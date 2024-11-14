With Zionism rising, we should all be working to make genocide supporters feel more comfortable in supporting the mass murder of civilians everywhere. Let’s make genocide great again!
Most of us were taught in our
indoctrination, er, I mean education, that dictators included people like Stalin, Hitler, Mao, and Mussolini. But, why should these brilliant killers receive all of the glory? Let’s remember some of the greatest unrecognized genocidal dictators of the last few decades from the nation who has enabled and facilitated the most starvation, human trafficking, drug running, satanic ritual abuse, and war in the last 50 years - the United States of America. Come on, patriots, stand up and cheer!
George H. W. Bush
Bill Clinton
George W. Bush
Barak Obama
Donald J. Trump
Joseph R. Biden
And of course, the 47th president of the United States, Benjamin Netanyahu!
Let’s not forget to honor many of the unnamed great genocide-facilitating and organizing minds who helped our murderous dictators in culling the masses:
Henry Kissinger
Condoleezza Rice
Colin Powell
Hillary Clinton
Jake Sullivan
Mike Pompeo
There are so many more, so make sure to recognize and applaud your favorites if their names have been left off the short list.
So, how can we make genocide great again? We need to support the many US tools of international genocide and find ways to bring the depopulation darkness into our neighborhoods and communities.
The Big Pharma Medical Cult is one tool. Let’s make sure to keep funding Big Insurance, Big Pharma, and Big Food. It costs a lot of money to be a successful serial killer. Fill more prescriptions. Keep your yearly appointments with their white coat
killers, er, I mean healers. Bring your children into their offices and load them up with bioweapons masquerading as vaccines. These efforts will help the Medical Cult to have the capitol they need to serve their Zionist depopulation agenda, while showing that you are willing to sacrifice both your life and your children’s lives for this worthy cause. Take one for the team to show your solidarity!
Our banker-owned political class is another excellent tool of the genocide movement. How can we support them, you may ask? First, pay your taxes so they can continue to gather their lavish salaries for the excellent serial killing they accomplish while in office. You might say, “but Sarah, I don’t think their 6 figure salaries are a big enough thank you!” You’re right! Make sure to share your love with AIPAC who throws around hundreds of millions of anti-humanity funding to ensure they can focus on their important depopulation work rather than worrying how they will afford their 3rd vacation home, their next big stock purchase, or their next vacay to Aspen. Sending some encouragement to their AIPAC mega donors will show your unwavering support to mother-Israel, ensuring their continued campaign funding so their coffers never run dry. This way, our Zionist-owned political class are able to focus on more and more genocide of Americans, Palestinians, Ukrainians, Lebanese, Africans, and soon, Iranians, rather than worrying about how they will pay for their next vineyard.
The Military Industrial Complex is another tool who do their fair share of accomplishing mass death. We can support them by working for their companies, by buying the products they make, and by saying prayers that the Zionist god — you know, the god of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob — will protect them each time you drive by one of their manufacturing plants. God appreciates genocide, just like we do! In fact, let’s pray for even more killing, more famine, and more unnatural disasters along with our great Christian Zionist pastors, so we can hasten Chabad’s building of the 3rd Temple thereby accelerating the return of Jesus. That way, we can continue our genocide agenda in the afterlife where everyone we can’t kill off here will burn in hell for all eternity.
The mainstream media masquerading as alternative media is the most powerful tool in gaining support for this important anti-human, pro-Jewish movement. Supporting these great complexes of murderous power can include things like, sending a nice email thanking them for the millions they have helped to cull. Sending flowers or food, to say, “hey, I appreciate your psychopathy,” can be helpful. Spreading love online to your alternative media propagandists like The Daily Wire, Tucker Carlson, The Blaze, The Epoch Times, One America News, Newsmax, and other similar genocide truthers is yet another way to support genocide whenever possible. I would tell you to send this love to your Mainstream Media propagandists too, but we know it’s hard to wash the brains of your genocide supporters when few are tuning in to listen to your content.
To support mass murder in your local community, look for how you can positively impact your neighborhoods. For instance, when you see homes with Palestinian flags hanging or Free Palestine lawn signs, make a call to your local genocide-friendly FBI office and make them aware that there are anti-genocide families nearby. Attend your local gatherings with your pro-genocide House and Senate representatives. If you aren’t sure who they are, they are all your Republican and Democrat leaders. Make time to shake their hands and thank them for doing the hard work of creating the conditions whereby killing off Americans, young and old, is successfully progressing in record numbers. Invite them to your home for a homecooked meal, possibly made with the millions of dead and dying children their policies helped kill. Don’t worry, they are all cannibals and they will deeply appreciate your thoughtful inclusion of their dietary requirements in your spirit cooking. Don’t forget to hug them, and maybe give them a friendly ass pat, for supporting endless wars, both foreign and domestic. Another great idea is to fly your Israeli and American flags side-by-side with pride. Israel is our greatest ally don’t cha know, and no one does mass murder like the Rothschild-owned Israeli government.
Finally, if you really want to help support the ah-mazeballs genocide agenda, make sure to reach out to your globalist-owned bank and business leaders who fund all of the murderous activities through their investment firms and name brand companies. These banking and business titans can be found via the World Economic Forum’s website at www.weforum.org. Of course, some of the biggies are BlackRock, State Street, Vanguard Group, Fidelity, JP Morgan Chase, and TJ Roe Price. However, you can also find their companies by walking into malls and shopping centers - pretty much all of those businesses belong to the American Culling Conglomerate. What are some ways we can help them to feel their culling efforts are appreciated? Well, keep your money in their banks for starters; if you happen to bank with local community banks, pull out your money and make sure to deposit your worthless fiat currency into the Too-Big-to-Fail banks instead. Make time to write “we love murder” notes and flood the inboxes of banking and business CEOs. Spend more money via their name brand and generic products by refusing to shop with local small businesses. I know that most of us are already working to ensure this support, but hey, there is always more spending we can do with name brand genocide enterprises. You could even consider getting a 2nd, 3rd, or 4th part-time job to show your patriotism and sacrifice. By becoming an even better consumer of products that fund the genocide agenda, you too can participate in the killing off of billions.
Say it with me… MAKE GENOCIDE GREAT AGAIN!
This post was inspired by the excellent comedic video made by The 3 Arabs, Sinan Antoon, Bassam Haddad, and Adel Iskandar, “How to Make Supporters of Israel’s Genocide Feel Safe on Campus.” Serious topic, but it’s a hilarious way to call attention to the supporters of this insanity.
It can be watched via this link: https://www.brighteon.com/59dfad8c-0c21-4bac-af4a-c5afdce5bd92.
Research Your World is a reader-supported publication. You can give me a tip to help support my work via the link below or by scanning the QR code. Or, you can show your support by becoming a paid subscriber.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/sarahlawtonrn
Really well done, Sarah. I started my Substack writing simply moved by events in Gaza. I've tried to write about other issues as they impress upon and move me to some extent to write, but nothing has moved or propelled me like the ongoing violence perpetrated by Israel in the Middle East against civilians.
Consequently, my Substack has become almost 100% focused on Israel's actions and plans for the Middle East. I think no greater issue faces us today except the genocide which is being committed engulfed within the world's silence. I'm more elderly and won't be joining demonstrations and other active pursuits, but I can write.
I cannot stress enough to people how their silence is forming karma which will be arduous to expiate. People think karma is tit for tat. It's not. It's subtle. I believe I've expressed similar ideas previously in your comment section.
We have to look for the very essence or quality of our actions to understand lives we'll live under circumstances formed by silence during a time of genocide. The indifference to dire circumstance and abject trampling of the human spirit--to cast someone so far down as to break their spirit--revisits us in another life in a different form. So, the outward circumstances may look completely different, but the same EFFECT will be the condition under which they live their lives.
P.S. I loved the ironic tone here. We've lost the capacity to appreciate irony in our culture.
Your list is too short, Sarah.
How about honoring the general who preceded JFK in the oval orifice for his war crimes in 1945 when he starved and froze thousands of German soldiers to death in POW camps?
How about honoring the war criminal who was JFK's VP for his escalation of the Viet Nam war after JFK was killed?
How about honoring the war criminal who lost the POTUS election to JFK for his expansion of said war to Laos and Cambodia, and his approval of the use of napalm?
I could go on, but three is good enough for now.