostate Jews should be put to death.

A fundamental piece of Christianity is proselytizing to nonbelievers. If all nonbelievers are going to Hell, the best way a Christian can love others is to share their faith and try to convince nonbelievers of their need for Jesus. According to the My Jewish Learning website, Messianic Jews are some of the worst proselytizing Christian offenders.

“A core component of Messianic Judaism is witnessing and missionizing to other Jews. According to the evangelical theology accepted by Messianic Jews, those who are not saved are destined for eternal damnation. Helping to bring someone to Yeshua and thus to salvation is a responsibility of all Messianic Jews, and many embrace that role, particularly when it comes to Jewish members of their family. This is often at the root of the animosity between Messianic and mainstream Jewish communities. When Messianic Jews try to do outreach within the mainstream Jewish community they are often met with resistance and outrage. Among other things, the Jewish community objects to the title Messianic Judaism, because the messianism practiced by Messianic Jews is Jesus-focused, and thus by definition not Jewish. The use of the term Messianic Judaism strikes many as a subversive way of attracting Jews who do not know enough about their faith to realize that what they are learning about is Christianity. Foremost among the groups that work to counter Messianic Jewish evangelism is Jews for Judaism, an organization focused on strengthening and preserving Jewish identity for those who have been targeted for proselytizing by Messianic Jews.”

The Antisemitism Psyop Strikes Again

The headlines should read that two Christian Zionists were targeted rather than two Jewish Zionists. But, that would not illicit the strong feelings amongst the Jewish community since Christian Zionists are not Jewish. They were likely selected for being Christian Zionists rather than Jews because assassinating apostate Jews would accomplish killing two birds with one stone.

In addition, the fact that Milgrim belonged to the Chabad Lubavich cult is highly suspect. Chabad is a fundamentalist Jewish sect. Milgrim’s conversion to Christian Zionism would not have been met with tolerance by Chabad’s leadership. Zionism is, at its core, an antisemitic movement. Chabad says that anyone, Jew or non-Jew, who questions their leadership or authority are Amalek. “Amalek is not only antisemitic; they are anti-divine,” they say. For this reason, Amalek must be “obliterated” in every generation.

According to Chabad:

So, according to Chabad, Lischinsky and Milgrim were Amalekites. In order to be included as a Jew-in-good-standing, Jewish Zionists demand that you must be the right kind of Jew. You must embrace the current theocratic State of Israel, and support the war and genocide it perpetuates. Jews who do not support the Israeli government’s apartheid and genocide are also called antisemites by Zionist Jews. The Jewish Supremacy movement demands total submission to Zionism’s actions and beliefs. It is a cult, and the ethnicity or professed religious group its members belong to don’t matter. To better understand how Zionism is anti-Jewish, you can check out the below article.

Making “Free Palestine” Into the New “Allahu Akbar”

“Allahu Akbar,” for the last 25 years, has been portrayed as a radical Islamist war cry and associated with Islamic terrorism across the West. Move over radical Islam, there is a new cry that represents hatred. Free Palestine. All of the news stories covering the supposed antisemitic murder of the aforementioned Israeli Diplomats explain that the killer yelled, “Free Palestine,” as he shot and killed the Christian Zionist couple, and again shouted it while being arrested. According to Benjamin Netanyahu, shouting “Free Palestine” is the modern version of shouting “Heil Hitler.”

Two weeks after the D.C. shootings, another man, 45 year-old Mohamed Soliman, attacked “members of the Jewish Community” at a rally in Boulder, Colorado. This time, instead of a gun, he used Molotov cocktails and a makeshift flamethrower. The man was said to be an Egyptian national who was in the US illegally. His attack took place at a rally where people had gathered in efforts to raise awareness that Hamas still has hostages. Soliman also shouted “Palestine is free,” to the crowd who witnessed and filmed his attack.

The atrocities of the Israeli regime against Palestinians are getting harder and harder to hide. Because there is currently still some freedom of speech online, it’s impossible to prevent pictures, videos, and interviews showing these atrocities from reaching the public. The Zionist media can limit the reach of the information and work to bury true information with floods of propaganda, but they cannot prevent it from getting out altogether. Instead, they must change their approach. Rather than just deny, deny, deny, they are going on the offensive to transform the meaning of “Free Palestine,” into a sinister anti-Jewish hate slogan. No one does gaslighting better than the Zionist war machine. They have had a century of operational practice in accusing their victims of the exact crimes they are committing.

