About 2 years ago, I stumbled upon 2025 maps that had been published and posted online by both NASA and the US Navy. They showed the expected aftermath of a worldwide flooding cataclysm that will be caused by a cyclical pole shift. David Dubyne is a brilliant informer of all relevant information regarding 2030; he can be found via Brighteon.com/Adapt2030 and the Adapt 2030 YouTube channel.

While trying to understand why the 2025 maps had been created and published, I was first introduced to Dubyne’s Adapt 2030 channel via the below video.

Dubyne has had his finger on the pulse of the deeper truths behind UN2030 than the majority of those working to share information. This isn’t to disparage others who are working to inform humanity of the challenges we are facing, but just to say, that there is an overarching, cyclical event occurring in our solar system that appears to be a more comprehensive explanation for: the depopulation agenda, the 3rd world war, the plans for the coming SMART cities, the intense migration of military-aged males into the West, preparing the public to embrace eating bugs, and the globalist’s need to surveil all human biometric data and catalogue every living organism post 2020. It is called the Grand Solar Minimum and we have now entered into the period when the biggest planetary changes will begin occurring with greater frequency and intensity.

This is what the climate change narrative is built on. Because the globalists (and their puppet governments) have known for centuries (or longer) that this was coming; and because they further chose to keep it hidden from the populations they govern, they had to create an explanation for the Earth changes that could be promoted as something else through their media mouthpieces. Man-made climate change was the propaganda they settled on.

Below are the NASA/US Navy projections along with excerpts from an article found in the link below, that broke down the expected land changes.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/jimdobson/2017/06/10/the-shocking-doomsday-maps-of-the-world-and-the-billionaire-escape-plans/

“All post polar shift predictions are based on theories from Gordon-Michael Scallion, Edgar Cayce and others, and should not be construed as fact.”

The United States

“As the North American Plate buckles, the new Islands of California will be created with almost 150 islands. The West Coast will recede east towards Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado. The Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence Seaway will join and continue through the Mississippi River to the Gulf of Mexico. All coastal areas from Maine to Florida will be taken over by water and pushed inland for miles.”

Africa (and Europe)

“Africa will ultimately be divided into three parts. The Nile will widen significantly. A brand new waterway will split the entire area, from the Mediterranean Sea towards Gabon. As the Red Sea enlarges, Cairo will ultimately disappear into the sea. The majority of Madagascar will also be taken by the sea. New land will then rise in the Arabian Sea. A new landmass will develop to the north and west of Cape Town, and new mountain ranges will be emerge above ground in the area. Lake Victoria will merge with Lake Nyasa and flow into the Indian Ocean. Central eastern Africa’s coast-lines will be completely inundated by water.”

Asia and Russia

“This heavily seismic region will have the most severe and dramatic Earth changes. Land will be inundated from the Philippines to Japan, and north to the Bering Sea, including the Kuril and Sakhalin Islands. As the Pacific Plate shifts its position nine degrees, the islands of Japan will eventually sink, leaving only a few small islands. Taiwan and most of Korea will be completely lost to the sea. The entire coastal region of China will be pushed inland hundreds of miles. Indonesia will break up, however some islands will remain and new land will emerge. The Philippines will disappear completely beneath the sea. Asia will lose a significant amount of its land mass through these dramatic changes, however entirely new land will eventually be created. Russia will be separated from Europe by an entirely new sea when the Caspian, Black, Kara, and Baltic Seas combine. The new sea will stretch all the way to the Jenisej River in Siberia. The areas climate will remain safe, leaving Russia to supply most of Europe's food. The Black Sea will merge with the North Sea as well, leaving Bulgaria and Romania completely under water.”

China, India, and the Middle East

“Due to extreme land buckling and lowering the elevation of the country, the population of India will be told not to seek higher ground within the interior country, but to head to the Himalayas, to Tibet and Nepal and China or the higher mountains that are officially with Indian territory.”

Northern Europe

“Europe will experience the fastest and most serious Earth changes. Most of Northern Europe will sink beneath the sea, as the tectonic plate underneath it collapses. Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark will be all disappear and will ultimately create hundreds of small islands. Most of the United Kingdom, from Scotland to the English Channel, will disappear beneath the sea. Several small islands will remain. Major cities like London and Birmingham will be among the remaining islands. Much of Ireland will disappear beneath the sea, except for the higher ground areas. Certain areas of western Turkey will go under water, creating a new coastline from Istanbul to Cyprus. Much of central Europe will sink and most of the land between the Mediterranean Sea and the Baltic Sea will be completely lost underwater. The majority of France will go under water, leaving an island in the area surrounding Paris. A completely new waterway will then separate Switzerland from France, creating a line from Geneva to Zurich. Italy will be entirely divided by water. Venice, Naples, Rome and Genoa will sink below the rising sea. Higher elevations will be created as new islands. New lands will rise from Sicily to Sardinia.”

Australia and New Zealand

“Australia will lose nearly twenty-five percent of its land due to coastal flooding. The Adelaide area will become a new sea all the way north towards Lake Eyre. The Simpson and Gibson Deserts will eventually become fertile, farming land. Entirely new communities will develop between the Great Sandy and Simpson Deserts and new refugee settlements will be created in Queensland. New land will also be created off the coast. New Zealand will grow in size, and will once again join the land of old Australia. New Zealand will quickly become the glory land, and ultimately become one of the safest areas in the entire world.”

The rest of North America: Canada and Mexico

Parts of the Northwest region will be pushed in almost two hundred miles. Regions in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and areas of Alberta will become the refugee / survival center of Canada. Most migrations into the region will arrive from British Columbia and Alaska. Most coastal areas of Mexico will be inundated far inland. The California Baja coast will ultimately become a series of islands. Much of the Yucatan Peninsula will be lost to the rising waters.”

Antarctica

I couldn’t find an Antarctica map, but Antarctica is supposed to become a lush, tropical growing region similar to what it was prior to the last pole shift.

“Antarctica will become fertile, soil rich and farming territory. New land will be created from the Antarctic Peninsula to Tierra del Fuego, and east towards South Georgia Island.”

This is likely why we have seen all of the globalists traveling to Antarctica over the past 8 years. That said, the globalist leadership, the Antarctic Germans, are based in Antarctica and they have been pillaging the Antarctic resources for the past 70-80 years.

The Doomsday Season

According to David Dubyne via his YouTube Adapt 2030 channel, NASA claims they can pinpoint when the flooding conditions will start. The time and date he quoted was 10/23/2024 at 22:48pm.

The tides are expected to rise related to the electromagnetic changes the earth experiences while in this particular every-2000-years planetary positioning. These changes also cause earthquakes, increased volcanic activity, and an increased severity to both natural and geoengineered weather events.

By the time we make it to April of 2025, The Earth will be positioned at the tip of the spear with all of the gas giants positioned behind the Earth, pulling space debris toward our planet. The verse from Revelation comes to my mind regarding “stars falling from Heaven.” When we come out on the other side of all of this, they are forecasting that the Earth will be in a new mini ice age.

How do the Globalist’s Plans Fit in With All of This?

Depopulation:

Ukraine, North Africa, and Indonesia are forecasted to become the prime agriculture spots in 2030 according to Dubyne, but these locations and the other less hospitable areas for farming around the world will produce much less food than what is being grown today. In addition, fighting-aged men would have a problem with the globalists using their land to grow food without sharing some of the profits. The solution is to kill off or remove the fighting-aged men either by war, UN migration, or bioweapon injection. Ukrainian men are being killed off by war. North African men have been relocated by the UN. Indonesian men are being killed off by bioweapon injections.

Hungry people topple governments. Depopulation and migration of fighting-aged men into areas expected to be hit hardest by the coming climate changes, wars, and food shortages ensures toppling of governments will be far less likely in 2030.

The 3rd World War:

The 3rd World War will also support the depopulation agenda, but it will also be a massive distraction to the populations as the world climate changes. The plan is to pit Israel and the NATO countries against Russia, China, Iran and the other Muslim nations. The Zionists want us to mutually destroy each other, but they want Russia, China, and the Muslim nations still standing after the West is destroyed. This is why they have been siphoning all of the armaments and money out of the NATO nations for the past few years. They are making sure that the Western countries are poorly equipped when the fighting begins. This way, they can send the Western armies into a war they will have no prayer of winning.

SMART cities:

With the cataclysmic changes decimating the coastal areas, the wars, and the famine, the globalists will have the chance to remake the world and force the starving populations into their 15-minute cities. They want total control. They will have total control when the remaining populace is forced into SMART cities that will look similar to Gaza. These megacities will be built from 2026-2030 after they have started their 2025 plandemic and most of the cities have been emptied into FEMA camps and/or destroyed.

Migration:

The migrants are chess pieces. They are mostly military-aged males who have been positioned in Western nations to act as UN troops. Some will be unwitting UN troops who will participate in a type of civil war during planned starvation in Western nations. The rest will be hired to police the indigenous populations because most of them will be willing to kill off Westerners in exchange for food, water, and cheap wages.

Eat Ze Bugs:

Predictive programming is how the globalists use media to prepare the public for big societal changes. If there will be less food, then they have to look for other food sources. Enter lab-grown meat and insect farms. Both will ensure the public stays weak, sick, and unhealthy.

24/7 Biometric Surveillance:

When the leftover world citizens are shuffled into SMART cities, the globalists plan to ensure there will NEVER be an uprising. Because the nanotechnology gathers all biometric data, they will literally be able to monitor every thought and action of every human with the SMART control grid and AI. This dystopian set-up creates a slave class who will not be able to leave their 15-minute concentration camps, and therefore, will never challenge the ruling elite.

This is our future if the bulk of humanity chooses to continue ignoring our rapidly changing world. We could have a very different future, though, if we choose to band together and refuse to comply with these plans. This is our opportunity to bring about world peace. I know, this sounds idealistic, but we really could bring peace to this planet by removing the current power structure and working together to bring about positive changes to our broken world. The globalists are behind every war and most of the suffering we have seen over the past 6000 years. They are behind most of the pervasive evils including famine, war, illness, and injustice. If they were not in control, we could literally create a world full of abundance, peace, health, and justice. Let’s chase them underground and take our world back!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/sarahlawtonrn - You can give me a tip to help support my work via this link or by scanning the below QR code.

Research Your World is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber or giving a tip via the “Buy Me a Coffee,” link when you enjoy free articles. Please support independent journalism by funding your Substack authors!