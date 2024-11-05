The globalist billionaire who initiated Warp Speed, locked down the country, and complied with the UN-World Economic Forum’s depopulation agenda is going to “Make America Healthy Again.”

Trump-loving Reader: “But Sarah, he was tricked.”

Trump-loving Reader: “Well, at least he didn’t mandate the bioweapon injections.”

No, he didn’t have to mandate them, did he? Anyone who refused was forced out of their careers, not allowed to travel, shamed by their families, and then shed upon by those getting injected. And, the DoD has put the self-spreading, self-replicating injection components into the food supply, drug supply, tap water, bottled drinks, and has been spraying it onto the populations via chemtrails for years. Mandates were never necessary to get the bioweapon into every human. There are no pure bloods. We are all going down together in this sinking transhumanism ship.

Indoctrinated Reader: “Well, at least Trump is anti-globalist.”

Oh, you mean this Trump?

And, this Trump?

Trump-loving Reader: “Well, anyone is better than Commie-Kamala.”

Sorry, my friend, but the outcomes are the same when UN2030 fascists and UN2030 Marxists take over Western nations. Either way, we get UN2030 depopulation, starvation, economic destruction, mandatory injections, and UN-migrant policed martial law.

Trump-loving Reader: “But Trump is pro-America. You can tell because the Deep State keeps trying to kill him.”

The Deep State doesn’t try to kill anyone. If they wanted Trump dead, he would be dead. Did you notice that Trump’s ear miraculously healed in a week without a mark from the 5.56 round that supposedly pierced it? How did that happen? Oh, I know, Trump = God’s Chosen One. Because God, loves murdering, war-mongering, pro-genocide Satanists, and always intervenes to prevent any sign of injury on the bullet-penetrated ear of His chosen celebrity politicians.

Trump-loving Reader: “Okay, so maybe Trump is a globalist, but I was better off 4 years ago financially, so I'm voting for a better economy.”

Trump printed $8 trillion in his 4 year term, had Blackrock’s Larry Fink running US fiscal policy, and presided over the largest wealth transfer in US history from the poor and middle class to the billionaire class. His shutdowns permanently closed 60% of the US’ small businesses. What you’re feeling now was caused, in large part, by Trump. Sure, he’s your huckleberry.

YOUR PARTICIPATION IS YOUR CONSENT, AMERICANS.

When both choices are owned by the same Zionist oligarchy, there is no choice at all. We have the illusion of choice. I’ll save you the suspense. Trump has been selected to “win.” I do think it’s very likely though that they will fake a Kamala steal to see how many conservatives they can lock up this time around. Don’t be an idiot if this happens. They want you to protest. They want you to get angry. They want you to give them a reason to institute martial law. Don’t give it to them.

Vote harder, America! Steer harder! Only your vote can stop the fall of the West.