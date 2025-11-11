The War Being Waged

This is a war. UN2030 is a very different kind of war than the kinetic wars most of us think of when we hear that term, but it is very much a war on civilians in every nation on Earth. It is a war on the mind; a propaganda war that sows confusion, so that most are clueless regarding what is true and what isn’t. It is a religious war, created by dark occultist religious fanatics, that pits religious groups against one another, ultimately for the purpose of destroying all religion. Then, the Cult of Saturn oligarchs can introduce their one world religion to the disillusioned masses. It is a racial war— a plan to kill off most or all white people, aka, Edom, who are not the Ashkenazi and Sephardi “Jewish” and Crypto-Jewish European whites. It’s a plan to pit white Christian Nationalist nations against mostly brown and black Asian and African Islamist nations. A plan for Western nations to delve into racially and religiously-motivated civil wars, as politicians and religious leaders stir up hatred between the peoples who believe in the Abrahamic faiths. It is a war on our biology; some of the aims include: depopulation, transhuman transformation, preventing pregnancy and reproduction, and physically, mentally, and spiritually weakening those of us who do not belong to the globalist oligarchy. It is a war on independence, forcing us all into a digitized control system where governments have absolute power to take away and/or turn off access to food, water, electricity, money, jobs, internet, healthcare, and everything else we need to survive.

Working Together

The globalists are highly organized and they work well as a united team. Yes, I’m sure that there is some fighting amongst them for more power, influence, or money amongst their ranks; but that infighting does not seem to interfere with their overall goal of moving their UN2030 plans forward. The rest of us could take a page from their playbook. Our division is their greatest strength! Imagine the power we could wield if just 10-20% of us chose to unite and work together to confound their plans.

There is only one way to interfere in the coming wars and confound the transformation of the planet into a digital control grid. Organize and work together. I’m going to lay out the “work” part for you in a few simple steps. It is relatively simple; but, it will require commitment, effort, and sometimes, courage.

Cut Off Their Funding

Few realize that almost everything we purchase is funding the NWO psychopathic death cult. Every grocery store trip. Each time we buy gas. When we buy clothes or shoes. Each time we buy takeout. Every media or sports-related purchase for entertainment. Every purchase from Amazon. Each time we deposit money into a big bank, we are funding the New World Order’s death and destruction. If it is a name brand product, it is theirs. If it is a name brand store, it is theirs. If it is a large business, it is likely theirs. They have set up this system over thousands of years and they own almost everything we spend our money on. The solution is simple, but requires effort. Vote with your dollars and shop small businesses as much as possible!

Buy food from your local farmers. Keep most of your money somewhere other than their big banks. When you eat out, go to small family restaurants and avoid the chains. Choose to buy clothes from thrift shops or local mom and pop designers. With every purchase you are planning to make, consider how you could avoid funding the globalist oligarchs, and instead, spend your money with your local small business owners. Deprive the oligarchs of your financial support!

Stop Paying Federal Income Taxes

The people who make our laws and demand we give them 30-40% of our wages, are criminals. Opting to fund their criminal activities through paying federal income taxes is something that most of us do out of fear. However, unless you live in D.C. or a US territory, there is no law that mandates you pay federal income taxes. You don’t believe me? Well, my research says it is 100% voluntary if you live and work in the US, outside of US Territories and Washington D.C. Unfortunately, if you work for the US government, I believe that you are liable regardless of the state you reside in, because technically, you work for the criminal organization in D.C. Below are three resources from my research.

Most of Us are Not Legally Liable

The below Instagram short has 3 former IRS agents explaining that most Americans are NOT liable, and therefore required to pay federal income taxes. The third agent explains “a legal answer.” He states:

“The government says, those required to file a return are those that are liable. The sections [of the IRS code] that we have covered today…previously, we read 6001, 6011…those are the general rules regarding the filing returns. Those statutes use the word ‘liable.’ And then, if you engage in a search for who’s liable for the income tax under subtitle A, sections 1 through whatever the end is…it varies from year to year, the only section that you will find in reference to someone liable, using the words of the government, are the withholding agents for non-resident aliens and foreign corporations…those are the only ones that are specifically, statutory-made liable.”

You Are Volunteering to Pay, but Are Likely Not Required to Pay

Here is Erin Collins, an IRS Taxpayer Advocate explaining it’s voluntary. She looks like she is testifying before Congress.

Slave Nation (Stop Consenting to Financial Slavery)

Below is a two-part documentary titled, “Slave Nation” on YouTube. The people being interviewed in this documentary are former IRS agents and IRS accountants. The two parts together are about an hour long.

The IRS is not a US federal government agency. It is instead, part of the global banking system that belongs to the money-Magick oligarchs. If you are ever confronted by these criminals and the IRS lackeys who serve them, simply ask them what law says you are specifically liable for federal income taxes. According to the people who the IRS took to court in the above documentary, there is no law, and therefore, their cases were dismissed. Freedom Law School is a resource that can help you to feel confident in your decision not to pay if you are still concerned about the IRS coming after you. I say, fuck ‘em! I refuse to fund their endless wars, their genocide agendas, their secret police, their corrupt agencies, and their many black projects.

Our government prints money out of thin air. They then tax the American People via inflation for the Federal Reserve Notes they printed. Meanwhile, their millionaire and billionaire pals manipulate the taxation and legal systems, paying almost nothing in comparison to the poor and middle class peoples they steal from. Then, our government officials create new laws and change old ones to enable these billionaires to fleece the People via the big banks anytime they decide to engineer a new financial crisis (think of the financial crises over the past 40 years). They do not need our financial support to care for roads and national parks. They already can create all of the money needed, anytime they want to, and they do! They simply enjoy manipulating the public to believe that we must impoverish ourselves so the big, bad IRS doesn’t come after us. They want us to willingly give so their corrupt government programs can continue to steal from, maim, and kill us. Imagine how powerful a message we would send if we all refused to pay another cent.

Refuse to Participate in the Upcoming Manipulation and World Transformation

During the COVID-19 plandemic, many Americans (and many citizens in other Western nations) were told that they would be fired from their jobs if they did not consent to receiving an experimental injection. A huge number of Americans, under duress, folded and chose to comply. However, in the US, about 30% of Americans refused to submit to becoming a Big Pharma guinea pig. A tiny few were actually fired. Everyone else was threatened, sometimes mercilessly, and some were put on probation for a period, either with or without pay; but, in the end, the mandates were rescinded, and most un-jabbed Americans, were allowed to return to work. It was always going to be a threat that the US government, and their globalist-owned companies, could not keep. They were playing a game of chicken, and if you folded, you moved out of the way first. Legally, you cannot be forced to participate in a medical experiment, and if more Americans would have stopped to think about this, rather than giving in to their fear because their livelihoods were being threatened, a significant number of people who are sick or dead today would be alive and healthy.

The Future Games of Chicken: Some of The Manipulation and Threats We Will Face

Kinetic Wars. The servicemen and women in the US military need to recognize that under US laws, Congress is supposed to declare war. Yet, they have not done so in any of the US wars since they declared war on Japan in the 1940s. Therefore, all of the wars the US has participated in since then, have been illegal. Our military men and women are supposed to disobey unlawful orders. They cannot be legally punished for disobeying their command when being told to do something that is unlawful. In fact, they are lawfully required to refuse to obey. It is unlawful for military leadership to be giving any orders that direct servicemen and women to participate in these undeclared wars. If US service people refuse to fight, then the US cannot go to war. They can however, engineer a war on US soil using the tens of millions of foreign-born, military-aged men that have been brought into the country over the past decade. If that happens, then maybe we need to fight to restore order, but Americans don’t need to fight each other— and that appears to be another plan they have in the works. My encouragement to our military men and women is, just say no!

Civil War. Just as the Biden Administration referred to Republicans as terrorists and extremists, the Trump Administration is now referring to Democrats as terrorists and extremists. Republicans and Democrats are simply Americans who have been duped into believing that (s)elected politicians actually give a shit about this country and her people. Newsflash: the yes-men puppets of the oligarch masters don’t give a flying fuck about America or Americans. Trump and his corrupt DOJ recently designated Antifa as a terrorist organization. But, Antifa doesn’t have headquarters, nor leadership, and is not an actual organization. It’s a political movement that supposedly rejects fascism and racism. Shouldn’t we all reject fascism and racism? So, Trump’s terrorist designation on Antifa, is actually designating anyone who can be labeled as racist, or “anti-Semitic,” and anyone who rebels against the fascist, globalist, AI-controlled dictatorship, an enemy of the State.

Americans must smarten up. Stop falling for their divide and conquer narratives. There is one enemy group. The oligarchs and their puppets who do their dirty work for them. If you are listening to someone telling you that Democrats are the enemy, stop giving them your time. If you are listening to someone telling you Republicans are your enemy, stop giving them your time. If they are telling you the Jews or the Muslims or the Christians are your enemy, they are either willfully, or unwittingly working for the globalists. Your Muslim neighbor is on your side. The blue-haired liberal next door is on your side. The white farmer conservative is on your side. The non-billionaire, traditional orthodox Jew is on your side. The Mormon missionaries at your door are on your side. The black family down the street is on your side. The Indians gathered for a wedding at your local event center are on your side. Unless they are a billionaire or do the bidding of the billionaires and their puppet governments, regardless of their beliefs, they are on your side. Fight the true enemies of the People. The predatorial oligarch class, their politicians, and their enforcement squads in ICE, the FBI, the CIA, DHS, FEMA, and the state and local police who follow orders no matter who they hurt, etc, ARE THE ENEMY.

A Financial Crash. A financial crash is coming. It’s the only way the US government can force the majority of the population to embrace their controllable, programmable, surveilable, stablecoin digital currency. Stablecoins are basically Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) with a “private” bank acting as a middle-man between the People and the Central Banks. Stablecoins via the private banks give the appearance that they aren’t controlled by the Central Banks because most Americans do not understand how the banking system works.

The Federal Reserve and the so-called “private” banks answer to the Central Bank Cartel. Don’t be fooled; stablecoin private bank digital currency is still a CBDC. What will you do when they crash the system? If your savings are in the big banks, the only way to get your savings back after the crash will be to accept their stablecoins. In order to accept their stablecoins, you will need a digital ID and a digital wallet. Once the US Public hold only digital currency and have a digital ID, the government can implement their social credit system to begin punishing people for thoughts and behaviors they deem a threat to their power.

Oh, you want to enter a globalist business, or use some form of public transportation, or access the internet? Well, as long as you are an obedient citizen who doesn’t engage in government criticism or wrong-think, pays taxes, and who is up-to-date with your shots, you can do those things. If however, you speak out against tyranny, or post thoughts the government doesn’t like, or refuse to pay the taxes you don’t actually owe, or homeschool your children, or reject Big Pharma death jabs, your social credit score will be so low, that you will be forbidden from accessing these goods and services. They will turn off your digital money and flag your digital ID, basically excluding you from everything you need to survive. If you choose to embrace stablecoin and digital ID, it’s game over. The oligarchs will have absolute control. If you haven’t yet connected with likeminded people and agreed on some sort of barter and trade plan, how will you survive? None of us can make it through this alone. We will all need help, and we will all need to help others to be able to hold onto our sovereignty and thrive during the UN2030 transition.

A side note: I just learned about

's Freedom Cell network at

This looks like a great place to begin connecting with likeminded people.

I did have plans to move to an ecovillage in Mexico, but unfortunately, that plan has stalled because of financial challenges.

Believe me, I don’t have all the answers regarding how to survive the UN2030 insanity, but I’m working on it. I sincerely hope you are working on it as well.

A New Plandemic. Most of us have heard our government officials stating that there will be another pandemic. They say it emphatically, with certainty, even though historically, pandemics occur no more often, than once a century. This next plandemic is the big one. It’s the one that Bill Gates said, “would get [your] attention, this time.”

Per Todd Calendar, the seeds for their next plandemic were planted into people via COVID-19 injections. But, because the COVID-19 injection components transfer to others, and because these same components are in the food, water, drug supply, and air, I doubt it will be only those who have been injected, who will show signs of this new “virus.” In addition, their frequency weapons are everywhere. 5G towers, SMART devices, wi-fi— they all work together to track, surveil, and slowly harm the American Public. If they send specific frequencies through these devices, they can cause mass illness and death, especially if working with the nanotechnology components in our food, water, drugs, and air that have entered into our bodies over the past few years. Frequencies can damage the human body and cause illness, so even if the shots aren’t a piece of the puzzle, these weapons systems are capable of causing their next plandemic.

This is when they will begin using the FEMA death camps. People will be force-tested, force-injected, and forcefully quarantined. Anyone who refuses to take their experimental drugs, will remain imprisoned in the camps. These same camps will likely be poisoning the food and water, so once there, none will escape death for long. If we all refused to allow our neighbors to be force-tested, injected, and imprisoned, we could succeed in preventing the massacres that are planned. By working together and caring about each person’s wellbeing as much as our own, we would protect each other; by protecting others, we would ultimately protect ourselves. The only way forward through their plandemic will be: work together to protect those around us, or submit to the tyranny and die.

When they try again to close businesses, keep them open. When they demand you stay inside your home, refuse. When they demand you test for the non-virus, refuse. When they demand you take another experimental injection, refuse. When they threaten to fire you for noncompliance with their injectable poisons and swabs, threaten to sue their asses for trying to force you into participating in a medical experiment…and then sue them! When they demand you get a digital ID, refuse! When you can’t access internet or services, or get on a plane because you don’t have a digital ID, hold out and stay the course! Make your neighborhood into an ecovillage, so that when you can’t enter a grocery store, you have options. Protect each other. Help each other— just as the oligarchs do. Organize, America!

Band Together!

Work together. Band together. And then work together some more! If you aren’t doing all you can to participate in defunding these psychopaths, please up your participation. This is the only path forward— the masses must choose to participate as much as possible, and work together. Stop funding your own demise. Vote with your dollars and shop for your needs and wants via small businesses whenever possible. Neighborhoods must prepare for the coming challenges and choose to work together. People who ascribe to different political beliefs must work together with other political factions who may hold opposing views. Religious peoples must work together with people of other faiths. The only belief that matters is that every human has value. If you value your own wellbeing, or that of your family, then you must choose to value the wellbeing of those around you.

Find your courage. Do not fear imprisonment or death. They plan to imprison and kill us all eventually. Intervene in injustice when you see it, so that other people will intervene when you are being pushed against the proverbial wall. If ICE or FEMA showed up in a neighborhood and were met with the armed residents of that neighborhood all blocking their entry, what could they do? It is only when we are divided, scared, and refusing to protect each other, that they can attack and imprison people. Complacency enables their plans for a tyrannical dystopia to move forward unencumbered. Fear is a stumbling block. Cowardice ensures they will win and billions of us will be removed early from these avatar human bodies. Let’s work together to stop the UN2030 freight train before it careens so far forward, that there is no longer any hope of stopping it.

