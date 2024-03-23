In the book of Genesis, we are told that God created the heavens and the Earth. Creation took 6 days, and on the 7th day, God rested. This story is a Millennialism metaphor. Millennialism is theology that is embraced by those who practice occult religions, which came long before Judaism, Islam, and Christianity. When the globalists wrote the texts for the Big 5 religions, they wove in their Millennialism belief systems, giving them all occult “end times” theology.

The Abrahamic religions’ views of Millennialism, are believed to have have been influenced largely by Persian culture, in a religion called Zoroastrianism. Persia changed their name to Iran in the 1930s; when they were Persia though, Iranian’s called themselves, “the Aryan race.” In 1936, Adolf Hitler, who called the Germans, “the Aryan race,” stated that Iran, was “the second Aryan race,” and therefore, was exempt from the Nuremburg Laws. Germany, then amended the Nuremburg Laws, even making Iranian Jews exempt from the legalized antisemitism they had instituted throughout the Nazi Empire. It was amended again later that year to give further Iranian exception in the mandate that Jews must wear the golden star. In addition, Hitler promised that if he defeated the Soviet Union, he would give Iran back all of the lands they had taken during the 19th and 20th centuries. In other words, Iran and the Third Reich were close allies.

Zoroastrianism viewed history and the future, as being divided into 1000-year periods. They believed that the end of each millennium would bring apocalyptic events related to the depravity of humanity. In the ancient Zoroastrian faith of the Aryan Magi (the Zoroastrian priests), Zurvan is the Sun god, and the god of space and time. He is neither good nor evil, but is neutral, and was often depicted like Father Time. He was the androgenous parent of twins, named Ahura Mazda and Angra Mainyu. Angra Mainyu was also called Ahriman. Ahura Mazda is the creator deity and god of the sky in ancient Iranian Zoroastrianism. Ahriman is the god of destruction. The two twins would remain locked in an epic struggle for 12,000 years. We are at the end of those 12,000 years today.

Although the Aryan Magi were considered the priests in Zoroastrianism, they did not hold the mainstream religious beliefs of their followers. Instead, they were believers and adepts of the more ancient Mithraic Mysteries, which were based on the Cult of the Rising Sun god, Mithra. Followers of Mithra did not actually worship the Sun god. They practiced divination and magic, and believed they could interact with the gods through rituals and substances. Magic is accomplished via orgasmic energy being strengthened, harnessed, and transmuted, to allow it to penetrate the astral plane. The word “magic” comes from the word, Magi.

In ancient Greece, the Romans worshipped a god named, Kronos. Kronos means “time,” and he was also known by the name, Saturn. One enters into the “circle of time” through sex. In antiquity, three dimensional space and time was represented by the cube. The cube had 12 edges, which lines up with the zodiac, and also was equivalent to what was known as “The Black Sun,” Kronos, or Zurvan. You can see this cube symbolism is incredibly important in all three Abrahamic religions. It is why Jesus was given 12 disciples and why 12 months were eventually added to the Roman calendar.

The symbol of “The Black Sun,” and a prominent symbol in Nazi Germany:

The Swastika, according to Wikipedia:

The Freemason logo, where the “G” represents “The Great Architect” of the Universe:

The swastika— the emblem of the solar year, connects to Christianity, via: the fourth day of creation when God created the sun, the moon, and the stars, the four promises to Abraham, the four types of ground where seeds are planted by the sower, the four Gospels, the three parts of the Godhead wrapped into one god = 4, the four creatures of the Prophet, Ezekiel, and in the Book of Revelation, the four horses of the apocalypse and the four beasts, who also represent the four evangelists of the four Gospels.

Zurvan’s influence is also found within Buddhism. The name, Amitābha, translates as, “infinite light.” The Buddha Amitābha, in some versions, was known as a former Aryan king. He was known to have had deep, sapphire blue eyes, which was a genetic trait of the ancient Atlantian, Aryan race. The Gotama Buddha was also believed to have descended from the Atlantian, Aryan nobility.

In 1939, the German Socialist expedition to Tibet, uncovered a Buddha statue, known as the “Iron Man.” It was carved from a meteorite that had fallen to earth between 10,000-15,000 years ago, connecting back to the time period when Atlantis was destroyed by a cataclysm. The statue had a swastika symbol carved on it’s chest. The features of the statue, appear to be that of a caucasian, dressed in Scythian attire. The Scythians were a nomadic Aryan tribe from Northern Iran who existed from the 9th century BCE and vanished from history around the 5th century BCE. Before disappearing, they migrated Westward from Central Asia to Southern Russia and Ukraine, in the 8th and 7th centuries, BCE. Scythians were fair complected, with blonde hair and blue eyes, who migrated from Northern Iran and Turkey.

In a recent Tel Aviv University study, printed in the journal, Nature Communications, archeologists analyzed the DNA of the remains of 22 people found in a cave in Northern Israel. They were surprised to find that about 50% of them had the recessive genetic mutations of blue eyes and blonde hair, and that their remains dated back 6,500 years.

This is why ancient depictions of Israeli Jews show them with blue eyes and fair skin, rather than the dark eyes and olive skin we generally associate the Jewish people with today.

Early depictions of Jesus also show him with blonde hair and blue eyes, contrary to what modern historians claim. Jesus was not depicted this way because of some desire to show white racial supremacy, per se. He was depicted in this manner because the Aryans are white and they wanted to show their Christ, as an Aryan noble.

In 2017, scientists announced the discovery of Gnostic gospels found in 1945, which are currently stored at the Jesuit-owned, Oxford University. These books contained secret teachings from Jesus to his brother, James, and are known as the Nag Hammadi. They are said to be 1,700 years old, and contain recorded conversations, where Jesus taught James about reincarnation, the immortality of the soul, and other Gnostic, Kabbalistic beliefs. Gnostic texts and teachings were outlawed and burned in the 4th century, by the Roman Catholic Church. They destroyed (and confiscated) them, to pave the way for the more modern Christian teachings, which lined up with the four Gospels of the New Testament. This was done, not because they believed these teachings to be heretical, but because they wanted to reserve this occult knowledge for themselves and their Aryan-elite class.

Blue eyes have been depicted in ancient statues from Sumerian and Babylonian cultures. Ethiopia, where we know many ancient Jews settled, also depict blonde haired, blue-eyed Ethiopians, further confirming the migration of the Aryan race into the Middle East and Northern Africa. Yes, all blue-eyed people are related to one another.

https://www.allaboutvision.com/conditions/eye-color-blue.htm

Further ties to the life and death of Jesus can be found in ancient Mesopotamia, Egypt, and Greece, where Dionysus - an earlier version of a Jesus-like, son-of-God, (Sun-of-God) was depicted as being crucified on a cross, centuries prior to the supposed life of Jesus. At this time, the Persian Empire occupied Greece, so the earliest Greek philosophers were under Persian-Aryan cultural and religious influence. According to Heraclitus, the Dionysian Cult’s teachings were borrowed from the Aryan Magi. They were phallus worshippers with Magian influence infecting the earliest philosophers of the Greco Roman Empire. With this background, is it really surprising that the Vatican and the early Roman Catholic Church wrote the crucifixion of Jesus into the New Testament?

The Jews picked up the teachings of the ancient Aryan Magi from their time in Babylonian captivity, when they worshipped Ba’al. (Hint: many within the Jewish government and aristocracy still worship Ba’al.) They placed this occult mysticism into their oral and written Kabbalah, and wove these teachings into their Torah and other Jewish religious writings using symbolism, allegory, and metaphors. The Kabbalah then influenced philosophers in Ancient Greco Roman culture, including Pythagoras and Plato, who would then spread these teachings via Neoplatonism, Hermeticism, the Gnostic Alchemists, and more, resulting in the aristocracy and academics of the world embracing similar forms of this religious ideology, over the next 1700 years. The Age of Reason was not a pivot away from religion as we are taught, but instead, was a pivot toward a new religion that would transform the world to what we see today. This Magian religion is taught in the occult Mystery Schools and has been a tremendous religious influence of the globalist elites. The Knights Templar, Rosicrucians, the Jesuit Order, and Freemasons are just some of the secret societies that teach the Aryan-Jewish Kabbalah, within their leadership circles, as truth.

The Freemason dress with the apron covering their male genitalia is a symbol of their Magian phallus worship.

Therefore, the Jewish aristocracy and priests, the modern-Magi, are also believers in the supremacy of the Aryan race. They hide their affiliation with this ideology from the public, and by way of deception, are waging their final war on their own Jewish peoples and the non-Jews all over the world. These are the Zionists, who view themselves as a separate people from the lesser Jews whom they rule; they believe that all non-Jews must be eliminated in order to bring in their 7th millennium of rest.

The Star of David, is more accurately called, the Seal of Solomon. It is a symbol of magic, and connects to Saturn, Zeus, Ba’al, Mithra, and other gods of the Aryan elites.

The Seal of Solomon, symbolizes his ability to converse with and employ demons in the building of Solomon’s Temple. He had a ring that bore this symbol, which was said to have power over these entities.

This is why the Masons and other Aryan elites are working to rebuild the Temple of Solomon.

Albert Pike, a famous Freemason, acknowledged this history in his book, Morals and Dogma. Pike wrote:

This gives a new and much deeper eschatological meaning to Pike’s 1871 letter written to Mazzini regarding the plan for the three World Wars, understanding that the belief systems of many of these occult practitioners are grounded in the Jewish Kabbalah. Below are screenshots of what Pike wrote regarding the plans for three World Wars.

Please note that Nazism was never intended to be fully destroyed, but instead, was intended to go underground for a time, with the appearance of being destroyed. This is what the US CIA’s Operation Paperclip and similar Nazi-rescuing operations from globalist governments around the world accomplished. The Nazis are a branch of the Aryan Race, as are many of those in powerful positions in governments, religious institutions, and secret societies worldwide. You can see their connections to the Aryan Magi via symbolism built into government buildings and statues that are intended to be misunderstood by the people they rule. Below are pictures of Helios/Mithras (The Sun God of ancient Greece), on the left, and the Statue of Liberty on the right.

Below is the 1797 painting “Lucifer summoning his legions” next to the Statue of Liberty. Lucifer is known as the “light-bearer.” He is the God of Illumination, a term that represents the occult philosophies of enlightenment, self-discovery, and the pursuit of knowledge which are embraced by the Illuminati, the Freemasons, The Knights Templar, and various other secret societies worldwide.

In 2020, Jacob Rothschild poses with Marina Abramovic in front of the “Lucifer Summoning His Legions” painting. Jacob Rothschild is the leader of the Zionist movement and the Khazarian Mafia. He owns the land now known as the State of Israel. Marina Abramovic is an artist, best known for Spirit Cooking. She was recently made an ambassador for war-torn Ukraine, where she is supposed to be rebuilding schools for children.

This is disturbing to many because of her uncomfortable poses with children over the years, depicting what looks like abuse, to many of her critics. She surrounds herself with elites representing royalty and governments worldwide. There is a massive connection between these elites and child trafficking, satanic rituals, and sex magick which requires child torture to excel from the lower levels of sex magick initiation.

Below is a statue of Mithra, The God of the Cult of the Rising Sun, on the left, with the Statue of Liberty on the right.

Much of the above information is taken from the Robert Sepehr documentary below.

Part II: Further Connections to the Jewish Kabbalah and Israel’s War on Amalek.

“Esau hates Jacob,” is a common phrase in Israel, amongst the Jewish people. They are traditionally taught this from birth, and apply this saying to all sorts of hatred they believe is forced upon them by the planetary majority of external, non-Jews. Jacob and Esau are twin brothers who were written about in the Old Testament. The story tells us that Esau was the older brother, and therefore, was entitled to a birthright blessing from his father, Isaac, the almost-sacrificed son of Abraham. However, Jacob coveted his brother’s blessing and deceived his father into bestowing it upon him instead. He covered himself in the skin of a goat to mimic his brother’s hairiness, and presented himself to Isaac, pretending to be his brother, Esau. Isaac was blind at this time, and believed Jacob’s trickery; therefore, Isaac bestowed his blessing upon Jacob rather than Esau, the rightful son. Jacob’s name was later changed to “Israel,” and he was the biological father of the 12 men who would birth and lead the 12 tribes of Israel.

The “Esau hates Jacob” phrase taught to Israeli Jewish children, is done to solidify the belief that they are justified in preemptively exterminating the non-Israelites. They are taught that the non-Israelites hate them, and eventually will kill them if allowed to survive. “Esau hates Jacob,” they remind one another, again and again. This gives them the conditioning they need to believe waging war on all people who are not them, is a righteous act.

In Malachi 1:2-3, the Lord says, “Yet, I have loved Jacob, but Esau I have hated.” This further gives the Israelites support for their beliefs that say, Israel is loved by God, but non-Israelites are hated.

Kabbalah and Judaism see the coming Age of The Sabbath a bit differently. Kabbalah teaches the Age of Pisces ended in 2000, whereas, Judaism teaches the Age of Pisces ends in 2240. This Age is known as “The World to Come,” by both groups. Many Jews also refer to it as “The Messianic Golden Age.”

The Age of Aquarius is supposed to be the Sabbath Millennium; astrologers believe we entered into this Age in 2012, and others believe it happened in 2020 with the Saturn-Jupiter Great Conjunction. I would suggest that those who belong to The Cult of Saturn, likely believe the Sabbath Millennium started in 2020. This is why the Plandemic was timed to begin in 2020.

Trump’s Black Cube of Saturn atop his Trump Towers in Istanbul, Turkey. He was and is 100% on board with the Warp Speed depopulation, bioweapon injections.

Trump and family pay respects at their Zionist-Aryan holy site of the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem.

Trump’s German bloodline connection to the Aryans, his Zionist political party, and his support of the New World Order were his real reasons for moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem during his first term.

Judaism teaches that all of the commandments within the Torah must be met before the 7th day begins or their God(s) - Yahweh (male aspect) and Shekinah (female aspect) will become angry and they will bring about their messianic millennium via destruction and calamities greater than any destruction the world has ever known. This millennium is supposed to be ruled by the Jewish messiah. There is a sense of urgency today therefore, to accomplish the completion of these commandments, including the annihilation of non-Jews in anticipation of their coming, Messianic Golden Age.

Judaic end times prophecy says the various steps before their messiah arrives will be birth pangs. This was written into the Bible in the book of Matthew, as well. In Judaism, the birth pangs are brought about by the Divine, but in Kabbalah, the birth pangs are facilitated by the Jewish people. Birth pangs are the painful contractions a woman experiences during labor. They begin slowly and relatively infrequently and then increase in severity and frequency as the labor progresses, eventually culminating in a live birth. These birth pangs are viewed as prophecy in Islam and Christianity, but in Judaism, especially Kabbalah, the Jews see them as a plan that they are supposed to carry out themselves.

Kabbalah teaches that in the “World to Come,” both the Torah and Yahweh will be discarded. Christians, overwhelmingly believe that the Torah represents much of the beliefs of Judaism, but this is not true. Judaism is more accurately a rejection of the Torah. Judaism teaches that their faith was handed down to Abraham in both a written and an oral form. The written form was placed in the books of the Torah, and the oral form was handed down from rabbi to rabbi until around the first century AD. There were concerns amongst rabbinical leaders that their oral tradition would be lost, and so it was written into Kabbalah. However, in these writings, they included the ideas of the Christian Gnostics and the older occult Millennialists.

Fulfillment of the Jewish law according to the Kabbalah requires that the Jews kill all non-Jews and the illegitimate belief systems they ascribe to. This is the ethnic cleansing of the planet, similar to how the flood cleansed the Earth in Jewish tradition. It is also symbolized by Adam and Eve being kicked out of the Garden of Eden, resulting in the garden being cleansed in Genesis.

In Kabbalah, followers believe that there are two parallel universes where Jews and non-Jews reside. The Sitra Achra refers to the universe where evil and impure forces live. That evil refers to all non-Jewish people worldwide. The universe where the Jewish people reside is termed, Sitra D’Kedushah. This is also called “the side of holiness.” According to Kabbalah, the holy universe will be the only one standing when the evil universe is destroyed. In order to destroy the Sitra Achra, the Jews plan to split the “impure forces” into two camps— pitting them against each other, where they engage in a mutually consuming war until both sides are fully eliminated.

Below is a picture of Benjamin Netanyahu showing the Mossad motto before the United Nations delegation. This motto is closely related to Jacob’s deception of Esau and Isaac. “By Way of Deception, Thou Shalt Make War.” What is this deception and who will they deceive?

The two sides of the Sitra Achra are the Leviathan and the Behemoth. The Leviathan represents the sea power of the US and NATO. They are called “the Atlantis’,” “Samael,” or “[The Great] Satan,” by the Islamic and Marxist powers. To the Kabbalists, the Western powers represent Jesus and Christianity. The Behemoth is the Eurasian land powers of the Muslim world and communist nations, including both China and Russia. The Leviathan is considered more evil than the Behemoth by the Kabbalists, because the Muslims observe the Noahide Laws; and therefore, they want the Behemoth to be successful in completely destroying the Leviathan, but barely still standing as they too are consumed by their third world war.

The Christian Zionist movement was begun to convince American Christians to look forward to this war, though they are the sacrificial lambs in the eyes of the Jewish power structure — the Aryans. Charles Darby and C.I. Scofield were Freemason Zionist agents who wrote, popularized, and spread the end times rapture theology now embraced by about 70 million American Christian Zionists. Most Christian Zionists do not have any understanding of what Zionism truly is; they simply believe Zionism means that Israel has the right to exist. The Vatican, run by the Jesuit Order, also follows the teachings of Kabbalah. Their Jesuit Order owns the rights to the Scofield Reference Bible. Their Oxford Printing Press funded its writing, release, revision, and spread, throughout North America via other strategically placed Christian-Zionist, Freemason agents. Billy Graham, Hal Lindsay, and Pat Robertson are just a few of them. If you haven’t yet learned about this, please check out the below article.

In Judaism, they believe that Adam was androgynous, as the sons of gods were androgynous. Then, the Elohim (sons of the gods) decided to create Eve and split the androgynous Adam, leaving him male and destroying his god-like form. Within Adam, were the 600,000 souls of the Israelite people. Once split, the 600,000 male aspects of the Israelites resided inside Adam, and the 600,000 female aspects resided within Eve. The Jews believe in reincarnation, so they believe these 600,000 are born, die, and then reborn again, until the Messianic Age is brought forth.

When Adam and Eve ate from the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil, the fruit was not ripe, therefore, it was not kosher. The tree represents science, the arts, and technology. However, they also believe that the fruit did ripen over the next 6,000 years, and in the 1700s, Israelites believed they could now eat the fruit. They want to be creators of the new humanity, restoring the human race once again, to Adam’s god-like, androgynous form. This is where the push for transgenderism and transhumanism enters the equation. In this new world, the Israelites will use what they’ve learned in science and technology to engineer a race of synthetic immortals, who are once again, perfect and god-like. They want to genetically engineer all new life once they have destroyed all existing, corrupted life on the planet.

Because they believe in reincarnation, they are further willing to sacrifice themselves to achieve ridding the planet of the Leviathan and the Behemoth. Netanyahu knows he has to give his life to follow his script, and they believe that the majority of the Israelis have to die as a sacrifice to bring about their Golden Age. He is playing the role of Samson waging war on the Philistines, and he is playing the role of Joshua, the Amalekite slayer. Samson kills the Philistines but gives his life in the process. The Philistines are the Palestinians; the Gaza Strip is Philistia where the Philistines lived in Biblical times.

Netanyahu has further, openly declared war on Amalek. He has made reference to the Palestinians being The Amalekites in speeches before the world. The Jews are the descendants of the Canaanites.

In Deuteronomy, Chapter 25, Exodus, Chapter 17, and 1 Samuel, Chapter 15, there are verses about 3 of the 613 commandments of the Mitzvah. The Mitzvah are the religious orders, that must be completed to bring in their Messianic Golden Age. In these books, the Jews are commanded to wage a war of extermination on the Amalekites in every generation. They must destroy all non-Jewish men, women, and children, and they must rebuild Solomon’s Temple on the Temple Mount. According to Jewish tradition, everyone who challenges the Jews are also Amalekites. For example, the Armenians have been referred to by the Israeli government as the Amalekites; the Israeli government has worked with Azerbaijan and Turkey, funding and facilitating the murder and ethnic cleansing of about 108,000 Armenians, leaving just 12,000 in Armenia, in the last two years.

In the apocalyptic Jewish writings, “Messiah, Son of Joseph,” battles with the King of Persia, giving his life for his people, just as Jesus is said to have given his life to save others. Netanyahu, playing the part of Messiah, Son of Joseph, will pick a fight with Iran as the fulfillment of this part of the script. This will result in almost a full annihilation of the Eastern and Western powers as well as the majority of the Jewish people. However, because Jews believe all of this death is necessary, they are willing to suffer and die, and to allow their people to suffer and die, to bring in their Messianic Golden Age. They believe they will be born again, and will be blessed for their suffering.

Furthermore, the elite Jews believe they will be able to take the cells of the Messiah, Son of David, and produce 600,000 androgynous, god-like, immortal bodies they can create from scratch in labs. Their souls will go into these bodies, made in their image, and returning them to the androgynous form that Adam once had. The Jews believe that in doing this, they are perfecting the world and returning it to its original divine state, before Yahweh corrupted it by changing Adam’s form. Yuval Harari appears to be the public face for this transformative piece of the Aryan revolution.

They have also adopted the Egyptian beliefs that accompany the phrase, “as above, so below.” The Elohim were androgynous godheads; theirs’ was the original image of Adam. The Jews believe that in perfecting humanity in an androgynous form, this will cause the gods to reunite into their original androgynous selves, and they will no longer be split into their male and female aspects. All of this death and rebirth must happen, resulting in their messiah being the only person left on earth, for a time, according to Kabbalah. Then, they will birth a perfected humanity via scientific engineering, that will result in a race of androgynous, synthetic humans where the Jewish souls can return for a final time of peace. The Jews will then be better gods than Yahweh, who mistakenly made the first human race, that was so evil.

Much of the above information comes from a Classified interview with Christopher Jon Bjerknes on November 8, 2023. Bjerknes is the author of, “Beware the World to Come.” and the information and sources from this interview can be found within its pages.

Who Are the Jews?

In a previous article, I shared that the Khazarian Mafia are not Jews. I had not yet learned enough about this subject to share the truth accurately. What I have learned is that the concept of who the Jews are has been heavily and intentionally manipulated throughout history, so that it is hard to distinguish them in all of their current forms. There are Aryan-Zionist Jews who appear to be an elite group of Kabbalah-believing, mostly European aristocracy. These Jews believe themselves to be superior to the lesser Jews in lower social classes. These Jewish aristocrats are the Zionists. The Zionists are predominantly Jewish, but do include select non-Jewish sympathizers. Zionism is the political ideology of the globalist Cabal. They own and run all big businesses affiliated with the World Economic Forum, including Big Pharma and Big Tech, the mainstream media, and the vast majority of the so-called “alternative” media. These are the Zionists who control the US and other Western governments, manipulating their civilian populations through propaganda and religion, to support the nation state of Israel, chosen to bring about the Third World War, necessary to accomplish their New World Order revolution.

When you hear others criticizing the Jewish people, they often miss the nuance between their various groups. Instead, they have a tendency to include the entire group under a single blanket of evil. This is unabashedly wrong for so many reasons, in addition to being inaccurate. Not all Jews agree with the destruction of all non-Jews. Not all Jews are a part of the globalist Aryans of whom, the Zionists belong. However, to suggest the Jews (the Aryan Zionists) are not a massive part of what is happening in the world today, is also inaccurate. The leadership of the Zionists, Nazis, Marxists, and many of the leaders of the 3 Abrahamic religions, are at their core, Aryan Jews, who are working to create the conditions whereby the Aryan race openly rules the planet, and is reborn as god-like immortals.

Tip jar: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/sarahlawtonrn