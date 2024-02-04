The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a fascist regime with the goal of World Domination by 2030. If you have not heard of the WEF or believe this to be a conspiracy theory, this information will help. You may shy away from anything having to do with politics and if so, I don’t blame you. Our political world is deeply negative and for many of us, it has not mattered who was in power or what they did because we have still lived for more than six decades in relative peace and security here in the US. In the coming months, that is all about to radically change.

The military-aged males that have been streaming in over the Southern Border are United Nations (UN) troops. The UN is the government arm of the WEF. The UN peacekeeping forces are the UN’s military branch, and they answer ultimately to the WEF. By my estimates, there are at least 20-30 million who have been brought into the US interior over the last 10 years. The migration has been facilitated by the Obama, Trump, and Biden administrations here in the US, and similar mass migration of UN troops has been facilitated by other WEF leaders who have been elected to office in their Western nations all over the world. These WEF leaders include, Angela Merkel of Germany, Emmanuel Macron of France, Boris Johnson of the UK, Jacinda Arnden of New Zealand, and the list goes on and on. Every American will experience war on US soil in 2024 and all Western citizens will experience war on their soil over the next couple of years. Please take a few minutes to look at this information so you can begin to prepare for the challenges ahead.

The WEF is made up of the richest, most influential, and most powerful grouping of individuals in known world history. The top business moguls whose companies gross 5 billion dollars+ in sales per year, are their organization members. Additional members and friends of the WEF include other influential business titans, politicians, bankers, media personalities, and celebrities from all over the world.

The WEF was formed in 1971 and they meet in Davos, Switzerland every year to make deals, organize their leadership, workshop their goals, and wargame their upcoming world events. Their leader, Klaus Schwab, and his top advisor, Yuval Harari, have written books explaining their thoughts on what they are calling their 4th Industrial Revolution. It is also termed, “The Great Reset.” That word “revolution” means an overthrow of every government, every culture, every people, and every monetary system worldwide. This is a violent, genocidal revolution where they plan to reduce the global population by 7.5 billion people by the year 2030 to meet their UN2030 Agenda goals. You can go to their website at https://www.weforum.org/ to see who they are and you can find documentaries, alternative media, recorded clips from their meetings, and much more via my Telegram channel for more information. https://t.me/healthfoodWEFtakeover

The WEF trains leaders for political office and then funds and manages their campaigns to propel their people into office where they will then govern according to the edicts of their WEF masters. It is called their Global Young Leaders Program today and was called their Global Leaders for Tomorrow prior to 2005. The WEF also has some of their more senior representatives grouped as “Agenda Contributors.” What Agenda? That is their UN2030 Agenda mentioned earlier. Schwab brags that they use these programs to “penetrate” government cabinets, and in doing so, now have WEF representatives dominating governments across the West. The slogan, “Build Back Better” is Klaus Schwab’s slogan, and it is being repeated by government leaders worldwide, signaling that they are all on board with the UN2030 Agenda. The WEF website showcases many of the people who belong to them, however, as more and more people have become aware of their organization and whom all is connected, they have silently pulled down many of their representative pages. In the US, WEF representatives include our president, vice president, former presidents, Texas and California governors manning the Southern Border, and many, many more. They have been playing a stealth, one-sided chess game for more than fifty years, and they have the citizens of the US in checkmate. This war is not merely one country against another. It is much, much bigger. This is a global coup de’ tat and the military phase is about to be unleashed.

President Joseph Biden - https://www.weforum.org/people/joseph-r-biden/

President Donald Trump - Trump’s Space Force provided the infrastructure for the global surveillance grid that the WEF and US Deep State worked to create. His Warp Speed enabled 5.2 billion people to be injected with a biological weapon that contained self-assembling nanotechnology that connects humans to the grid. He enabled Bill Gates and the Chinese Communist Party to take over the bulk of US farmland during his administration, and Bill Gates changed all of the animal vaccine platforms over to the mRNA gene therapy platform about a year ago. His Remain-in-Mexico policy and partially built border wall were a cover for the fact that he was allowing UN troops in under his administration as well. https://www.weforum.org/agenda/authors/donald-j-trump/

President Bill Clinton - https://www.weforum.org/people/william-j-clinton/

Hillary Clinton has been a regular contributor and Chelsea Clinton is also a WEF GYL. Her page has also been recently taken down. https://thecorporateasylum.com/wef/chelsea-clinton/?highlight=chelsea%20clinton

Vice President Kamala Harris - some sources suggest Harris is also a GYL, but if so, her page has been taken down. You can see her involvement via speeches she and her husband have given at the WEF. Harris was tasked with the Border maybe 2 years ago. As we can see, she has done absolutely nothing to reduce the influx of military-aged males and she frequently repeats Schwab’s slogan of “Build Back Better.”

Doug Emhoff is Kamala Harris’ husband. He was a recent speaker at the WEF gathering in 2024. https://kstp.com/associated-press/ap-us-international/emhoff-will-discuss-antisemitism-and-gender-equity-at-world-economic-forum-meeting-in-switzerland/

Greg Abbott - https://www.weforum.org/people/greg-abbott/

Gavin Newsome - his page has also been taken down, but he graduated the YGL Program in 2005. - https://swprs.org/the-young-global-leaders-of-the-davos-world-economic-forum-wef/

Joseph P. Kennedy II, RFK Jr’s brother - He had a page, but it has been taken down. Joseph Kennedy II’s son however, RFK’s nephew, Joseph Kennedy III still has a page up. You can see via the below screenshot that the page did exist. Many others in the Kennedy family are a part of this cabal, and though RFK Jr. seems to go against much of what the WEF is pushing for in his health freedom stances, his staunch support for the manmade climate change narrative and the WEF-owned Israeli government provides some proof that he is on the side of the WEF.

Benjamin Netanyahu - https://www.weforum.org/people/benjamin-netanyahu/

Ivanka Trump - her page has also been recently taken down, or at least her picture and bio have, but you can still see she had a page up because she graduated from the Global Young Leaders Program also - https://www.weforum.org/people/ivanka-trump/

Elon Musk - his page has been scrubbed from the WEF website as have his speeches at their gatherings and any documentation connecting him to the WEF, but he is a YGL and has been a frequent speaker at their gatherings until 2023. His work at Tesla, Space X, Neuralink, and the X social media platform accomplishes the goals of the WEF, namely, brain chips and the evolution of the Human 2.0 Yuval Harari has discussed. Getting rid of gas powered cars is a platform of the WEF, and they want to restrict travel globally, allowing the elites to be the only people who can afford to travel using electric cars. Musk assists in controlling free speech by shadow banning dissenters on X and boosting the popularity of the supposed “alternative” media who still provide the narratives desired by the US government. The X-supported alternative media support the psychological operations and limited hangouts of the US CIA, the UK’s MI6 and MI5, and Israel’s Mossad. Furthermore, all of Musk’s companies rely heavily on US government contracts. The Deep State does not funnel hundreds of millions of dollars your way unless you are obedient in doing exactly what they want you to do. His Space X company has been working with Bill Gates to shoot up tens of thousands of low orbit satellites which work with the Space Force, Global Surveillance Grid. Musk doesn’t own Twitter, now called X. He borrowed $40 million dollars from the bankers who are a part of the WEF, and they own X. https://humanevents.com/2022/11/10/world-economic-forum-young-global-leaders

Vivek Ramaswamy - his page has been taken down and Ramaswamy has addressed the fact that he is a YGL publicly. He lied. He is absolutely a YGL and is a Deep State stooge vying for Trump’s VP slot. https://humanevents.com/2022/11/10/world-economic-forum-young-global-leaders

Nikki Haley - Her page has been recently taken down, but she is a YGL. https://nationalfile.com/captured-nikki-haley-is-one-of-klaus-schwabs-young-global-leaders/

Jake Sullivan - https://www.weforum.org/people/jake-sullivan/

Pete Buttigieg - his page has been taken down on the WEF website, but he was a YGL graduate in 2019. https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2021/11/18/davos-world-economic-forum-psychopaths-members-and-goals

Bill Gates - is senior leadership along with Donald Trump and other “Agenda Contributors” - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/authors/billgates/

Mark Zuckerberg - https://www.weforum.org/people/mark-zuckerberg/

There are so many more, but an exhaustive list would make this article much longer than most would read. The Epoch Times released a documentary about a year ago showing who was organizing and funding the travel of military-aged male migrants up to the Southern Border and into the interior of the US. Muckracker.com just completed a 2nd documentary. Both documentaries followed the trail of UN NGOs who are facilitating and funding the invasion. Furthermore, both showed that the US government is a willing partner, enabling this plan, and are facilitating the invasion once the migrants reach the Southern Border using US tax dollars to do so. The Epoch Times requires a subscription to access their documentary, but muckracker.com has theirs up on YouTube, and you can watch it for free via this link. https://www.muckraker.com/articles/united-states-invasion-route-exposed/

Finally, for anyone aware that the Chinese Communist Party has also been sending in large numbers of military-aged males over the Southern Border, it is a lesser known fact, that the CCP has been folding their military in with the UN troops for well over 30 years. Thus, Chinese Communist Party troops = UN troops.

http://english.scio.gov.cn/whitepapers/2020-09/18/content_76716768_4.htm

A few weeks ago, Dick Durbin made a speech on the floor of the Senate advocating that these migrants be folded into the US military. States like Illinois and California are already folding these troops into their police departments. American citizens would likely revolt if UN troops were wearing their UN uniforms and blue helmets while policing the people. Similarly, they would revolt if they understood that the police officer at their door was another noncitizen, UN representative. What is a solution to this? Fold these migrants into the US military and state police departments so they are dressed in US uniforms and the American public can be duped into believing when martial law is initiated, that they are being policed by their own people. It’s another psychological operation. These are UN troops – it’s an army, and they serve the UN2030 Agenda.

https://www.westernjournal.com/senator-proposes-arming-illegal-immigrants-providing-military-training/

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/legislators-seek-to-utilize-non-citizens-for-military-and-police-despite-pushback

This is happening. The US is about to descend into absolute chaos, and those who do not understand what is happening will likely struggle to survive. Consider emergency food and water, life straws or other water filtration systems, a solar powered generator, and weaponry to protect yourselves and your families. Consider stocking up on supplies you might need in a war scenario, and my encouragement is do not delay in gathering those supplies. The WEF did a simulation of their plans to bring down the US electric grid in 2021. Their mouthpieces in the US media have been dutifully preparing the public for a grid down scenario for about a year. If this happens, the gas pumps will not work nor will the pumps and wastewater treatment plants that cleans and provides our tap water. There will not be gas, and there will not be propane because Biden has been shutting down the supply chain over the last 3 years. We are being sabotaged by our leaders. Please share this article with anyone you care about so they have a greater chance of surviving this war. We are at war, and Americans are overwhelmingly unaware this is happening, which is allowing this plan to move forward without resistance.

IT IS TIME TO RESIST!

