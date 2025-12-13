The “6-7” Meme

Have you heard your children or grandchildren yelling “six-seven,” while making hand gestures like they are playing with a slinky? Lol, okay, maybe you don’t know what a slinky is (showing my age). …While making palm-up hand gestures like their hands are a pair of balances. Have you noticed the infectious excitement from their peers when they hear someone shouting it? If you aren’t sure you have heard it or seen it, here is it’s supposed origin:

This kid’s name is— you guessed it— Mason. Mmhmm. Kinda like Freemason, huh? So, the story says that Mason was chilling at a basketball game and got excited when he realized he was being videoed. Mason is a fan of Skrilla’s rap music and quoted “6-7” from his new song, “Doot Doot (67).” Then, all of his friends at the game mimicked Mason’s “6-7” meme. Here is Skrilla’s “Doot Doot (67)” music video.

As far as I can tell, the song is promoting gun violence via drive-by shootouts, along with hard drug use, and meaningless sex. “Doot, doot,” is basically saying “bang, bang.” So, why did this meme go viral? Does it seem super interesting to you? Yeah, me neither. But, we all know the basics of how algorithms work. Social media platforms flood feeds with the information they want us to focus on. Such as:

Who supposedly assassinated Charlie Kirk.

The supposed safety and effectiveness of all Big Pharma products.

Politically poisoned clips to keep the public focused on the left-right divide.

Christian Nationalist propaganda focused on the evils of Islam.

October 7th Zio-propaganda that says killing and ethnically cleansing the Palestinians is being done in self-defense.

So, why did the algorithm controllers decide this “6-7” meme was worthy of promotion? It’s because this meme is a UN2030 mantra and transformation ritual.

What is “6-7” in Kabbalistic Terms?

Numerology is a Kabbalistic practice rooted in Gematria. In Gematria, a numerical value is ascribed to Hebrew and Greek letters within the religious texts of Jewish Mysticism. This provides hidden meanings to words within the text, often, completely changing the meaning of those words, statements, and stories. In Numerology, 6 represents the material world. The adult world. Responsibility. The old order. 6 is further nicknamed, “the mother/father number.” 7, on the other hand, represents spirituality and introspection. It describes the mystical world. Completion. Perfection. 7 represents the youth and constitutes the new spiritual order. The New World Order.

The article below does a great job of explaining the spiritual details of the “6-7” mantra.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/astrology/numerology-tarot/the-6-7-code-why-gen-alphas-nonsense-word-is-secretly-the-most-powerful-and-dangerous-number-in-numerology/articleshow/125569670.cms

“Numerology, the ancient science that assigns a mystical meaning to every number, suggests a stunning, and frankly, disturbing truth: Gen Alpha isn’t just saying a word, they are unknowingly invoking the code for absolute societal transformation and chaos. The Numerology of Conflict: 6 vs. 7 In numerology, every single digit carries a specific vibrational energy. The viral chant, “six-seven” is a verbal fusion of two opposite, conflicting universal forces. The Number 6: The Old Order The number 6 is the vibration of the material world. It governs home, domesticity, responsibility, and structure. It is the number of the caregiver and the logical path. In the context of the meme, 6 represents the adult world: the fixed rules of language, the structure of the school system, and the fixed reality that Gen Alpha is inheriting. The Number 7: The New Mystery The number 7 is the vibration of spirituality and introspection. It governs the seeker, the wise old soul, and the inner, mystical life. It demands solitude and refuses explanation. 7 represents Gen Alpha’s culture: the mysterious “in-group” jokes, the digitally-native absurdity, and the shared consciousness that adults can’t penetrate. The core conflict of modern youth—caught between the structured demands of home and school (6), and the limitless, chaotic freedom of the digital spirit (7)—is being expressed in this simple, unstoppable chant. But the real power, lies in the sum. The Code of Chaos: The Power of 13 When the two conflicting forces of 6 (Structure) and 7 (Mystery) are merged, they don’t produce peace; they produce Transformation. 6 + 7 = 13 In numerology, 13 is the number of radical and complete rebirth. In the Tarot, the 13th card is Death, which does not signify physical death, but the necessary destruction of the old to make way for the new. It is the ultimate agent of change, often perceived as dangerous or unlucky because it forces things to end. The “6-7” Meme is the Modern Incantation of the Number 13 By collectively and endlessly shouting this arbitrary phrase, children across the world are performing a simultaneous, unconscious ritual to break down the existing structure of language and logic. The purpose of the meme is to mean nothing, so that the fixed, material meanings of the adult world (6), can be dissolved. The hand gesture—the palms moving up and down—is the physical manifestation of this transformational energy: it is the Ritual of Oscillation, perpetually moving between the 6 (down to Earth) and the 7 (up to Spirit), keeping the energetic disruption alive. The chaos and confusion it generates in schools are not side effects; they are the intended effect of the 13 Code working in the real world. 13 = 1 + 3 = 4 The number 4 is the vibration of Structure and Foundation. It is the Master Builder. This is the key to the entire phenomenon. The children are not destroying for the sake of destruction; they are clearing the slate (13) to build a new system (4).

*Italics and emphasis added by me.

The Youth are Key Players and Weapons in the UN2030 Global Revolution

UN2030, according to Klaus Schwab, is the 4th Industrial Revolution. It’s aim is to overthrow all national government sovereignty, and instead, to create an unelected, global government made of oligarchs and technocrats, who will direct all laws and policies their lower-level governments will implement. It is the concept of the Lord of the Rings, “One Ring to Rule Them All.”

The “6-7” meme is a Globalist effort to create the pre-transformational energy needed to capture today’s youth for UN2030 service. Where have we seen the youth used to implement revolutions in the recent past? Below are just a few examples.

1917-1922: The Bolsheviks militarized Russia’s youth through organizations like the Komsomol.

1926-1945: Hitlerjugend (or Hitler’s Youth), was established to transform German children into obedient slaves to the Third Reich.

1955-1975: During the Vietnam War, the Viet Cong weaponized their children as spies, messengers, laborers, and fighters.

1966 - 1976: Mao’s China had the Red Guards—students organized into militant, violent groups.

Conclusion

Why do sports teams win more when they are playing home games? The positive energy of the crowd toward them, and the crowd’s negative energy toward the away team affects how the players play. Why do we encourage our children to use positive affirmations regarding their capabilities when they are learning a new skill? We do that because positive thinking and affirming speech creates a mindset that propels us to believe we can learn and advance, therefore, we learn better and advance more quickly. Conversely, children who have a negative mindset will struggle considerably more in mastering something new. The globalists are tapping into the subconscious minds of the youth while creating a powerful, energetic vibration they believe will propel UN2030 into reality. Next time a young person you know shouts “6-7,” I hope you will make time to explain to them that this mantra is being used to usher in a digital, tyrannical dystopia.

Tip jar: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SarahLawtonRN