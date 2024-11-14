With Zionism rising, we should all be working to make genocide supporters feel more comfortable in supporting the mass murder of civilians everywhere. Let’s make genocide great again!

Most of us were taught in our indoctrination , er, I mean education, that dictators included people like Stalin, Hitler, Mao, and Mussolini. But, why should these brilliant killers receive all of the glory? Let’s remember some of the greatest unrecognized genocidal dictators of the last few decades from the nation who has enabled and facilitated the most starvation, human trafficking, drug running, satanic ritual abuse, and war in the last 50 years - the United States of America. Come on, patriots, stand up and cheer!

George H. W. Bush

Bill Clinton

George W. Bush

Barak Obama

Donald J. Trump

Joseph R. Biden

And of course, the 47th president of the United States, Benjamin Netanyahu!

Let’s not forget to honor many of the unnamed great genocide-facilitating and organizing minds who helped our murderous dictators in culling the masses:

Henry Kissinger

Condoleezza Rice

Colin Powell

Hillary Clinton

Jake Sullivan

Mike Pompeo

There are so many more, so make sure to recognize and applaud your favorites if their names have been left off the short list.

So, how can we make genocide great again? We need to support the many US tools of international genocide and find ways to bring the depopulation darkness into our neighborhoods and communities.

The Big Pharma Medical Cult is one tool. Let’s make sure to keep funding Big Insurance, Big Pharma, and Big Food. It costs a lot of money to be a successful serial killer. Fill more prescriptions. Keep your yearly appointments with their white coat killers , er, I mean healers. Bring your children into their offices and load them up with bioweapons masquerading as vaccines. These efforts will help the Medical Cult to have the capitol they need to serve their Zionist depopulation agenda, while showing that you are willing to sacrifice both your life and your children’s lives for this worthy cause. Take one for the team to show your solidarity!

Our banker-owned political class is another excellent tool of the genocide movement. How can we support them, you may ask? First, pay your taxes so they can continue to gather their lavish salaries for the excellent serial killing they accomplish while in office. You might say, “but Sarah, I don’t think their 6 figure salaries are a big enough thank you!” You’re right! Make sure to share your love with AIPAC who throws around hundreds of millions of anti-humanity funding to ensure they can focus on their important depopulation work rather than worrying how they will afford their 3rd vacation home, their next big stock purchase, or their next vacay to Aspen. Sending some encouragement to their AIPAC mega donors will show your unwavering support to mother-Israel, ensuring their continued campaign funding so their coffers never run dry. This way, our Zionist-owned political class are able to focus on more and more genocide of Americans, Palestinians, Ukrainians, Lebanese, Africans, and soon, Iranians, rather than worrying about how they will pay for their next vineyard.

The Military Industrial Complex is another tool who do their fair share of accomplishing mass death. We can support them by working for their companies, by buying the products they make, and by saying prayers that the Zionist god — you know, the god of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob — will protect them each time you drive by one of their manufacturing plants. God appreciates genocide, just like we do! In fact, let’s pray for even more killing, more famine, and more unnatural disasters along with our great Christian Zionist pastors, so we can hasten Chabad’s building of the 3rd Temple thereby accelerating the return of Jesus. That way, we can continue our genocide agenda in the afterlife where everyone we can’t kill off here will burn in hell for all eternity.

The mainstream media masquerading as alternative media is the most powerful tool in gaining support for this important anti-human, pro-Jewish movement. Supporting these great complexes of murderous power can include things like, sending a nice email thanking them for the millions they have helped to cull. Sending flowers or food, to say, “hey, I appreciate your psychopathy,” can be helpful. Spreading love online to your alternative media propagandists like The Daily Wire, Tucker Carlson, The Blaze, The Epoch Times, One America News, Newsmax, and other similar genocide truthers is yet another way to support genocide whenever possible. I would tell you to send this love to your Mainstream Media propagandists too, but we know it’s hard to wash the brains of your genocide supporters when few are tuning in to listen to your content.

To support mass murder in your local community, look for how you can positively impact your neighborhoods. For instance, when you see homes with Palestinian flags hanging or Free Palestine lawn signs, make a call to your local genocide-friendly FBI office and make them aware that there are anti-genocide families nearby. Attend your local gatherings with your pro-genocide House and Senate representatives. If you aren’t sure who they are, they are all your Republican and Democrat leaders. Make time to shake their hands and thank them for doing the hard work of creating the conditions whereby killing off Americans, young and old, is successfully progressing in record numbers. Invite them to your home for a homecooked meal, possibly made with the millions of dead and dying children their policies helped kill. Don’t worry, they are all cannibals and they will deeply appreciate your thoughtful inclusion of their dietary requirements in your spirit cooking. Don’t forget to hug them, and maybe give them a friendly ass pat, for supporting endless wars, both foreign and domestic. Another great idea is to fly your Israeli and American flags side-by-side with pride. Israel is our greatest ally don’t cha know, and no one does mass murder like the Rothschild-owned Israeli government.